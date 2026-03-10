How to Claim bet365’s Cheltenham Day 1 Offer

Cheltenham Day 1 Preview

Cheltenham Festival returns on Tuesday, 10th March, 2026 with seven races. The festival begins in traditional style – a two-mile G1 Supreme Novices’ Hurdle race, getting underway at 13:20.

Old Park Star, a 6-year-old trained by Nicky Henderson, enters the 19-horse race as 2/1 (3.00) favourite with bet365. The favourite has won each of its previous three hurdle events. Other contenders include Mighty Park, who can be backed at 11/4 (3.75), and Talk the Talk, who is priced at 9/2 (5.50).

40 minutes later, at 14:00, the G1 Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices’ Chase begins. The race was first introduced in 1946, with Nicky Henderson’s Jango Baie winning the most recent iteration.

Lulamba, who has only previously run over fences on a solitary occasion, is priced as the race’s favourite, with bet365 offering odds of 11/8 (2.38). Meanwhile, the Stoke-on-Trent sportsbook prices Kopek Des Bordes as the second favourite, with odds of 6/4 (2.50).

The day’s third race, the McCoy Contractors Juvenile Handicap Hurdle, starting at 14:40, is unpredictable. bet365 prices 4-year-old Saratoga as the race’s favourite, with odds of 4/1 (5.00). A handful of horses, including Winston Junior and Manlaga, can be backed with odds shorter than 10/1 (11.00).

The Ultima Handicap Chase starts 20 minutes later, at 15:20, and is equally open. Jagwar, who has won four of its previous seven chase runs, enters the race as joint-favourite, with odds of 5/1 (6.00). The French horse’s biggest rival is Iroko, who can also be backed 5/1 (6.00), finishing inside the top two of six of its ten chase runs.

The Champions Hurdle starts at 16:00 and is the festival’s first championship race. The New Lion, who bettors can back at 15/8 (2.88), is priced as the favourite to win the event. Other contenders include Lossiemouth and Brighterdaysahead.

At 16:40, the penultimate race of the day, the Plate Handicap Chase, begins. McLaurey and Madara can both be backed at 4/1 (5.00) to win the 17-jump race. The day’s action concludes with the National Hunt Novices Handicap Chase, which starts at 17:20.

Backmersackme, a 7-year-old Irish horse, can be backed at 4/1 (5.00) to win the race, with other promising candidates including Wade Out and Newton Tornado.

