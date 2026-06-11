Best World Cup Betting Sites & Apps Ranked - June 2026

Best World Cup Betting Sites

World Cup Betting Site World Cup Odds World Cup Betting Markets Best Feature for World Cup 2026 1. BetMGM 4.9/5 4.7/5 PrimeTime Soccer Bet Boosts 2. Fanatics 4.9/5 4.6/5 FanCash from World Cup bets 3. Caesars 4.8/5 4.6/5 Structured soccer odds boosts 4. FanDuel 4.7/5 4.7/5 Elite SGP tools 5. bet365 4.7/5 4.6/5 Best Prices in the US 6. theScore Bet 4.6/5 4.6/5 Scores‑driven betting hub 7. DraftKings 4.5/5 4.7/5 Massive set of tournament props

Best World Cup Betting Sites Ranked by GOAL

In this section, you’ll find the best World Cup betting sites ranked based on real testing, not guesswork. I’ve spent time using each sportsbook like an everyday soccer fan, tracking odds, building same game parlays, and placing live bets across busy matchdays.

The rankings factor in how sharp and stable the prices are, how deep the soccer markets go, and how smooth the apps feel when you’re jumping between futures, props, and in‑play wagers. That mix of hands-on use and soccer-focused analysis shapes every pick you’ll see next.

1. BetMGM

BetMGM World Cup 2026 Key Information 🌎Available States AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MS, MO, NJ, NV, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, DC 📱BetMGM Betting Platforms Desktop, iOS & Android #️⃣Legal Age 21+ (18+ in KY) ✅Last Expert Review June 2026

BetMGM is a great fit for fans who circle big tournament matchdays on the calendar weeks in advance. Its World Cup section leans into the full event, not just single fixtures, with a deep mix of team futures, group bets, and player-focused markets.

The site and app let you move quickly between spreads, totals, and props without losing your bet slip. Tailored boosts and spotlight markets rise to the top on big matchdays, so the lobby feels like a TV build‑up instead of a static odds board.

You also get solid support on the basics that matter during a long tournament: quick deposits and withdrawals through familiar payment methods, clear bet grading, and customer service that is simple to reach if you ever need help with a wager or payout.

Why Use BetMGM for World Cup 2026?

Deep soccer futures and group betting menu

Strong soccer prices on major tournament matchups

Clean app for jumping between live bets and props

Big-match boosts and spotlight markets on key fixtures

2. Fanatics Sportsbook

Fanatics World Cup 2026 Key Information 🌎Available States AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, WY, DC 📱Fanatics Betting Platforms Desktop, iOS & Android #️⃣Legal Age 21+ (18+ in KY) ✅Last Expert Review June 2026

Fanatics Sportsbook is ideal for fans who treat tournament matchdays like events. The app is clean and quick, so it feels natural to jump between World Cup fixtures, soccer props, and even basketball lines without digging through cluttered menus or losing track of your slip.

Soccer odds are competitive, and the live betting screen is easy to follow with clear markets that still make sense if you’re newer to in‑play wagering. The setup feels like a modern sports hub rather than a cold trading terminal, perfect for always‑on sports fans.

Fanatics also brings something extra with FanCash. When you have a good run, qualifying bets can turn into balance you use on World Cup jerseys, hats, and other team gear instead of only more stakes, adding a tangible twist to your World Cup experience.

Why Use Fanatics for World Cup 2026?

Smooth app that makes switching between matches and groups simple

Competitive odds and straightforward live betting layout

FanCash rewards that can go toward real jerseys and team gear

Modern, fan-focused feel that fits heavy sports followers

3. Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars World Cup 2026 Key Information 🌎Available States AZ, CO, FL, IL, IN, IA, KS, LA, MD, MA, MI, MS, NV, NJ, NM, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, DC 📱Caesars Betting Platforms Desktop, iOS & Android #️⃣Legal Age 21+ (18+ in KY) ✅Last Expert Review June 2026

Caesars Sportsbook is a strong pick for World Cup bettors who like structure and routine. The soccer section is clearly laid out, with outrights, group bets, and daily match odds separated in a way that makes it easy to build a full tournament plan, not just chase single fixtures.

