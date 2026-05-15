Betfred’s Double Delight Hat-trick Heaven: Complete Offer Breakdown - May 2026

How to Redeem Betfred’s Double Delight & Hat-Trick Heaven Offer

Place a pre-match single bet on the First Goalscorer market for one of the selected promotional fixtures Ensure your bet is placed before kick-off Wait for your selected player to score the first goal of the match If your player scores only one goal, your bet settles at the standard odds If your player scores a second goal, your winnings are paid at DOUBLE the odds If your player scores a third goal (hat-trick), your winnings are paid at TREBLE the odds Only goals scored within 90 minutes count (extra time is excluded) Own goals do not count toward the promotion The offer applies only to selected matches included in the promotion Winnings are paid as real cash Payout is automatic upon settlement, but may take up to 24 hours in some cases

Betfred Double Delight Hat-trick Heaven Offer: Key Terms and Conditions

Betfred offers up to treble the odds on first goalscorer markets on twelve fixtures between Tuesday, 12th May and Monday, 18th May.

On eligible fixtures, which include EFL play-off, SPL, FA Cup, and Premier League games, users receive double odds if their selected player in a first goalscorer market scores twice. If they go on to grab a hat-trick, returns are tripled.

EFL play-off matches, and the FA Cup final between Chelsea and Manchester City, could go to extra-time. In such cases, goals scored after normal time is concluded will not count towards the Double Delight Hat-trick Heaven offer.

For doubled or tripled odds to be returned, the first goalscorer does not need to score the game’s second or third goals. However, they must add to their tally for bettors to receive boosted returns.

All wagers must be placed pre-game, and winnings are paid as real cash, not free bets.

Betfred Double Delight Hat-trick Heaven Offer - How Does it Work?

Saturday’s FA Cup final between Chelsea and Manchester is among the most high-profile fixtures compatible with Betfred’s Double Delight Hat-Trick Heaven offer.

Here are two examples of wagers that would receive boosted returns:

Double Delight

A bettor backs Erling Haaland to score first at 11/5 (3.20)

The Norwegian striker opens the scoring after 23 minutes, winning the first goal scorer wager

At half-time, the score is 2-1 to Manchester City, but Haaland hasn’t added to his tally

In the second-half, Haaland scores again, and the game finishes 3-1 to Manchester City

The bettor receives doubled returns of 22/5 (5.40)

Hat-trick Heaven

A bettor backs Omar Marmoush to score first at 5/1 (6.00)

The Egyptian forward opens the scoring after 12 minutes, winning the first goalscorer wager

Manchester City lead 1-0 at half-time, with Marmoush on the scoresheet

In the second half, Marmoush scores twice more to complete a hat-trick, with City winning 3-0

The bettor receives trebled returns of 15/1 (16.00)

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