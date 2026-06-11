How to Bet on the World Cup 2026: Soccer Betting Explained

Betting on the World Cup is easier than you might think, especially if you already know how to bet on sports like football or basketball. This section walks you through the basics so you can place your first soccer wager with confidence.

How to make a Bet on World Cup 2026

Head to your soccer betting app of choice Create an account if needed Use one of our World Cup betting promos, if a you're a brand new player Go to the soccer betting markets Select World Cup or World Cup 2026 from the competitions list. Pick the matchup or market you want to bet on, such as moneyline, spread, or player prop. Choose the wager or a number of bets you like Tap or click on the odds next to it to add it your bet slip. Enter your stake amount, review the potential payout, and confirm your bet. Watch your chosen matchup or games at World Cup 2026 to see if you bet lands If it does, get your payout from your sportsbook

Soccer Betting Basics for the World Cup

Soccer is the world’s biggest sport, and it has become a more popular betting option in the United States every year. World Cup 2026, hosted across the US, Canada, and Mexico, offers American fans more legal betting options than ever.

Want to get in on the action at home? Our expert has broken down the USMNT World Cup Predictions or our Mexico World Cup Odds ahead of this summer's tournament.

Quick Readers Guide - Soccer vs US Sports

Most soccer bets are settled on what happens in regulation time, which means 90 minutes plus stoppage time. Extra time and penalty shootouts usually do not count unless the sportsbook clearly states this in the market rules, unlike overtime in football, NHL or NBA.

Another key difference is the possibility of a draw. Regular-season and group-stage games can finish tied, and that draw is often a main option in moneyline or “full-time result” markets. If you bet a team to win and they draw, your bet loses.

Soccer is also more fluid than many US sports, because any player can score, assist, or commit a foul. Betting markets cover almost every position, not just star scorers or quarterbacks. This creates a wide range of player and team prop markets for bettors to explore, opening up a ton of wagering possibilities.

With a truly massive set of wagers and markets to choose from, a hard 90 minute cap, the possibility of a draw and so much more, soccer betting can appeal to any and all US sports fans, with something for everyone. From spreads and moneylines, to player prop wagers, it has it all.

Upcoming World Cup 2026 Games

Game Date Betting Favourite Mexico vs South Africa June 11 (3 PM ET) Mexico (-239) South Korea vs Czechia June 11 (10 PM ET) South Korea (+162) Canada vs Bosnia-Herzegovina June 12 (3 PM ET) Canada (-125) USMNT vs Paraguay June 12 (9 PM ET) USMNT (-106) Qatar vs Switzerland June 13 (3 PM ET) Switzerland (-500)

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Reader’s Guide to World Cup Betting Markets

This section explains the main types of soccer bets you will see with World Cup betting apps this tournament. If you already bet on NFL or NBA games, some lines will feel familiar, while others use different names, rules, and settlement terms.

World Cup Moneyline or Full Time Result

The moneyline is the simplest way to bet on a soccer match. You pick which team you believe will win, or you can often bet on the draw.

Books may label this as “Moneyline,” “Full-Time Result,” or “1X2,” but all focus on regulation winners.

A moneyline, or full-time result, bet is a wager on the outcome after 90 minutes plus stoppage time. You will see three options: Home team, Draw, or Away team.

If your chosen team wins the match at full time (90 mins), then your bet lands. If they tie or lose the match, the wager does not cash.

Double Chance

Double chance betting lets you cover two of the three possible outcomes with one wager. You can choose Home or Draw, Away or Draw, or Home or Away. Because the bet has extra protection, the odds are shorter, but the risk is lower than a standard moneyline.

Tie No Bet

Tie no bet removes the draw from the equation by refunding your stake if the match ends level. You are simply backing one team to win in regulation.

If your team wins, you profit; if they lose, the bet loses; if they tie, your stake returns as real cash, not bonus bets.

Half Time Moneyline

Half time moneyline is a simpler option focused only on the half-time score. You bet on the home team, away team, or draw at the break.

This market suits bettors who expect a strong start from one side but are less confident about the full 90 minutes.

Half Time / Full Time

Half time/full time betting asks you to predict who will be leading at half time and who will win at full time. These will be in the form of Home/Home, Draw/Away, or other combinations, to cover both HT and FT. There are nine combinations in total.

Because you must get both stages right, payouts are usually higher than a regular moneyline.

Correct Score Betting

Correct score bets require you to predict the exact final score in regulation time, such as 1–0 or 2–1. Because it is difficult to hit the exact score, these markets often offer larger prices. They reward precise reads on a game, but the risk is higher than basic markets.

Spread Betting for the World Cup

Spread betting in soccer is similar to point spreads in American sports and is often called a “goal handicap” or “Asian handicap.”

These lines balance favorites and underdogs by adding or subtracting goals from a team’s final score for betting purposes.