Caesars really stands out for how it handles odds boosts and featured markets during the World Cup. On big matchdays, select sides, totals, and player angles are highlighted near the top of the lobby, so you can quickly find enhanced prices without scrolling every line.

Caesars also backs its odds board with strong fundamentals: a stable app, straightforward deposit and withdrawal options, and customer support that’s easy to reach during busy tournament stretches. It feels built for bettors who care about reliability just as much as variety.

Why Use Caesars for World Cup 2026?

Clear layout for soccer outrights, group bets, and daily matches

Regular soccer-focused boosts and featured markets on big games

Reliable app with familiar payment methods and quick grading

Good fit for bettors who value structure and dependable service

4. FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel World Cup 2026 Key Information 🌎Available States AZ, AR, CO, CT, DC, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY 📱FanDuel Betting Platforms Desktop, iOS & Android #️⃣Legal Age 21+ (18+ in KY) ✅Last Expert Review June 2026

FanDuel is a great choice for World Cup bettors who want a fast, easy-to-navigate app that never feels overwhelming. The layout stays clean even on packed slates, so you can move between match odds, player props, and tournament futures without losing your place or your slip.

Same game parlays are a real highlight. You can build World Cup-focused SGPs around how you expect a match to play out, combining a team result, total goals, and a key attacker’s shots or assists into one tailored bet instead of juggling multiple separate tickets.

FanDuel also stands out for live betting. In‑play odds update quickly, markets use plain language, and the app handles quick taps and line changes smoothly on mobile, making it a top option for summer tournament and fans who like reacting in real time.

Why Use FanDuel for World Cup 2026?

Easy-to-use mobile app that stays organized on busy slates

Strong same game parlay tools for World Cup matches

Fast, intuitive live betting experience during big games

Clear market labels that work for both new and experienced bettors

5. bet365

bet365 World Cup 2026 Key Information 🌎Available States AZ, CO, IA, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA 📱bet365 Betting Platforms Desktop, iOS & Android #️⃣Legal Age 21+ (18+ in KY) ✅Last Expert Review June 2026

bet365 is a top choice for World Cup bettors who want maximum control over each match. The soccer menu runs deep, with markets on full-time results, totals, corners, cards, and player stats, so you are not stuck choosing between only basic options.

Its in‑play setup is a major strength. Odds update quickly, and there are usually many live markets available on the biggest games, letting you react when tempo changes or a favorite starts to wobble instead of watching a static screen.

bet365 is also well-known for its Bet Builder feature, which lets you combine different markets from the same match into one custom bet, and for integrated live streaming on select soccer events. That combination makes it feel like a complete match hub on busy tournament days.

Why Use bet365 for World Cup 2026?

Huge range of soccer match and player markets

Strong in‑play betting with fast, frequent odds updates

Bet Builder feature for tailored same‑match combinations

Integrated live streaming on select soccer fixtures for eligible users

6. theScore Bet

theScore Bet World Cup 2026 Key Information 🌎Available States AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV 📱theScore Bet Betting Platforms Desktop, iOS & Android #️⃣Legal Age 21+ (18+ in KY) ✅Last Expert Review June 2026

theScore Bet is a natural fit if you already live inside box scores and news feeds. It feels like a sports media app that also lets you wager, so checking soccer odds fits right in with scrolling lineups, stats, and match recaps.

The World Cup section ties betting markets to the information fans actually care about. You can move from a match page or news update straight into odds on that same game, making it easier to act on what you’re reading instead of bouncing between apps.

This setup is especially helpful if you like tracking several fixtures at once. theScore Bet’s blend of scores, stats, and betting options feels more like a control center than a simple odds list, which suits bettors constantly checking form, injuries, and live updates.

Why Use theScore Bet for World Cup 2026?

Media-style experience with scores, stats, and odds in one place

Smooth path from match news and previews into World Cup markets

Great for tracking multiple games and storylines at the same time

Ideal for fans who already love digging into soccer data and updates

7. DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings World Cup 2026 Key Information 🌎Available States AZ, AR, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MO, NH, NJ, NY, NC, OH, OR, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, WY, DC 📱DraftKings Betting Platforms Desktop, iOS & Android #️⃣Legal Age 21+ (18+ in KY) ✅Last Expert Review June 2026

DraftKings closes out this list, but that should not be read as a knock. All of the World Cup betting sites highlighted here are top-tier options, and DraftKings absolutely belongs in that group for its depth, speed, and soccer-focused tools.

