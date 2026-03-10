Best Cheltenham Day 1 Betting Offers & Free Bets

bet365

In December 2025, bet365 won the SBC Bookmaker of the Year Award for the third consecutive year. The UKGC-licensed platform is undoubtedly among the best sportsbooks to utilise ahead of day one of the Cheltenham Festival.

Those familiar with the sportsbook will be aware of its strengths: competitive odds pricing, regular offers and free-to-play games, reliable customer service, and excellent branding.

But users who’ve yet to use the Stoke-on-Trent sportsbook can secure £30 in free bets by redeeming its sign-up offer, which requires new bettors to place a £10 wager with minimum odds of ⅕ (1.20). With seven iconic races on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival, there isn’t a better time to take advantage of the offer.

Bet365 is a horse racing specialist and offers numerous promotions specific to Cheltenham’s opening day. On each of the seven races, bettors can enjoy Best Odds Guaranteed – a feature that ensures bettors receive the odds the market closes at, if they drift from the time when their bet was placed.

During the Cheltenham Festival, when thousands of users wager on each race, public money can influence betting markets to shift rapidly. If a bettor backs Old Park Star at 11/4 (3.75) during the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, which kicks off at 13:20, they will receive whatever odds the market closes at, if they drift.

Fortunately, if odds drop to 2/1 (3.00), bettors will still receive their winnings at 11/4, if the Nicky Henderson-trained horse wins.

Other promotions include Bet Boosts, Racing Value, and Winning Boosts, which are available on selected events, selections, and markets throughout the day. Meanwhile, Each-Way Extra allows bettors to increase or decrease the number of places on an each-way wager.

Bettors can watch each of the day’s races, which begin roughly every 40 minutes from 13:20 to 17:20, on bet365’s pristine live streaming service, which features commentary teams, graphics, and video resolution of comparable quality to television broadcasts.

Sky Bet

Sky Bet, the reliable sportsbook of Sky Sports, offers new customers £50 in free bets. The sign-up offer is effectively risk-free; bettors can place a qualifying wager as insubstantial as £1 to unlock £50, which is credited as 5 x £10 free bet tokens.

The UK-based sportsbook will host thousands of bettors on day one of the Cheltenham Festival, not only because of its £50 sign-up offer, but also due to its favourable odds and promotions that are tailored to existing customers.

Sky Bet offers all users a free £2 on day one of the festival. To redeem the offer, bettors must simply click ‘Opt In’ on the sportsbook’s 4.6-star-rated mobile app or desktop platform. The free bet, separate from the sign-up offer, expires at 23:59 on 10th March.

Meanwhile, the sportsbook offers enhanced odds of 3/1 (4.00) on Kopek Des Bordes to win by 3+ lengths. Other enhanced odds offers include One Big Bang to finish inside the top 5 during the 17:20 National Hunt Steeple Chase Challenge Cup, which is priced at 13/8 (2.63), having originally been valued at 11/8 (2.38).

Users can watch their bets unfold on Sky Bet’s live streaming service, which is among the most highly rated in the industry. Decorated in the familiar branding of Sky Sports broadcasts, videos run smoothly with graphics and commentary teams, making it the ideal place to respond to in-race betting opportunities.

Betfred

Betfred offers new users £40 in free bets after they place their first £10 wager with minimum odds of 1/1 (2.00). Bets are credited within 10 hours of the qualifying wager being settled and are distributed as two £10 tokens to use on any sports event, including day one of the Cheltenham Festival, and two £10 acca-specific punts.

Meanwhile, existing customers can secure a £10 free bet with Betfred by placing a bet of £10 or more on the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, which begins at 13:20. New users can redeem the promotion in conjunction with the sign-up offer, effectively earning newcomers £50 from two separate £10 qualifying wagers.

Old Park Star and Mighty Park, both of whom are considered among the race’s favourites, have enhanced odds of 9/2 (5.50) and 11/2 (6.50), respectively, to win by three lengths or more on the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle.

For the 14:40 McCoys Contractors Juvenile Handicap Hurdle Race, Betfred are paying five places instead of four on each-way wagers. On most other races with a comparable number of horses, sportsbooks only pay out competitors that finish inside the top four.

The feature can also be applied to the Trustmarque Ultima Handicap Chase at 15:20 and the Sun Racing Plate Handicap Chase at 16:40.

