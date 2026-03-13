How to Claim bet365’s Cheltenham Gold Cup Offer

Make a minimum deposit of £10 and place a bet with odds of 1/5 (1.20) or greater. Once your qualifying bet has been settled, free bets will be credited to your account.

Cheltenham Day 4 Preview: Gaelic Warrior, Jukebox Man favourites for Gold Cup

After three enthralling days, the Cheltenham Festival concludes with Gold Cup Day. All eyes will turn to the battle between Willie Mullins’ Gaelic Warrior and Nicky Henderson’s Jango Baie during the 16:00 Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Steeple Chase.

But there’s plenty of additional action across the day, starting with the 13:20 JCB Triumph Hurdle. Proactif, another Mullins-trained horse, enters the race as bet365’s 11/4 (3.75) favourite. Other highly-rated horses include Selma de Vary and Macho Man.

Mullins will have a busy day; two of his horses, Karbau and Murcia, entering the 14:00 William Hill County Handicap Hurdle as the joint 5/1 (6.00) favourites.

The 69-year-old, who has 113 previous Cheltenham Festival winners, has yet another favourite in the 14:40 Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Steeple Chase. Dinoblue, a 9-year-old French horse, can be backed at 13/8 (2.62).

The 15:20 Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle is the day’s final race before the Gold Cup. Doctor Steinberg, also trained by Mullins, enters as the 11/4 (3.75) favourite. Thedeviluno, trained by Paul Nolan, is priced at 7/2 (4.50).

The Gold Cup is likely to draw a television audience exceeding 1.5 million viewers. Mullins’ Gaelic Warrior and Henderson’s Jango Baie are priced as the 3/1 (4.00) and 7/2 (4.50) favourites, respectively. Harry Redknapp-owned The Jukeboxman, an 8-year-old Irish horse, is priced closely behind at 4/1 (5.00).

Sam Curling-trained Wonderwall enters the Princess Royal Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Steeple Chase at 16:40 as the 5/1 (6.00) favourite. The Irish horse has won one of its previous four chases.

The festival’s final race, The Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle, begins at 17:20. Mullins-trained Kel Histoire is priced as the race’s favourite, with odds of 5/1 (6.00).

