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UEFA Nations League D

UEFA Nations League D Overview

uefa nations league trophy

UEFA unveil new era for European internationals

UEFA are preparing to radically overhaul the international football calendar from the 2028-29 season, replacing traditional qualifying stages with a Swiss-style league format. Mirroring the newly updated Champions League structure, European nations will play fewer double-headers and face a wider variety of opponents in a tiered system designed to heighten competition and eliminate repetitive fixtures.

World Cup Qualification UEFAUEFA Nations League B Qualification
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UEFA Nations League D, fixtures & results

Wednesday 23 September
Andorra badge
Andorra
AND
1
Malta badge
Malta
MAL
2
FT
Liechtenstein badge
Liechtenstein
LIE
0
Lithuania badge
Lithuania
LTU
2
FT
Saturday 26 September
Lithuania badge
Lithuania
LTU
Azerbaijan badge
Azerbaijan
AZE
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS2
DirecTV Stream
ViX
Gibraltar badge
Gibraltar
GIB
Andorra badge
Andorra
AND
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
ViX
Wednesday 30 September
Azerbaijan badge
Azerbaijan
AZE
Liechtenstein badge
Liechtenstein
LIE
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Fox Soccer Plus
ViX
Malta badge
Malta
MAL
Gibraltar badge
Gibraltar
GIB
More

Standings

Grp. 1

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Malta crestMalta11002113
W
2Gibraltar crestGibraltar00000000
3Andorra crestAndorra100112-10
L

Grp. 2

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Lithuania crestLithuania11002023
W
2Azerbaijan crestAzerbaijan00000000
3Liechtenstein crestLiechtenstein100102-20
L
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