Giants vs Rams Predictions, Picks & Odds - NFL MNF

The Giants won their Week 1 game against the Cowboys, but they will be the underdogs on Monday when they take on the Rams. Los Angeles, on the other hand, lost their opening matchup in Australia, playing against their division rivals the San Francisco 49ers. Despite the loss, most Canadian betting sites have LA as big favourites to beat New York at SoFi Stadium. Let’s take a look at the best bets and whether the bookmakers are right about the Rams’ chances.

Giants vs Rams Predictions, Picks & Odds - 8:15pm ET - 9/21/2026

Los Angeles Rams -6.5 @ -115 with BetMGM

Los Angeles Rams Team Total - OVER 28 @ -110 with BetMGM

Matthew Stafford Passing Yards - OVER 246.5 @ -115 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Los Angeles Rams -6.5

With the Rams vs Giants spread set at 6.5 points, Los Angeles are among the biggest favorites of NFL Week 2. Some bettors are fading LA though after their 27-7 loss to the 49ers in Australia. Matthew Stafford’s team were 3.5-point favorites heading into that game. When you combine the Rams’ loss with the Giants’ upset win over the Cowboys, who were three-point favorites, it makes sense to be wary of Los Angeles. With all this being said, you shouldn’t overreact to Week 1, especially when there were so many mitigating circumstances.

The biggest factor for the Rams’ defeat to San Francisco was the fact that the game was in Australia. LA head coach Sean McVay made the controversial decision to fly into Melbourne just one day before the game, while the 49ers flew in over a full week early to acclimate to the time difference. It’s safe to say that McVay’s plan backfired. This week will be different, with the Rams playing at home and having extra time to rest.

The Rams will also have legendary pass rusher Aaron Donald back in the lineup. This could be a game-changer against the Giants’ starting left tackle Andrew Thomas and right guard Francis Mauigoa out injured.

Playing back at home and with Donald a threat in defense, the Rams should be able to cover the spread on Monday.

Giants vs Rams Pick 1: Los Angeles Rams -6.5 @ -115 with BetMGM

Los Angeles Rams Team Total - OVER 28

The biggest beneficiary to the Rams being back at SoFi Stadium will be their offense. Los Angeles struggled to get things going against the 49ers. San Francisco looked a step ahead on almost every play and stopped Stafford and company from ever getting into a rhythm.

Back in Los Angeles, and with the extra rest, the Rams should be able to return to their best. They scored the most points in the regular season last year (518) and have far too many offensive weapons to be stopped by a secondary like the Giants’.

The only worry is Puka Nacua, who looks likely to miss the game with a hip injury. His absence will hurt the Rams, but it’s not a dealbreaker like missing Donald was in Week 1. If Los Angeles performs like we know they can, they should score over 28 points.

Giants vs Rams Pick 2: Los Angeles Rams Team Total - OVER 28 @ -110 with BetMGM

Matthew Stafford Passing Yards - OVER 246.5

Stafford may have struggled against the 49ers — the veteran threw for just 155 yards, with no touchdowns and one interception — but he’s still a top-tier NFL quarterback surrounded by high-quality weapons, like Davonte Adams. He also has solid run support in Kyren Williams, who scored the Rams’ only touchdown against San Francisco.

All this is to say that 247 yards is a very realistic target for Stafford. He’s thrown for over 250 yards in six of his last eight games dating back to November last season.

Given Paulson Adebo and Deonte Banks’ injuries and the state of the Giants’ secondary, we also expect Stafford to get lots of chances. The betting sites agree. The line for his passing attempts is 32.5. Stafford has thrown over 250 yards in 11 of his last 12 games with over 30 passing attempts.

Giants vs Rams Pick 3: Matthew Stafford Passing Yards - OVER 246.5 @ -115 with BetMGM

Giants vs Rams at US Prediction Markets

US based sports traders can take positions on this week's coast-vs-coast Monday Night Football game between the New York Giants and Los Angeles Rams on all of the best prediction market apps.

The Rams are overwhelming favorites to get the win despite the team's shambolic Week 1 performance, priced at 74¢ across Kalshi and Polymarket. The Giants are at 27¢ underdogs across all major exchanges, with no exchange confident that New York can repeat their Week 1 heroics.

Even with a -6.5 point spread, the Rams remain 53¢ favorites. Meanwhile, the points over is slightly favored around 51¢, with the over priced at 49¢.

All prices correct at time of publication and subject to change.

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Giants vs Rams Start Time

After suffering a defeat Down Under in Australia against the 49ers in Week 1, the Rams head home to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles to take on the New York Giants at 8:15pm ET (5:15pm Local Time) on Monday (9/21). You can watch the game on ESPN, ABC, and a range of streaming options such as ESPN+ and YouTube TV.

Giants vs Rams Game Details