The summer tournament section is built for bettors who like detail. You get more than simple moneylines and totals, with plenty of player props, team specials, and same game parlays that let you build tickets around how you see each match unfolding.

Live betting is another strength. DraftKings updates in‑play prices quickly and keeps markets organized even when a match gets hectic, which is exactly what you want during a major tournament. It’s a strong fit for fans who think in tactics, not just final scores.

Why Use DraftKings for World Cup 2026?

Deep World Cup menu with props, team specials, and SGPs

Fast, responsive live betting during the biggest matches

Clear layout that helps you manage multiple bets and markets

Belongs firmly in the top tier of soccer betting sites, even as the last name on this list

How to sign up for a World Cup Betting Site

Now that you’ve seen the best World Cup betting sites, the next move is actually getting an account set up.

The process is quick, but there are a few steps you should follow so you’re legal, verified, and ready before the matches kick off.

Follow these simple steps to get started:

Choose the right sportsbook for your state Go to the sportsbook site or app Download the app or open the desktop site for the operator you prefer. Hit the big “Join,” “Sign Up,” or “Register” button, usually at the top of the screen. Add your full name, email, mobile number, date of birth, address, and the last digits of your SSN so they can verify you. Add any promo code if needed in order to claim any of the World Cup betting promos Set a strong password and, if asked, a username or security questions so you can get back in easily. Upload or confirm any documents if the site asks you to prove who you are or where you live. Choose a payment method, add your amount, and confirm; many bettors start with something like 10–20 dollars. Start playing, head to the soccer section and look for tournament odds, match lines, and props that catch your eye.

Now you know how to sign up for a sportsbook, you can check out our expert guid on how to bet on the World Cup.

Upcoming World Cup 2026 Games

Game Date Betting Favourite Mexico vs South Africa June 11 (3 PM ET) Mexico (-239) South Korea vs Czechia June 11 (10 PM ET) South Korea (+162) Canada vs Bosnia-Herzegovina June 12 (3 PM ET) Canada (-125) USMNT vs Paraguay June 12 (9 PM ET) USMNT (-106) Qatar vs Switzerland June 13 (3 PM ET) Switzerland (-500)

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

World Cup Betting Explained for Readers

World Cup betting uses the same core soccer betting markets you see all season, just with higher stakes and more attention. Below are the most common options you’ll see at the best World Cup betting sites, along with simple examples so everything is clear before you place a bet.

Moneyline & Result Market

A moneyline is a straight bet on who wins the match in regulation time. You pick one side or the draw, and if your choice is the final result after ninety minutes plus stoppage time, you win.

Example:

Argentina (-120) vs Germany (+260) – Draw (+260)

If the match ends Argentina 2–1 Germany, Argentina moneyline tickets win. A 1–1 finish would pay out only tie bets.

Tie No Bet

Tie No Bet removes the draw as a losing outcome. You pick a team to win in regulation; if they win, you get paid, and if the match ends level, your stake is usually refunded.

Example:

England Tie No Bet (-150) vs Spain Tie No Bet (+130)

If England wins 2–0, England Tie No Bet wins. If it finishes 1–1, both sides push and stakes return.

Double Chance

Double Chance lets you cover two outcomes with one bet. You can back a team or the draw, or either team to win, which lowers risk but also lowers the price.

Example:

Brazil or Draw (-300) vs France

If Brazil wins or the match ends level, Brazil or Draw wins. Only a France victory makes this bet lose.

Half-Time/Full-Time

Half-Time/Full-Time bets ask you to predict who is ahead at the break and who wins at full time. You must get both parts right for the ticket to cash.

Example:

Half-Time/Full-Time – France/France (+180) vs France/Draw (+1400)

If France leads at half and wins the match, France/France wins. If it’s 0–0 at half and France wins 1–0, France/Draw loses because the half-time call was wrong.

