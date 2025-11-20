With the expansion of the World Cup from 32 to 48 teams in 2026, FIFA has restructured its qualifying process. While most spots are awarded through continental qualification, the final two slots will be determined by a six-team inter-confederation play-off tournament.

Officially named the FIFA Play-Off Tournament, it will be staged in Mexico, aiming to test stadiums ahead of next summer’s tournament. The games will be played during the international fixture window from March 23-31, 2026, less than three months before the World Cup kicks off on June 11.

While a total of 46 teams will qualify directly via their confederation paths, the remaining two spots are reserved for the play-off tournament. GOAL explains...

World Cup 2026 intercontinental play-offs draw live stream

How World Cup 2026 intercontinental play-off works

The play-off tournament will include one team from each confederation (excluding UEFA), plus an additional team from the host confederation (CONCACAF), as the 2026 World Cup main event is jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States, for a total of six teams.

So in all, CONCACAF receives two spots in the play-off tournament, while AFC, CAF, CONMEBOL and OFC confederations are set to receive one spot each.

Based on their performance in confederation qualifiers and subsequently in the Men's World Rankings, the six teams will be seeded into "seeded" and "unseeded" brackets. The two highest-ranked teams will be seeded, and the four unseeded teams will compete in two one-leg knockout semifinals.

There will be two finals where the winners of the two semi-finals between the unseeded teams will then face the two seeded teams, the subsequent winners securing the two spots in the 2026 World Cup.

Qualified teams for World Cup 2026 play-off tournament

Confederation Placement Team Advanced to play-offs on OFC (Oceania) Third round runner-up New Caledonia 24 March 2025 CONMEBOL (South America) Seventh placed Bolivia 9 September 2025 CAF (Africa) Second round (play-off) winner DR Congo 16 November 2025 AFC (Asia) Fifth round (play-off) winner Iraq 18 November 2025 CONCACAF (North and Central America, plus the Caribbean) Third round group runner-up (ranked first) Jamaica 18 November 2025 Third round group runner-up (ranked second) Suriname 18 November 2025

Bracket

The play-offs featuring the six teams will be divided into two brackets of three teams, including one seeded team in each bracket. Both bracket winners will qualify for the World Cup.

Semi-final 1: New Caledonia vs. Jamaica

Semi-final 2: Bolivia vs. Suriname

Final 1: New Caledonia or Jamaica vs. DR Congo

Final 2: Bolivia or Suriname vs. Iraq

Match Rules

All matches will be single-leg knockout games. If scores are level after normal time, 30 minutes of extra time will be played, during which each team will be permitted a sixth substitution. Should scores remain tied, a penalty shoot-out will decide the winner.

Additionally, on entering the preliminary competition or the play-off tournament, participating teams are required to field only one senior national team, among other regulations approved by the FIFA Council at its meeting on June 23, 2023.