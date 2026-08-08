FOOTBALLCO MEDIA TERMS OF USE
Last updated: May 2026
PLEASE READ THESE TERMS AND CONDITIONS CAREFULLY BEFORE USING THIS SITE
PLEASE NOTE: These Terms and conditions are drafted in the English language. If these have been translated these are translations of an original English text. While reasonable care has been taken in preparing the translation, it may contain inaccuracies or omissions and is provided for convenience only. In the event of any discrepancy, ambiguity, or conflict, the original English version shall prevail and should be consulted for the authoritative text.
What's in these terms?
These terms tell you the rules for using this website (our site).
Who we are and how to contact us
The site is operated by FootballCo Media Limited, which is a business division of the FootballCo Group, headquartered in the UK. The FootballCo Group is a group of companies which own, operate (either for ourselves or on behalf of third-parties) or represent a number of free-to-use digital sports media properties, which are either websites or mobile applications.
We are registered in England and Wales under company number 12701601 and have our registered office 175 High Holborn, London, WC1 7AA. Our VAT number is GB365730975.
By using our site you accept these terms
By using our site, you confirm that you accept these terms of use and that you agree to comply with them.
If you do not agree to these terms, you must not use our site.
There are other terms that may apply to you
These terms of use refer to the following additional terms, which also apply to your use of our site:
Our Privacy Policy. This sets out how we may use your personal information.
Our Acceptable Use Policy, which sets out the permitted uses and prohibited uses of our site. When using our site, you must comply with this Acceptable Use Policy.
Our Cookie Policy which sets out information about the cookies on our site and is included in our Privacy Policy.
COMPETITIONS AND VOTES: From time to time, we (or selected third parties) may include votes, competitions, promotions or other offers on our site. Each such competitions, promotions or other offers shall be subject to its own express terms and may not be available in all jurisdictions.
We may make changes to these terms
We amend these terms from time to time. Every time you wish to use our site, please check these terms to ensure you understand the terms that apply at that time. These terms were most recently updated on 14 May 2026.
We may make changes to our site
We may update and change our site from time to time to reflect changes to our products, our users' needs, our business priorities, changes of law or for any other reason.
We may suspend or withdraw our site
Our site is made available free of charge.
We do not guarantee that our site, or any content on it, will always be available or be uninterrupted. We may suspend or withdraw or restrict the availability of all or any part of our site for business and operational reasons. We will try to give you reasonable notice of any suspension or withdrawal.
You are also responsible for ensuring that all persons who access our site through your internet connection are aware of these terms of use and other applicable terms and conditions, and that they comply with them.
Children and Young People
Our site is primarily aimed at users who are over the age of 18. There are however no barriers to those under 18 accessing our site or registering as users. Users under 18 should only use our site with the permission of a parent or guardian. The parents or guardians of anyone under 18 using our site should review these terms of use carefully.
We may transfer this agreement to someone else
We may transfer our rights and obligations under these terms to another organisation. We will always tell you in writing if this happens and we will ensure that the transfer will not affect your rights under the contract.
You must keep your account details safe
If you choose, or you are provided with, a user identification code, password or any other piece of information as part of our security procedures, you must treat such information as confidential. You must not disclose it to any third party.
We have the right to disable any user identification code or password, whether chosen by you or allocated by us, at any time, if in our reasonable opinion you have failed to comply with any of the provisions of these terms of use.
If you know or suspect that anyone other than you knows your user identification code or password, you must promptly notify us at datarequests@legal.com.
How you may use material on our site
We are the owner or the licensee of all intellectual property rights in our site, and in the material published on it. Those works are protected by copyright laws and treaties around the world. All such rights are reserved.
As a visitor to our site, you may download a single copy of the material for your own non-commercial, private viewing purposes only. No copying or distribution for any commercial or business use is permitted without our prior written consent.
You must not modify the paper or digital copies of any materials you have printed off or downloaded in any way, and you must not use any illustrations, photographs, video or audio sequences or any graphics separately from any accompanying text. In addition, you may not include a link to our site or display the contents of our site surrounded or framed or otherwise surrounded by material not originating from Us without our consent.
