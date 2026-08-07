Leon Overview

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Ancelotti defends Neymar World Cup call-up after retirement

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti has broken his silence on Neymar’s retirement from international football, staunchly defending his choice to include the veteran in his 2026 World Cup squad. The Italian tactician admitted the superstar’s physical preparation was a source of frustration but insisted his presence was vital for the Selecao.

NeymarC. Ancelotti
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Standings

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PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
8Larne crestLarne00000000
9Limavady crestLimavady00000000
10Linfield crestLinfield00000000
11Portadown crestPortadown00000000
12Crusaders crestCrusaders100112-10
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Wetten im Fokus

2. Bundesliga: Bochum gegen Hertha BSC! Winamax boostet die Quote für “beide Teams treffen” auf 14,50!
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