Point Spread or Handicaps

A point spread or handicap gives the underdog a virtual head start or assigns a goal deficit to the favorite.

A favorite at -1.5 must win by at least two goals to cover. An underdog at +1.5 wins the bet if they win, draw, or lose by a single goal.

Half Time Point Spreads

Half time spreads apply the same idea to only the first half. A favorite at -0.5 goals at half time must lead by at least one goal at the break.

Bettors use these lines when they expect a fast start or think an underdog can stay competitive early, then fade later.

Totals Betting for the World Cup

Totals bets, also called “goal lines” or “over/unders,” focus on how many goals will be scored rather than who wins. You decide whether the combined score in a match will go over or under the line set by the sportsbook.

Goal Line or Over/Unders

A common total might be set at 2.5 goals. If you bet the over, you need at least three goals in the match; if you bet the under, you want two or fewer. Most totals include only regulation and stoppage time, and many books offer alternative goal lines.

There are also team totals, which track how many goals a single team scores regardless of the opponent.

A bet on “USMNT over 1.5 goals” wins if the US scores at least twice. Team totals allow you to back or fade an attack without worrying about the overall match result.

Half Time Goal Lines

Half time goal lines use the same over/under concept but only cover the first half. A line at 1.5 first-half goals might appeal if you expect an explosive start or a cautious opening period. These markets help bettors target specific phases instead of the full match.

Prop Betting at the World Cup

Prop bets, or proposition bets, focus on specific events within a match that are not strictly about the final score. They can involve individual players, a single team, or overall match events, and they often use over/under formats or yes/no outcomes.

Prop betting is one of the fastest-growing areas for soccer fans because it lets you track star players and detailed statistics. These markets reward close attention to team tactics, player roles, and trends, giving informed bettors more ways to find edges.

Player Props

Player props focus on individual performance. You can bet on goals, shots, cards, fouls, tackles, and more. Here is a simple table to explain some common player prop markets and what they mean:

Player Props Market Meaning Ideal Odds Example Anytime Goalscorer Player must score at least one goal +150 or above First Goalscorer Player must score the first goal of the match +400 or above Last Goalscorer Player scores the final goal in regulation +400 or above Assists Player records at least one assist +250 or above Shot Player takes at least one shot -110 or above Shot on Target Shot is on goal and saved or would score +110 or above Card Player receives a yellow or red card +250 or above Red Card Player is sent off with a straight red or second +500 or above Fouls Player commits at least a set number of fouls +150 or above Fouls Committed Similar to fouls, as tracked by the sportsbook +150 or above Tackles Player makes at least a set number of tackles +150 or above Offsides Player is flagged offside at least once +150 or above

Exact odds will vary by match and book, but this shows how these props work. Many bettors use player props to follow stars like Christian Pulisic, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, or Harry Kane and to make games more exciting even when they do not have a strong view on the final score.

Team Props

Team props focus on statistics for a single team or sometimes both teams combined. These bets are ideal if you like a team’s playing style but do not want to commit to a moneyline or spread.

Team Props Market Meaning Ideal Odds Example Team Shots Team takes at least a set number of total shots -110 or above Team Shots on Target Team records a set number of shots on target +100 or above Corners Team takes a minimum number of corner kicks -110 or above Cards Team receives at least a set number of cards +150 or above Offsides Team is flagged offside at least a set number of times +150 or above Free Kicks Team is awarded a minimum number of free kicks -110 or above Throw Ins Team takes a set number of throw-ins -110 or above Goal Kicks Team takes at least a set number of goal kicks +150 or above

Some sportsbooks also offer match props where both teams contribute, such as “Total corners in the match” or “Both teams to score.” Always check the rules page so you know whether a prop is graded on one team or both.

Parlays Betting at World Cup 2026

Parlays combine multiple selections into one bet. When you build a parlay, your odds are multiplied, which increases the potential payout. The trade-off is that every leg must win for the parlay to cash.

Soccer lends itself well to parlay betting apps because of the variety of markets across matches and within each game. You can combine moneylines, spreads, totals, and props in many different ways.

Same Game Parlays in Soccer

Same game parlays, often called SGPs, let you bundle multiple bets from the same match. For a tournament game, you might combine the match result with player and team props.

For example, imagine a same game parlay on a USMNT match:

USMNT moneyline – USA must win in regulation.

– USA must win in regulation. Pulisic 0.5+ shots on target – Pulisic must hit at least one shot on target.

– Pulisic must hit at least one shot on target. Over 2.5 total goals in the match – At least three goals must be scored.

– At least three goals must be scored. Over 8.5 match corners – There must be nine or more corners in the game.

Each selection has its own price, and the sportsbook multiplies them to create a combined parlay price. If any single leg loses, the entire parlay loses, but if all legs win, you receive a higher payout than you would from separate straight bets.

Same game parlays are popular because they let you tell a story about how a match will play out. For example, if you think the US will attack aggressively, you might pair them to win with high shot and corner totals.