Our status (and that of any identified contributors) as the authors of content on our site must always be acknowledged (except where the content is user-generated).
You must not use any part of the content on our site for commercial purposes without obtaining a licence to do so from us or our licensors.
If you print off, copy, download, share or repost any part of our site in breach of these terms of use, your right to use our site will cease immediately and you must, at our option, return or destroy any copies of the materials you have made.
No text or data mining, or web scraping
You shall not conduct, facilitate, authorise or permit any text or data mining or web scraping in relation to our site or any services provided via, or in relation to, our site. This includes using (or permitting, authorising or attempting the use of):
Any "robot", "bot", "spider", "scraper" or other automated device, program, tool, algorithm, code, process or methodology to access, obtain, copy, monitor or republish any portion of the site or any data, content, information or services accessed via the same.
Any automated analytical technique aimed at analysing text and data in digital form to generate information which includes but is not limited to patterns, trends and correlations.
The provisions in this clause should be treated as an express reservation of our rights in this regard, including for the purposes of Article 4(3) of Digital Copyright Directive ((EU) 2019/790).
This clause shall not apply insofar as (but only to the extent that) we are unable to exclude or limit text or data mining or web scraping activity by contract under the laws which are applicable to us.
Our trade marks are registered
Our trade marks are registered. You are not permitted to use them without our approval, unless they are part of material you are using as permitted under a licence agreement you have in place with us.
Do not rely on information on this site
The content on our site is provided for general information only. It is not intended to amount to advice on which you should rely. You must obtain professional or specialist advice before taking, or refraining from, any action on the basis of the content on our site.
Although we make reasonable efforts to update the information on our site, we make no representations, warranties or guarantees, whether express or implied, that the content on our site is accurate, complete or up to date.
We are not responsible for websites we link to
Where our site contains links to other sites and resources provided by third parties, these links are provided for your information only. Such links should not be interpreted as approval by us of those linked websites or information you may obtain from them.
We have no control over the contents of those sites or resources.
User-generated content is not approved by us
This website may include information and materials uploaded by other users of the site, including to social media pages, video-sharing sites, bulletin boards and chat rooms. This information and these materials have not been verified or approved by us. The views expressed by other users on our site do not represent our views or values. Any complaints should be submitted via our Takedown Notice Policy available at:
How we may use your personal information
We will only use your personal information as set out in our Privacy Policy.
Acceptable Use
You may use our site only for lawful purposes. You may not use our site:
In any way that breaches any applicable local, national or international law or regulation.
In any way that is unlawful, fraudulent or has any unlawful or fraudulent purpose or effect.
For the purpose of harming or attempting to harm minors in any way.
To send, knowingly receive, upload, download, use or re-use any material which does not comply with our content standards below.
To transmit, or procure the sending of, any unsolicited or unauthorised advertising or promotional material or any other form of similar solicitation (spam).
To knowingly transmit any data, send or upload any material that contains viruses, Trojan horses, worms, time-bombs, keystroke loggers, spyware, adware or any other harmful programs or similar computer code designed to adversely affect the operation of any computer software or hardware.
You also agree not to access without authority, interfere with, damage or disrupt:
any part of our site;
any equipment or network on which our site is stored;
any software used in the provision of our site; or
any equipment or network or software owned or used by any third party.
Uploading content to our site
Whenever you make use of a feature that allows you to upload content to our site, or to make contact with other users of our site, you must comply with the content standards set out in our Acceptable Use Policy.
You warrant that any such contribution does comply with those standards, and you will be liable to us and indemnify us for any breach of that warranty. This means you will be responsible for any loss or damage we suffer as a result of your breach of warranty.
Any content you upload to our site will be considered non-confidential and non-proprietary. You retain all of your ownership rights in your content, but you are required to grant us and other users of our site a limited licence to use, store and copy that content and to distribute and make it available to third parties. The rights you license to us are described in Rights you are giving us to use material you upload below.
We also have the right to disclose your identity to any third party who is claiming that any content posted or uploaded by you to our site constitutes a violation of their intellectual property rights or of their right to privacy.
