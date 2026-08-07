Leon Overview

Neymar has admitted he could retire from club football when his Santos contract expires at the end of the year. The Brazil legend, who recently called time on his international career, is determined to honour his current deal before deciding his next step.
Brazilian icon Romario has paid a heartfelt tribute to Franco Baresi following the death of the legendary AC Milan defender at the age of 66. The World Cup winner hailed his former rival as the single toughest opponent he encountered throughout his illustrious career, reflecting on their memorable battles on the world's biggest footballing stages.
Casemiro has expressed his delight after completing a free transfer to Inter Miami, calling new team-mate Lionel Messi the "God of football." The Brazilian midfielder also addressed Norway's Erling Haaland after Brazil's painful exit from the World Cup.
Carlo Ancelotti has revealed why he rejected an approach to manage the Italy national team, opting instead to stay with Brazil. The 67-year-old manager reaffirmed his commitment to the Selecao project following a turbulent coaching search by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC).
Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti has broken his silence on Neymar’s retirement from international football, staunchly defending his choice to include the veteran in his 2026 World Cup squad. The Italian tactician admitted the superstar’s physical preparation was a source of frustration but insisted his presence was vital for the Selecao.