Multi-Game Parlays

Multi-game parlays combine bets from different matches into one ticket. You might pick three or four World Cup games and link them together with moneylines or totals. For example:

Brazil moneyline vs. Morocco - Brail must win in regulation

Brail must win in regulation France -1.5 handicap vs. Senegal - France must win by two or more goals

Senegal France must win by two or more goals Over 2.5 goals in Argentina vs. Mexico - There must be three or more goals scored in regulation

There must be three or more goals scored in regulation USMNT tie no bet vs. Paraguay - The US must win or tie the game

Some sportsbooks allow you to add player props across multiple games, while others restrict multi-game parlays to game-level markets like moneyline, spread, and totals. Check the parlay rules on your chosen site so you know which combinations are allowed.

Multi-game parlays can turn a small stake into a big potential payout during, especially when you have strong opinions on several matches. Just remember that more legs mean more risk, so it is smart to limit the number of selections or keep stakes modest.

World Cup Futures Betting

World Cup futures betting involves wagering on outcomes decided over the full tournament rather than a single match. Because results unfold over weeks, these markets typically offer higher odds and more volatility than standard game betting.

Some of the most popular World Cup futures include:

Bettors can also target team-specific markets, including group winners, top scorers for each country, or outright odds for teams like the USMNT and Mexico based on form, roster strength, and draw position.

From Lionel Messi and Argentina to Kylian Mbappé and France, with Brazil, Germany, and Spain always in the mix, futures betting adds star power and long-term excitement to every stage of the World Cup.

Tips to help you bet on the World Cup

While there is no way to guarantee a win, you can make smarter World Cup bets by preparing and using information to your advantage. This section outlines some key strategies that experienced bettors use when they approach soccer markets.

A good strategy helps you build parlays and props that make sense rather than relying on guesswork. It can also reduce the temptation to chase losses or overbet during a busy tournament schedule.

Market understanding

Start by learning the rules and settlement terms for each market you use. Know whether your bets settle on 90 minutes, extra time, or the full tie including penalties.

Understand how pushes are handled on spreads and totals, and check whether player props include stoppage time.

When you understand the market, you can avoid unnecessary surprises. For example, you will not expect a moneyline bet to survive if your team wins on penalties after a draw in regulation.

Our guider can give you the low down on any soccer markets, alongside our experts soccer betting guide.

Research

Research is one of the main edges bettors can develop. Before placing a World Cup bet, look at recent results, team news, and tactical trends.

Read match previews, check formations, and see how coaches adjust to injuries or suspensions. Make sure you're getting the best odds possible? If you need help here check out our betting odds explainer.

International Soccer Form

Form refers to how a team or player has been performing over the last few matches. A side on a long winning run may have confidence and rhythm, while a struggling team might be under pressure or adjusting tactics.

It is crucial to check both the players and the team form. Some players perform better for their country than their club so be sure to bear this in mind at the World Cup.

Weather

Weather can have a real impact on World Cup matches, especially when teams travel between different climates and time zones. Hot conditions can slow the pace and lead to more fatigue, while rain or wind can affect passing and crossing.

For totals and props, think about how weather might change the style of play. A wet pitch might lead to more long balls, more tackles, or more mistakes in the back. Warm temperatures could cause teams to conserve energy rather than press intensely for 90 minutes.

This is a major talking point at the joint USA, Mexico and Canada summer tournament. Massive changes in playing conditions, from the heat of Mexico City, Texas and California, to the more temperate Toronto, New York and more, many side from across the globe could struggle.

Scotland, England and some of the European sides, used to playing in the winter months could struggle to acclimatise to the heat. Side likes Mexico and USMNT will benefit from knowing the weather and pitches well and how to perform in such conditions.

International Head-to-heads

Head-to-head history does not guarantee future results, but it can show how teams match up in terms of style and mentality. Some teams struggle against compact defenses, while others thrive against open games.

Review past meetings for patterns. Do certain players tend to perform well against particular opponents? Have coaches met before with similar outcomes? Make sure to check out which international tournament they met in last, and what was at stake in their last matchup.

For instance, the Netherlands beating USMNT 3-1 in the groups in 2022, means little as the the game mattered not, with both sides making the knockouts. But if France and England face each other, France's 2-1 win in the semi-finals could make the Three Lions stive that much harder to defeat them.

Past performances matter, especially if a grudge is being held by one of the sides playing.

Injuries

Injuries can change everything, especially when star players or key defenders miss time. A team losing their main striker might struggle to convert chances, while a missing center-back can weaken the back line.

At the same time, injuries can create opportunities. Keep an eye on lineup announcements and trustworthy team news before placing bets. Lineup announcement always come 60 minutes before the start of the match. Keep an eye out at World cup 2026.

Many sports betting apps, have line-ups built into their interface, and they will update them when they know who is playing.

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