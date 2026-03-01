Goal.com
Pranav Venkatesh

Where to watch Fox Sports 2 March 2026? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

Everything you need to know about where to live stream the Fox Sports 2 channel, which is the best provider, what it'll cost and what subscription deals are on offer.

What is coming up on Fox Sports 2 (FS2) in March 2026?

In March 2026, FS2 (Fox Sports 2) serves as the primary "overflow" and international hub for the network’s massive spring sports slate. The month is headlined by the 2026 World Baseball Classic, where FS2 will broadcast several critical pool-play games, including Cuba vs. Panama (March 6), Colombia vs. Canada (March 7), and Israel vs. Venezuela (March 7). Rugby fans should tune in early in the month as FS2 carries the NRL Vegas Triple-Header live from Allegiant Stadium on March 1, featuring a high-profile lineup of Super League and NRL clashes. Additionally, the network remains the home for horse racing enthusiasts with daily coverage of "America's Day at the Races," focusing on the final weeks of the Aqueduct Winter Meet. You can also expect a steady rotation of NASCAR and ARCA qualifying sessions and re-airs throughout the month as the racing season ramps up.

What is Fox Sports 2 (FS2)?

Launched originally as Fuel TV in 2003, the channel received a major rebranding to become Fox Sports 2 in 2013. From being a former home of extreme sports like skateboarding, snowboarding and motocross, FS2 became a sister channel of FS1 and often carries the overflowing content whilst also keeping hold of the majority of its original content.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can watch FS2 for free through Fubo and DirecTV as both have a five-day free trial for new customers. Almost every plan of these leading services offer FS2 thanks to its popular demand.

Sling TV also offers FS2 as part of its Sports Extra add-on plan that can only be tagged onto Blue or Orange & Blue subscriptions.

How much does it cost?

You can find out how much watching FS2 will set you back on major services here.

ProviderFirst monthMonthly cost
Fubo Pro$54.99$84.99
Fubo Elite with Sports Plus$74.99$104.99
Fubo Deluxe$84.99$114.99
DirecTV Entertainment$49.99$89.99
DirecTV Choice$59.99$94.99
DirecTV Ultimate$84.99$124.99
DirecTV Premier$124.99$169.99
Sling TV Blue + Sports Extran/a$61.99
Sling TV Orange & Blue + Sports Extran/a$80.99

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming FS2 content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

Frequently asked questions

Fubo (formerly fubo TV) has a number of plans: Pro, Elite, Deluxe and Sports, with a Latino package at a fraction of the cost and for a lot less channels. Add-ons are also available, if you wish to add more sports and entertainment to your package.

No, Fubo is a completely different and independent streaming provider to Amazon.

While Fubo has plenty of sports options, it lacks the Warner Bros. Discovery channels, meaning you can't watch TNT, TBS, and TruTV, which are crucial for some MLB and NBA games and other popular content.

Furthermore, due to recent developments, Fubo have also recently lost rights to the NBC channels - a huge drawback for a sports-centric service when NBC carries popular sporting events such as Sunday Night Football and English Premier League soccer.

Yes, payments are taken monthly unless you opt for a quarterly payment setup.

Yes, Fubo is available to use on a Fire Stick, as well as a number of other devices, including Roku.

Yes, you can watch Fubo on your television, by installing the app onto your Smart TV or via a web browser that's connected to your TV.

Yes, you can watch up to 10 simultaneous streams from your home location on various devices connected to your home Wi-Fi, and on three additional mobile devices from various locations away from your home.

Prices tend to rise annually, but Fubo does operate a one-year price lock guarantee.

No, Fubo doesn't give refunds for this, but doesn't lock you in to annual contract either.

Fubo could be down due to a number of reasons, such as internet connectivity, app problems or even a service outage. 

Check the Wi-Fi or home broadband you're connected to to see if there's an issue there. You can try updating or reinstalling the app, as well as checking there isn't an electrical outage in the area by testing other equipment or, specifically, other devices or apps that connect to the same internet.

There's a good chance your internet speed isn't fast enough, especially if you are experiencing buffering while streaming. 

Check there's nothing blocking or interfering with the internet hub or router, so the signal isn't being disrupted. 

Optionally, you can lower the picture quality if you are experiencing buffering, which may help it to run smoother.

This could be because the service is geo-restricted, meaning you cannot use it outside of the United States or area you are trying to access specific local channels. 

Using a VPN is a way to circumvent the issue, as Fubo is generally region and country specific.

