Betfred Promo Code: Get £50 in Free Bets for Cheltenham Day 3

How to Claim Betfred Promo Code Offer

Visit Betfred’s sportsbook using the offer mentioned above Click the "Register" button at the top of the page Choose a Username and Password, then provide your full name and date of birth Enter your email, phone number, security question, and home address Complete the account setup process Deposit £10 into your account Place a £10 bet on the first race at Cheltenham Day 3 with odds of 2.0 or higher You’ll then qualify for £40 in free bets from the welcome offer and their Bet £10 Get £10 first race offer Free bet funds cannot be withdrawn as cash and will expire after seven days

Cheltenham Day 3 Preview

The Cheltenham Festival’s third day, nicknamed St Patrick’s Thursday, features seven races.

At 13:20, Willie Mullins’ Bambino Fever enters the Dawn Run Mares' Novices' Hurdle as strong favourite. Betfred offers odds of 11/10 (2.10) on the French horse, who will have to finish ahead of Oldschool Outlaw and Selma de Vary, among others.

Ben Pauling’s Meetmebythesea is among the favourites to win the 14:00 Jack Richards Novices' Limited Handicap Chase, with Betfred offering odds of 11/2 (6.50) on the Irish horse. However, Paul Nicholls’ Regents Stroll is priced with slightly longer odds of 5/1 (6.00) in a competitive 20-horse race.

The 14:40 Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle promises to be a close contest between Mullins’ Jade De Grugy and Gordon Elliott’s Wodhooh, who enter the race with odds of 3/1 (4.00) and ⅘ (1.80), respectively. Wodhooh has won nine of its 10 hurdle events.

Elliott’s next hopeful is Teahupoo, who is priced at 3/1 (4.00) in the 15:20 Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle. The horse has an impressive 67.77% win rate, but faces competition from Kabral Du Mathan and Ma Shantou.

Fact to File, another horse trained by Mullins, is the overwhelming favourite in the day’s fifth race, the 16:00 Ryanair Chase. The 9-year-old horse has 10 top-three finishes from 12 chase events, and can be backed at 4/6 (1.67).

The penultimate race, the Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle, is wide open. The 26-horse race does not have a clear favourite beyond Supremely West, who can be backed at 7/2 (4.50).

Likewise, the Rosconn Group Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Amateur Jockeys' Handicap Chase, which begins at 17:20, is unpredictable.

Nicky Henderson’s Jeriko Du Reponet and Henry de Bromhead’s Waterford Whispers lead the betting with odds of 7/2 (4.50) and 9/2 (5.50), respectively.

Betfred Promo Code £50 Day 3 Cheltenham Offer - Key Details

Betfred Promo Code Offer Bet £10 Get £50 Bonus Amount £50 Min Qualifying Odds 1/1 (2.0) Terms and Conditions 18+. New customers only. Register, deposit with Debit Card, and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get 3 x £10 in Sports Free Bets & 2 x £10 in Acca Free Bets within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility exclusions & T&Cs Apply. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org