Totals Betting at the World Cup

Goal totals are bets on how many goals both teams combine to score. The book sets a line, and you decide if the match will finish over or under that number in regulation time.

Example:

Over 2.5 goals (-110) in Mexico vs USMNT

If Mexico and the USMNT combine for 3 or more goals the bet cashes.

Check our our USMNT World Cup Predictions or our Mexico World Cup Odds ahead of this summer's tournament.

Both Teams to Score

Both Teams to Score (BTTS) is a yes/no market on whether each side gets at least one goal. The final score does not matter, only if both nations find the net.

Example:

BTTS – Yes (-130) in Spain vs Germany

If Spain wins 3–2, BTTS Yes wins. If Germany wins 1–0 or it ends 0–0, BTTS No would cash as the winner.

Correct Score

Correct Score markets ask you to predict the exact final score at the end of regulation. Because this is hard to nail, the odds are usually higher than standard markets.

Example:

Correct Score – Brazil 2–0 England (+750)

If Brazil wins exactly 2–0, this bet hits. Any other scoreline, even a Brazil win, would be a losing ticket.

Soccer Spreads/Handicaps

Spreads and handicaps give one team a virtual head start or deficit. You are betting on the margin of victory after that number is applied, not just who wins. This is useful when a big favorite like France or Brazil plays a weaker opponent.

Example:

France -1.5 (+140) vs USMNT +1.5 (-160)

France -1.5 wins if France wins by two or more. USMNT +1.5 wins if the USMNT wins, draws, or only loses by one goal.

World Cup Player Props

Goalscorer

Goalscorer props focus on individual players. You can bet someone like Mbappé, Messi, or Kane to score anytime, to score first, or even to score multiple goals in the same match.

Example:

Anytime Goalscorer – Mbappé (+120) vs Spain

If Mbappé scores at least once in regulation, the bet wins. If he doesn’t score in normal time, the bet loses, even if France advances on penalties.

Shots on Target

Shots on target props track how many attempts a player puts on frame. Books post an over/under line, and you guess whether the player will test the goalkeeper more or less often than that number.

Example:

Pulisic over 1.5 shots on target (+140) vs Mexico

If Pulisic records two or more shots on target, the over wins. One or zero shots on target means the under is graded the winner.

World Cup Team Props

Team props zoom in on one side’s performance instead of the entire match. You might bet on England’s total goals, Spain’s total corners, or whether Argentina keeps a clean sheet regardless of the final score.

Example:

Spain over 5.5 corners (-105) vs Italy

If Spain wins six or more corners, this bet cashes, no matter who wins the match. Five or fewer corners means the under side wins.

World Cup Parlays – Same and Multi Game

Parlays betting apps let bettors combine several picks into one wager for a bigger potential payout. A multi-game parlay might tie together Brazil, France, and Argentina to win on the same day, while a same game parlay stacks multiple markets from a single match.

Example:

Same Game Parlay – England to win (-120), over 2.5 goals (-110), and Kane anytime scorer (+425) vs Germany

All three legs must hit for the parlay to cash. If England wins 2–1 and Kane scores, it’s a winner; if any part misses, the entire parlay loses.

How we Rank World Cup Betting Sites

Our rankings focus on how the sites actually feel and perform for real soccer bettors, not just on sign‑up bonuses. Each score blends firsthand testing with data on odds quality, market depth, app stability, and support.

Across all categories, we look for fast apps, fair pricing, flexible markets, and strong safety standards. That mix matters more than flashy promos, because it shapes every single bet you place during a month‑long tournament.

World Cup Betting Interface

The interface covers layout, navigation, live‑betting speed, and features like live streaming or in‑play stats. A good design lets you find matches quickly, edit parlays easily, and react in seconds when odds shift.

Smooth performance matters most during busy slates, when dozens of matches and props go live at once. Among major books, BetMGM stands out for a clean lobby and easy switching between futures, props, and live markets.

World Cup Odds

Strong odds mean you keep more long‑term value on every stake, especially on big favorites and popular futures. Small differences in prices add up quickly over dozens of matches and outright bets.

We look at margins on match lines, totals, and futures across many fixtures, not just one game. BetMGM and Fanatics are consistent for competitive soccer lines, with bet365 usually leading for sharper tournament pricing.