BOYLE Sports

BOYLE Sports is a reputable Irish sportsbook, offering new users £40 in free bets ahead of the Cheltenham Festival. Users must place a £10 qualifying wager with minimum odds of 1/1 (2.00) to unlock the offer, which can be utilised on any of the races on day one of the festival. As with most sign-up offers, free bets expire after seven days.

Existing customers can also secure free bets from the Irish gambling platform. When a horse finishes second in any of the races during the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival, BOYLE Sports returns stakes of up to £10 as a free bet.

Acca boosts are available on selected three-leg selections during the opening day. Bettors can back Old Park Star during the 13:20, Kopek Des Bordes in the 14:00, and Lossiemouth in the 16:00 race with enhanced odds of 22.25. Several other Acca Boosts, many of which back three horses among the favourites in their respective race, are available throughout the day.

William Hill

William Hill was founded in 1934, and is almost as old as the Cheltenham Festival itself. The sportsbook has been synonymous with the UK’s biggest horse racing event for almost 100 years, tailoring its service for modern bettors.

New bettors can receive £40 in free bets for the Cheltenham Festival by placing a qualifying wager of £10 with minimum odds of ½ (1.50).

William Hill offers Extra Places, Price Boosts, and live streams are available for each of the seven races on Cheltenham’s opening day.

The sportsbook’s Betting TV can be accessed when bettors place a qualifying wager of £1 or more – on many occasions, it’s worth the bet. Betting TV video streams rarely lag, helping bettors make effective in-race decisions.

Bettors can secure enhanced odds on nine of the 11 horses competing in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle. Arguably, the most alluring option is the race’s second favourite, Mighty Park, who has enhanced odds of 5/2 (3.50), having previously been valued at 9/4 (3.25).

Meanwhile, William Hill offers Money Back on horses that finish second in each of the day’s races and Non-Runner Money Back on horses that are listed in the betting odds but don’t compete.

How to claim the Best Cheltenham Day 1 Betting Offers

Redeeming most Cheltenham free bets offers is straightforward and follows a similar sign-up process across sportsbooks. By completing the steps below, bettors can access their free bets in just a few minutes: Click the link to your chosen sportsbook after reviewing its sign-up offers and promotions. Select the "Register" button and create a username and password. Provide your full name, date of birth, email, phone number, security question, and home address. Complete the account setup. Deposit £10 (or a smaller amount with Sky Bet). Place a qualifying wager: typically £10, or as little as £0.05 with Sky Bet, on any sports market with minimum odds of 1/1 (2.0). For bet365, qualifying wagers can be placed on markets with minimum odds of ⅕ (1.20). After meeting the requirements, you’ll receive free bets ranging from £30 to £50, depending on the sportsbook.

Cheltenham Day 1 Preview

Cheltenham Festival begins with the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at 13:20 on Tuesday, followed by six additional races across the afternoon.

The Supreme Novices’ Hurdle is the festival’s traditional curtain raiser and was won by Kopek des Bordes twelve months ago. This year, Old Park Star, Mighty Park, and Talk the Talk are priced as favourites.

Kopek des Bordes is expected to be triumphant again this year, this time in the Singer Arkle Challenge Trophy Steeple Chase, which begins at 14:00. The race, named after the three-time Gold Cup-winning horse, Arkle, has several other contenders, including Lulamba and Kargese.

The McCoys Contractors Juvenile Handicap Hurdle Race follows that race at 14:40, with Saratoga, Winston Junior, and Manlaga expected to battle it out for first position.

Following that, the Trustmarque Ultima Handicap Chase starts at 15:20. Jagwar, a 7-year-old Irish horse, is the bookie’s favourite, with several platforms offering odds as short as 4/1 (5.00).

There’s been plenty of odds movements ahead of the 16:00 Unibet Champion Hurdle. The odds on Midnight It Is have dropped by 37% from 40/1 to 25/1, while Zurich has had its odds slashed by 29% from 16/1 to 11/1 – both horses are worth looking out for.

The Sun Racing Plate is the day’s penultimate race, beginning at 16:40. Madara and Mclaurey are the race’s clear favourites, both of whom have odds of 4/1 with most prominent sportsbooks.

Finally, the National Hunt Steeple Chase Challenge Cup concludes the day, with Backmersackme, Newton Tornado, and Wade Out priced among the favourites.