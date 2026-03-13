bet365 bonus code GOAL30: Claim £30 in Free Bets for Cheltenham Gold Cup

How to Claim bet365’s Cheltenham Gold Cup Day Offer

Use any link on this page to access bet365. Select Join at the top of the bet365 homepage. Fill out the registration form with your personal details. Enter the promo code GOAL30 during the sign-up process. Make a minimum deposit of £10 and place a bet with odds of 1/5 (1.20) or greater. Once your qualifying bet has been settled, free bets will be credited to your account. These free bets can be used to place further sports wagers. Free bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

Cheltenham Gold Cup Day Preview

Harry Redknapp-owned The Jukebox Man leads the betting ahead of today’s headline event, the 16:00 Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Steeple Chase, with bet365 offering odds of 7/2 (4.50).

The event is among the biggest in the British sports calendar, with over 1.5 million unique viewers expected to tune in.

Gaelic Warrior, an 8-year-old trained by Willie Mullins, is among The Jukebox Man’s most highly rated competitors, while Nickey Henderson-trained Jango Baie is competent enough to cause an upset.

But four races will take place before the main event, starting with the 13:20 JCB Triumph Hurdle. Mullins’ Proactif is priced as the race’s 3/1 (4.00) favourite, while Selma de Vary can be backed at 4/1 (5.00).

The William Hill County Handicap Hurdle follows that race at 14:00, with two of Mullins’ horses, Karbau and Murcia, priced as the joint 5/1 (6.00) favourites.

A potentially iconic day for the Irish trainer could continue in the 14:40 Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Steeple Chase, as Dinoblue, a 9-year-old trained by Mullins, can be backed at 13/8 (2.62).

Likewise, Mullins’ Doctor Steinberg is priced as the 7/2 (4.50) favourite to win the 15:20 Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle. Meanwhile, Paul Nolan-trained Thedeviluno can be backed at 9/2 (5.50).

After attention turns to the Gold Cup at 16:00, the Princess Royal Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Steeple Chase begins at 16:40.

Emmet Mullins’ Its On The Line, who has won nine previous chases, enters as the 11/2 (6.50) favourite, while Panda Boy and Wonderwall can be backed at 6/1 (7.00).

The festival’s final race begins at 17:20, with Mullins-trained Kel Histoire, who is priced as the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle favourite with odds of 9/2 (5.50), set to compete with Jump Allen and Roc Dino for first position.

bet365’s Cheltenham Day 4 Offer – Key Terms and Conditions

bet365 Gold Cup Day Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds 1/5 (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