World Cup Markets - Singles and Parlays

A deep menu of markets lets you build bets that actually match how you see a game, instead of forcing basic moneylines. Player props, team stats, and specials all matter when you’re crafting detailed parlays.

For parlays, we check how flexible same‑game tools are, how many legs you can combine, and whether pricing remains fair. DraftKings shines for World Cup player props and SGP flexibility, while FanDuel offers very polished SGP builders.

World Cup Promotions and Bonuses

Promos can soften variance during a long tournament, especially bonus bets, FanCash‑style rewards, and early‑payout offers on heavy favorites. We care about clarity of terms as much as headline values.

We look for boosts tied to key matches, recurring parlay insurance, and event‑specific welcome offers. Fanatics is notable for FanCash, letting betting generate store credit or bonus value rather than only more stakes.

Security

Security covers everything from account verification to encryption, device‑level protections, and responsible‑gambling tools. You want strong safeguards without clumsy friction every time you log in.

We favor books using modern encryption, multi‑factor login options, and clear controls for limits and self‑exclusion. BetMGM and Fanatics both pair regulated licensing with layered security and responsible‑gambling tools that are easy to find in‑app.

Is betting on the World Cup legal?

Soccer betting is legal in much of the US, but only if you’re in a state that regulates sports wagering and you meet the local age requirement. You must also use a licensed operator or an approved retail sportsbook.

If you travel into a legal state, you can usually bet online once you’re physically there and pass geolocation checks. Many host state stadiums and nearby cities will also feature retail sportsbooks or betting kiosks linked to local casinos.

Legal states for soccer betting

Below is a simplified view. Laws vary and change, so always confirm locally before betting.

Legal online or retail sports betting (soccer allowed):

AZ, AR, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL (Tribal online), IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MS, MT, NC, NE (retail), NH, NJ, NM (Tribal), NV, NY, OH, OR, PA, PR, RI, SD, TN, VA, VT, WA, WI (Tribal), WV, WY.

No statewide legal sports betting yet or very limited frameworks:

AL, AK, CA, GA, HI, ID, MN, MO, ND, OK, SC, TX, UT, VT, plus other jurisdictions pending legislation or ballot measures.

States with “Yes (Tribal)” generally allow retail betting only through Tribal partners, often at specific casinos or venues, not through open commercial online books.

Payment methods for World Cup Betting Sites

Most US sportsbooks support a similar core set of banking options. These usually include debit and credit cards, bank transfers, PayPal or other e‑wallets, and instant online banking solutions, plus branded prepaid cards at some operators.

Here’s a general reference table; exact limits and fees vary by site and state, so always check the cashier section before depositing.

Deposit Method Fees Min Deposit Max Deposit Processing Time Visa / Mastercard Typically free $10 Varies by card Instant ACH / Online Bank Typically free $10 Higher account‑based Instant–minutes PayPal Typically free $10 Varies by account Instant Branded prepaid card Typically free $10 Varies by program Instant Cash at cage None $20 Higher, per cage Instant

Withdrawing winnings

Withdrawals generally must go back through a verified method you used to deposit, or through bank transfer or PayPal. Processing times are usually longer than deposits due to internal reviews and banking rails.

Here’s a generic withdrawal table; again, limits and timelines differ by operator and state rule

Withdrawal Method Fees Min Withdrawal Max Withdrawal Processing Time ACH / Online Bank Usually free $10–$20 Varies by account 1–5 business days PayPal Usually free $10–$20 Varies by account Within 24 hours Branded prepaid card Usually free $10–$20 Varies by program Within 24 hours Cash at cage None $20–$50 High, cage dependent Same day

Responsible gambling for the Summer Tournament

Any major sports betting event can tempt people into more frequent or larger bets than usual, so setting limits up front is crucial. Licensed US sportsbooks offer tools like deposit limits, loss limits, time‑outs, and self‑exclusion options in your account settings.

Each legal state also funds helplines and treatment programs that you can reach anonymously. If betting stops being fun or starts affecting finances or relationships, pause your account and contact a state helpline or a national service such as 1‑800‑GAMBLER for support.

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