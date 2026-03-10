How to Claim Betfred’s Cheltenham Day 1 Offer

Visit Betfred’s sportsbook using the offer mentioned above Click the "Register" button at the top of the page Choose a Username and Password, then provide your full name and date of birth Enter your email, phone number, security question, and home address Enter code FRED40 when asked Complete the account setup process Deposit £10 into your account Place a £10 bet on the first race at Cheltenham today at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or higher You’ll then qualify for £40 in free bets and a £10 free bet for betting £10 on the day's first Cheltenham race Free bet funds cannot be withdrawn as cash and will expire after seven days For additional offers, check out the best Cheltenham free bets

Cheltenham Day 1 Preview

The Cheltenham Festival begins on Tuesday with seven iconic races. As always, the four-day festival is opened by the G1 Supreme Novice Hurdle Race at 13:20. The two-mile race is restricted to horses that have not won a hurdles event before the start of the current season.

Nicky Henderson’s Old Park Star is listed as the race’s favourite by Betfred, offering odds of 2/1 (3.00). Other candidates include Mighty Park, Talk the Talk, and El Cairos, each of whom has odds shorter than 8/1 (9.00).

At 14:00, the second race of the day begins: the G1 Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices’ Chase. The race, also two miles long, commemorates Arkle, arguably the greatest steeplechaser of all time.

Despite only racing over fences once, Lulamba is priced among the favourites, with odds of 7/4 (2.75). However, beating Kopek des Bordes, who’s priced at 6/4, may prove difficult.

The McCoy Contractors Juvenile Handicap Hurdle follows at 14:40. Both Saratoga and Winston Junior can be backed at 6/1 (7.00). Manlaga, a 4-year-old Irish horse, has slightly longer odds of 7/1 (8.00), with most other competitors priced as outsiders by Betfred.

The Ultima Handicap Chase, which follows at 15:20, will be difficult to predict. Jagwar enters the race as the 9/2 (5.50) favourite, although some sportsbooks offer odds as short as 4/1 (5.00) on the French horse. Iroko, Handstands, and Myretown each appear strong picks to derail Jagwar’s hopes.

Attention then turns to the Champion Hurdle at 16:00, the day’s headline race and the festival’s first championship contest. Betfred offers reasonably short odds on Golden Ace, Brighterdaysahead, Lossiemouth, and The New Lion, the latter of which is listed as favourite with odds of 7/4 (2.75).

After a short break, the day’s penultimate race, the Plate Handicap Chase, begins. The 17-jump race was won by Jagwar in 2025, with McLaurey and Madara, both of whom can be backed at 4/1 (5.00), are listed as the favourites to claim the prize this time around.

The final race of the day, the National Hunt Novices Handicap Chase, begins at 17:20.

The three-and-three-quarter-mile race accepts professional jockeys, with Backmersackme listed as the race’s favourite, priced at 4/1 (5.00). Newton Tornado and Wade Out are priced at 5/1 (6.00) and 7/1 (8.00), respectively, while a handful of horses, including Iceberg Theory, One Big Bang, and Brave Fortune, are listed at 12/1 (13.00).

Betfred Promo Code £50 Cheltenham Offer - Key Details

Betfred Promo Code Offer Bet £10 Get £50 Bonus Amount £50 Min Qualifying Odds 1/1 (2.0) Terms and Conditions New customers only. 00:00 06/03/26 – 23:59 13/03/26. Register with FRED40, deposit with Debit Card, and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get £20 in Sports Free Bets & £20 in Acca Free Bets within 24 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility, payment exclusions & T&Cs Apply. GambleAware.org Full T&Cs

Opt in req. £10 Win/EW single on 13:20 Cheltenham 10-13/03/26. £5 E/W will count. Free Bets on settlement. Restricted to bets on Cheltenham. Removed 17:30 on same day. T&Cs Apply.

