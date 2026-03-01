Where to watch Fox Sports 2 March 2026? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is coming up on Fox Sports 2 (FS2) in March 2026?

In March 2026, FS2 (Fox Sports 2) serves as the primary "overflow" and international hub for the network’s massive spring sports slate. The month is headlined by the 2026 World Baseball Classic, where FS2 will broadcast several critical pool-play games, including Cuba vs. Panama (March 6), Colombia vs. Canada (March 7), and Israel vs. Venezuela (March 7). Rugby fans should tune in early in the month as FS2 carries the NRL Vegas Triple-Header live from Allegiant Stadium on March 1, featuring a high-profile lineup of Super League and NRL clashes. Additionally, the network remains the home for horse racing enthusiasts with daily coverage of "America's Day at the Races," focusing on the final weeks of the Aqueduct Winter Meet. You can also expect a steady rotation of NASCAR and ARCA qualifying sessions and re-airs throughout the month as the racing season ramps up.

What is Fox Sports 2 (FS2)?

Launched originally as Fuel TV in 2003, the channel received a major rebranding to become Fox Sports 2 in 2013. From being a former home of extreme sports like skateboarding, snowboarding and motocross, FS2 became a sister channel of FS1 and often carries the overflowing content whilst also keeping hold of the majority of its original content.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can watch FS2 for free through Fubo and DirecTV as both have a five-day free trial for new customers. Almost every plan of these leading services offer FS2 thanks to its popular demand.

Sling TV also offers FS2 as part of its Sports Extra add-on plan that can only be tagged onto Blue or Orange & Blue subscriptions.

READ MORE: How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo

How much does it cost?

You can find out how much watching FS2 will set you back on major services here.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming FS2 content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports in 2025