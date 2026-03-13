Betfred Promo Code: Score £50 in Free Bets for Cheltenham Gold Cup

How to Claim Betfred’s Cheltenham Gold Cup Offer

Visit Betfred’s sportsbook using the offer mentioned above Click the "Register" button at the top of the page Choose a Username and Password, then provide your full name and date of birth Enter your email, phone number, security question, and home address Complete the account setup process Deposit £10 into your account Place a £10 bet on any horse racing in the 13.20 at Cheltenham minimum odds of 1/1 (2.0) or higher You’ll then qualify for £50 in free bets, £40 from the welcome offer and £10 from their Bet £10 Get £10 Cheltenham offer Free bet funds cannot be withdrawn as cash and will expire after seven days

Cheltenham Gold Cup Day Preview

This year’s Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Steeple Chase appears set to have a new name engraved on it.

Inothewayurthinkin, who won last year’s Gold Cup in heroic fashion, tumbled during last month’s Irish Gold Cup and is priced by Betfred at 15/2 (8.50). Four horses, The Jukebox Man, Jango Baie, Gaelic Warrior, and Haïti Couleurs, are priced with shorter odds.

Harry Redknapp-owned The Jukebox Man enters the race as the 10/3 (4.33) favourite, while Willie Mullins-trained Gaelic Warrior is priced shortly behind, with odds of 4/1 (5.00).

Jango Baie can be backed at 9/2 (5.50), and represents an interesting selection. The Nicky Henderson-trained horse has won three of its previous six chases. Meanwhile, Haïti Couleurs, trained by Rebecca Curtis, has won six of its eight chases.

There’s plenty of action beyond the Gold Cup. The day gets underway with the 13:20 JCB Triumph Hurdle, which Mullins’ Proactif enters as the 4/1 (5.00) favourite.

That event is followed by the William Hill County Handicap Hurdle at 14:00. Karbau and Murcia, who are both trained by Mullins, can be backed at 5/1 (6.00).

The Irish trainer has favourites in several races throughout the day. Dinoblue is priced at 13/8 (2.62) to win the 14:40 Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Steeple Chase, while Doctor Steinberg is the 7/2 (4.50) favourite to win the 15:20 Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle.

Willie Mullins’ nephew, Emmet Mullins, is the trainer of Its On The Line, the 11/2 (6.50) favourite to win the festival’s penultimate race, the Princess Royal Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Steeple Chase.

Kel Histoire, another of Willie Mullins’ highly rated horses, is the 9/2 (5.50) favourite to win the festival’s final event, the 17:20 Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle.

Betfred’s £50 Cheltenham Gold Cup Offer - Key Details

OPERATOR Offer Bet £10 Get £50 Bonus Amount £50 Min Qualifying Odds 1/1 (2.0) Terms and Conditions 18+. New customers only. Register, deposit with Debit Card, and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get 3 x £10 in Sports Free Bets & 2 x £10 in Acca Free Bets within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility exclusions & T&Cs Apply. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org