We have the right to remove any posting you make on our site if, in our opinion, your post does not comply with the content standards set out in our Acceptable Use Policy.
You are solely responsible for securing and backing up your content.
You must not upload any material that could incite a terrorist offence, solicit any person to participate in terrorist activities, provide instruction on any method or technique for committing a terrorist offence or threaten to commit a terrorist offence.
Our site may offer opportunities for you to transmit messages in connection with various features including email, message boards & chat rooms ("Message Features").
Where we do provide any Message Features, we will provide clear information to you about the kind of service offered, if it is moderated and what form of moderation is used (including whether it is human or technical).
We will do our best to assess any possible risks for users (and in particular, for children) from third parties when they use any Message Features provided on our site, and we will decide in each case whether it is appropriate to use moderation of the relevant service (including what kind of moderation to use) in the light of those risks. However, we are under no obligation to oversee, monitor or moderate any Message Features we provide on our site, and we expressly exclude our liability for any loss or damage arising from the use of any Message Features by a user in contravention of our content standards, whether the service is moderated or not.
The use of any of our Message Features by a minor is subject to the consent of their parent or guardian. We advise parents who permit their children to use our Message Features that it is important that they communicate with their children about their safety online, as moderation is not fool proof. Minors who are using any Message Feature should be made aware of the potential risks to them.
Where we do moderate a Message Feature, we will normally provide you with a means of contacting the moderator, should a concern or difficulty arise.
You must use Message Features in a responsible manner and are solely responsible for any content you transmit. You must not transmit any message ("Message") in connection with any Message Feature that:
imposes an unreasonable or disproportionately large load on our site’s infrastructure, or otherwise adversely affects, restricts or inhibits any other user from using and enjoying our site;
is threatening, abusive, libellous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, offensive, pornographic, profane, sexually explicit or indecent;
promotes violence;
promotes discrimination based on race, sex, religion, nationality, disability, sexual orientation or age;
constitutes or encourages conduct that would constitute a criminal offence, give rise to civil liability or otherwise violate any local, state, national or international law;
violates, plagiarises or infringes the rights of third parties including, without limitation, copyright, trademark, patent, rights of privacy or publicity or any other proprietary right;
breaches any legal duty owed to a third party, such as a contractual duty or a duty of confidence;
contains any information, software or other material of a commercial nature;
contains advertising, promotions or commercial solicitations of any kind;
will be likely to harass, upset, embarrass, alarm or annoy any other person;
constitutes or contains false or misleading indications of origin or statements of fact;
is used to impersonate any person, or to misrepresent your identity or affiliation with any person (including giving the impression that such Message emanates from Us);
contains material irrelevant to the subject matter of the Message Feature; or
contains any virus, Trojan horse, worm, time bomb, cancelbot or other similar harmful programming routine.
We will determine, in our discretion, whether there has been a breach of our acceptable use policy or content use policy through your use of our site. When a breach of this policy has occurred, we may take such action as we deem appropriate (including but not limited to editing or deleting any Message or User Name transmitted by you).
Failure to comply with this acceptable use policy constitutes a material breach of our terms of website use upon which you are permitted to use our site, and may result in our taking all or any of the following actions:
Immediate, temporary or permanent withdrawal of your right to use our site;
Immediate, temporary or permanent removal of any post or material uploaded by you to our site;
Issue of a warning to you;
Issue legal proceedings against you for reimbursement of all costs on an indemnity basis (including, but not limited to, reasonable administrative and legal costs) resulting from the breach.
Further legal action against you.
Disclosure of such information to law enforcement authorities as we reasonably feel is necessary.
We exclude liability for actions taken in response to breaches of this acceptable use policy. The responses described in this policy are not limited, and we may take any other action we reasonably deem appropriate.
Rights you are giving us to use material you upload
When you upload or post content to our site, you grant us the following rights to use that content a worldwide, non-exclusive, royalty-free, transferable licence to use, reproduce, distribute, prepare derivative works of, display, and perform that user-generated content in connection with the service provided by the website and across different media including to promote the site or the service forever.
