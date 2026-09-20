Bournemouth vs Liverpool Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Expect another goal feast

Our betting expert shares his Bournemouth vs Liverpool predictions. The home side should trouble Liverpool and avoid defeat.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool Betting Predictions

All odds courtesy of SkyBet - correct at time of publishing and subject to change

A history of producing goal fests

This fixture has historically produced plenty of goals, which should appeal to neutrals. Both sides have scored six league goals in their four matches so far. They average 1.5 goals per game, which shows we can count on the respective attacks to get on the scoresheet.

The problem for Rose’s troops is that they’re quite porous defensively. They have yet to keep a Premier League clean sheet and rank bottom in terms of goals conceded in the second half. They do, however, rank first for first-half goals scored, which means they’re likely to take the lead against Liverpool.

Both teams scored in each of Bournemouth’s league matches so far, while half of Liverpool’s games produced the same outcome. Both head-to-heads last season finished with the goal count exceeding two and both teams scoring. Six of the last seven clashes between the teams ended with the goal line heading above two.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool Betting Tip 1: Total & BTTS - Over 2.5 goals & Yes @ 4/7 with SkyBet

Isak is due a goal

Alexander Isak was rested for the League Cup clash with Tottenham, only playing four minutes towards the end. He will no doubt be refreshed for this weekend’s trip to Bournemouth, hoping to end his miserable run against them. His personal head-to-head record shows that he’s scored only once in four appearances against the Cherries.

Yet, this will be his first in a Liverpool jersey against Bournemouth, and the travelling fans hope he can capitalise on the home team’s defensive issues. Isak has scored three goals in his last three league games, which offers hope that he can get on the scoresheet here. His three goals account for half of Liverpool’s total in the Premier League this season.

He’s only one goal behind Erling Haaland in the Golden Boot race, which is decent, considering he scored four goals in 22 appearances last term. As a result, we are backing him to score against a Bournemouth side with a 16.67% opponent shot conversion rate, second only to Manchester United. Isak also ranks fourth in terms of shots on target with six, which means he’ll likely get chances at the Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Alexander Isak @ 11/8 with SkyBet

Bournemouth can keep Liverpool at bay

Liverpool are one of the seven teams yet to lose a Premier League match, and they are eager to keep it that way. In the six fixtures they’ve played since the start of the season in all competitions, the Reds recorded three victories and three stalemates. Three in four draws in the league (75%) tells its own story, including the goalless draw at home to Fulham last weekend.

While Bournemouth are still searching for their first league win of the season, they are difficult to beat at home. Both matches at the Vitality Stadium this term finished in a stalemate, against Brentford and Everton. Last season, the Cherries secured a 3-2 victory over Liverpool at the Vitality Stadium. Andoni Iraola oversaw the win from the home dugout.

Liverpool had been largely dominant before last season’s defeat here, having won six in a row against these opponents. Yet, the Reds are still in transition, clearly shown by last weekend’s result at Anfield. As a result, it’s worth backing the home side to frustrate the Reds here and avoid defeat against their former boss.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool Betting Tip 3: 1x2 - Draw @ 13/5 with SkyBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Bournemouth 2-2 Liverpool

Bournemouth 2-2 Liverpool Goalscorers prediction: Bournemouth: Marcus Tavernier, Justin Kluivert - Liverpool: Alexander Isak x2

Bournemouth haven’t had a dream start to their Premier League campaign under the guidance of Marco Rose. The Cherries are yet to win a league match after four attempts. This is something they can rectify at the Vitality Stadium this weekend. The problem is, they’re facing their old manager in Andoni Iraola, who knows them inside out.

The home side just haven’t produced satisfactory results yet. This has left them 15th in the league, looking over their shoulder to the relegation zone. It’s still too early to rope them into the relegation conversation, but prolonged poor results could put them under pressure.

However, Rose has enough quality in the camp to turn things around and deliver their first league win. Whether that’s against Liverpool is another thing.

Liverpool also haven’t made a bright start. They’ve won just one of their four league matches. However, the Reds are still unbeaten this term, and they are eager to keep that streak alive. Their midweek 3-1 victory over Tottenham in the League Cup will also be a huge boost for them before they head for the international break.

Comparing Iraola’s points return at the same stage to Arne Slot’s last season is cause for slight concern. Liverpool have six fewer points than they did after four league games under the Dutchman last term. They need to find a way to turn draws into wins, starting with this visit to Bournemouth.

Probable lineups for Bournemouth vs Liverpool

Bournemouth expected lineup: Petrovic, Smith, Hill, Silva, Truffert, Adams, Scott, Rayan, Kluivert, Tavernier, Evanilson

Liverpool expected lineup: Allison, Araujo, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Gakpo, Wirtz, Barcola, Isak

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