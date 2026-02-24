Where to watch Fox Soccer Plus channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is the Fox Soccer Plus channel?

Fox Soccer Plus is a subscription-based channel that offers an abundance of soccer coverage, ranging from elite leagues and competitions, to niche divisions, as well as UEFA Nations League, CONCACAF and Liga MX. Coverage here is often not available on the likes of FS1 or FS2.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can access the Fox Soccer Plus channel through the free trial of leading streaming service Fubo.

It's also available on DirecTV and YouTube TV with an add-on subscription cost.

How much does it cost?

The Fox Soccer Plus channel is available on Fubo's top tier plan and other leading streaming providers which are add-on subscription costs.

Provider First month Monthly cost Fubo Deluxe $73.99 $103.99 DirecTV (+ Fox Soccer Plus add-on) From $84.99 + $14.99 $89.99 + $14.99 YouTube TV (+ Sports Plus add-on) $59.99 $82.99 + $10.99

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming Fox Soccer Plus content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