We are not responsible for viruses and you must not introduce them
We do not guarantee that our site will be secure or free from bugs or viruses.
You are responsible for configuring your information technology, computer programmes and platform to access our site. You should use your own virus protection software.
You must not misuse our site by knowingly introducing viruses, trojans, worms, logic bombs or other material that is malicious or technologically harmful. You must not attempt to gain unauthorised access to our site, the server on which our site is stored or any server, computer or database connected to our site. You must not attack our site via a denial-of-service attack or a distributed denial-of service attack. By breaching this provision, you would commit a criminal offence under the Computer Misuse Act 1990. We will report any such breach to the relevant law enforcement authorities and we will co-operate with those authorities by disclosing your identity to them. In the event of such a breach, your right to use our site will cease immediately.
Indemnity
You agree to indemnify us and our affiliates and our respective directors, officers, employees and agents, as well as their licensors and suppliers, from and against any and all claims, actions, suits or proceedings, as well as any and all losses, liabilities, damages, costs and expenses (including reasonable legal fees) arising out of:
any misrepresentation, act or omission made by you in connection with your use of our site;
any non-compliance by you with these terms of use; and
claims brought by third parties arising from or related to your access or use of our site, including without limitation the Message Features or other information made available by you to our site.
Our responsibility for loss or damage suffered by you
Whether you are a consumer or a business user:
We do not exclude or limit in any way our liability to you where it would be unlawful to do so. This includes liability for death or personal injury caused by our negligence or the negligence of our employees, agents or subcontractors and for fraud or fraudulent misrepresentation.
Different limitations and exclusions of liability will apply to liability arising as a result of the supply of any products to you, which will be set out in our Terms and conditions of supply provided to you.
If you are a business user:
We exclude all implied conditions, warranties, representations or other terms that may apply to our site or any content on it.
We will not be liable to you for any loss or damage, whether in contract, tort (including negligence), breach of statutory duty, or otherwise, even if foreseeable, arising under or in connection with:
use of, or inability to use, our site; or
use of or reliance on any content displayed on our site.
In particular, we will not be liable for:
loss of profits, sales, business, or revenue;
business interruption;
loss of anticipated savings;
loss of business opportunity, goodwill or reputation; or
any indirect or consequential loss or damage.
If you are a consumer user:
Please note that we only provide our site for domestic and private use. You agree not to use our site for any commercial or business purposes, and we have no liability to you for any loss of profit, loss of business, business interruption, or loss of business opportunity.
If defective digital content that we have supplied, damages a device or digital content belonging to you and this is caused by our failure to use reasonable care and skill, we will either repair the damage or pay you compensation. However, we will not be liable for damage that you could have avoided by following our advice to apply an update offered to you free of charge or for damage that was caused by you failing to correctly follow installation instructions or to have in place the minimum system requirements advised by us.
How to raise any issues or concerns about content and our Notice and Takedown procedures
If you have any concerns about material that appears on our site, please contact us as at copyrightnotification@footballco.com or as set out in our Takedown Notice and Brand Safety Policy available at: https://www.footballco.com/brand-safety.
If your concern is about any alleged copyright or trademark infringement you must submit a takedown notice in accordance with our Takedown Notice and Brand Safety Policy available at https://www.footballco.com/brand-safety.
Upon receipt of appropriate notification, where we deem it appropriate, we will take down or disable access to the material that is claimed to be infringing, inappropriate or otherwise unsuitable. Please be aware that providing false or misleading information in any notification or claim this may result in civil and/or criminal liability.
Which country's laws apply to any disputes?
If you are a consumer, please note that these terms of use, their subject matter and their formation, are governed by English law. You and we both agree that the courts of England and Wales will have exclusive jurisdiction except that if you are a resident of Northern Ireland you may also bring proceedings in Northern Ireland, and if you are resident of Scotland, you may also bring proceedings in Scotland. Mandatory consumer protection law of your country shall remain unaffected.
If you are a business, these terms of use, their subject matter and their formation (and any non-contractual disputes or claims) are governed by English law. We both agree to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales.