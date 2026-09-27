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UEFA Nations League D
UEFA Nations League D Overview
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- On FuboLithuaniaAzerbaijanWatch here >
- On FuboGibraltarAndorraWatch here >
- On FuboAzerbaijanLiechtensteinWatch here >
UEFA Nations League D, fixtures & results
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Wednesday 23 September
Saturday 26 September
Wednesday 30 September
Standings
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Grp. 2
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|Lithuania
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Azerbaijan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Liechtenstein
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0