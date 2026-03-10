How to Claim bet365’s Cheltenham Day 1 Offer

Use any link on this page to access bet365. Select Join at the top of the bet365 homepage. Fill out the registration form with your personal details. Enter the promo code GOAL30 during the sign-up process. Make a minimum deposit of £10 and place a bet with odds of 1/5 (1.20) or greater. Once your qualifying bet has been settled, free bets will be credited to your account. These free bets can be used to place further sports wagers. Free bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

Cheltenham Day 1 Preview

Cheltenham Festival kicks off on Tuesday, 10th March, 2026, with seven thrilling races. The event opens in classic fashion – a two-mile G1 Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, set to start at 13:20.

Old Park Star, a 6-year-old under Nicky Henderson, heads the 19-horse field as 2/1 (3.00) favourite at bet365. The horse boasts victories in each of its last three hurdle contests. Other notable runners include Mighty Park, listed at 11/4 (3.75), and Talk the Talk, offered at 9/2 (5.50).

Forty minutes later, at 14:00, the G1 Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices’ Chase takes off. Introduced in 1946, the race’s most recent winner was Nicky Henderson’s Jango Baie.

Lulamba, who has only one previous fences outing, leads the betting as favourite, with bet365 quoting 11/8 (2.38). Kopek Des Bordes is next in line, with Stoke-on-Trent offering 6/4 (2.50) for the runner-up spot.

The day’s third event, the McCoy Contractors Juvenile Handicap Hurdle at 14:40, promises unpredictability. Bet365 makes 4-year-old Saratoga the favourite at 4/1 (5.00), while Winston Junior and Manlaga are also available at odds below 10/1 (11.00).

At 15:20, the Ultima Handicap Chase begins and remains wide open. Jagwar, victor in four of its last seven chases, shares favouritism at 5/1 (6.00). French rival Iroko, who has placed top two in six of ten previous chases, is offered the same odds.

The Champions Hurdle kicks off at 16:00, marking the festival’s first championship contest. The New Lion, priced 15/8 (2.88), is the favourite, while Lossiemouth and Brighterdaysahead provide strong competition.

At 16:40, the penultimate race, the Plate Handicap Chase, begins. McLaurey and Madara are both 4/1 (5.00) to claim the 17-jump event. The day concludes with the National Hunt Novices Handicap Chase at 17:20.

Backmersackme, a 7-year-old from Ireland, is available at 4/1 (5.00) to win, with promising rivals including Wade Out and Newton Tornado.

bet365’s Cheltenham Day 1 Bonus Code Offer – Key Terms and Conditions

bet365 Cheltenham Day 1 Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

