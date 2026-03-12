bet365 bonus code GOAL30: Claim £30 in Free Bets for Cheltenham Day 3's Races

How to Claim bet365’s Cheltenham Day 3 Offer

Use any link on this page to access bet365. Select Join at the top of the bet365 homepage. Fill out the registration form with your personal details. Enter the promo code GOAL30 during the sign-up process. Make a minimum deposit of £10 and place a bet with odds of 1/5 (1.20) or greater. Once your qualifying bet has been settled, free bets will be credited to your account. These free bets can be used to place further sports wagers. Free bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

Cheltenham Day 3 Preview

The Cheltenham Festival’s third day is set to be enthralling, with seven races and a switch from the old course to the new circuit.

Bambino Fever, a Willie Mullins-trained 6-year-old, enters the 13:20 Dawn Run Mares' Novices' Hurdle as the day’s favourite, with bet365 offering odds of 11/10 (2.10). The French horse has competition from Oldschool Outlaw and Selma de Vary.

Ben Pauling will hope that 6-year-old horse Meetmebythesea can win the Jack Richards Novices' Limited Handicap Chase at 14:00. The Irish horse has won two of its previous three chases and is priced as the 11/2 (6.50) favourite.

The 14:40 Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle is set to be competitive. Mullins’ Jade De Grugy and Gordon Elliott’s Wodhooh enter the race as the 3/1 (4.00) and ⅘ (1.80) favourites, though each of the other five competing horses could cause an upset.

Gordon Elliott is set for an exciting afternoon. The Irishman’s Teahupoo is priced as the 15:20 Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle favourite with odds of 3/1 (4.00). The French horse has won an impressive 14 of its 21 previous hurdles.

The Ryanair Chase begins at 16:00, with Mullins’ 9-year-old horse Fact to File priced as the ¾ (1.75) favourite. Few horses throughout the festival have been backed as heavily as Fact to File, who has won six of twelve chases.

The Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle begins at 16:40 and appears more unpredictable. Supremely West, Cest Different, and Electric Mason are among the race’s favourites, but none have odds shorter than 4/1 (5.00).

Nicky Henderson’s Jeriko Du Reponet and Henry de Bromhead’s Waterford Whispers will expect their horses, priced at 7/2 (4.50) and 9/2 (5.50), respectively, to compete for the day’s final race, the Rosconn Group Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Amateur Jockeys' Handicap Chase.

bet365’s Cheltenham Day 3 Offer – Key Terms and Conditions

bet365 Cheltenham Day 3 Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds 1/5 (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

