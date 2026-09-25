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World Cup

World Cup Overview

Norway v England: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup 2026

Bellingham named England Player of the Year

Jude Bellingham has officially been crowned the England men’s Player of the Year for the second consecutive season following his record-breaking exploits on the world stage. The Real Madrid superstar enjoyed a historic summer, cementing his status as the talisman of the Three Lions squad under the bright lights of the World Cup.

J. BellinghamEngland
Bosnia & Herzegovina v Italy - FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers KO play-offs

Donnarumma: Italy pain too great

Gianluigi Donnarumma has opened up on the lingering trauma within the Italy squad following their devastating failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. As the Azzurri prepare for a fresh start in the Nations League, the goalkeeper admitted that the collective heartbreak remains a taboo subject among the players.

G. DonnarummaItaly
spain

Henry hails 'masterclass' Spain

France legend Thierry Henry has heaped praise on the Spanish national team following their historic World Cup triumph, describing their collective approach to the game as a tactical masterclass. The former Barcelona forward believes the side's unique identity makes them the most difficult opponent in world football today.

T. HenrySpain
Fabian Ruiz

Ruiz makes bold Ballon d’Or claim

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Fabian Ruiz has thrust himself into the Ballon d’Or conversation, citing his immense trophy haul as a primary reason for his candidacy. The Spain international believes his collective success over the past year should place him among the frontrunners for football’s most prestigious individual accolade.

F. RuizParis Saint-Germain
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World Cup, fixtures & results

Monday 13 July
France badge
France
FRA
0
Spain badge
Spain
ESP
2
FT
Tuesday 14 July
England badge
England
ENG
1
Argentina badge
Argentina
ARG
2
FT
Friday 17 July
France badge
France
FRA
4
England badge
England
ENG
6
FT
Saturday 18 July
Spain badge
Spain
ESP
1
Argentina badge
Argentina
ARG
0
FT
More

Standings

Zona A

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Ferro Carril Oeste crestFerro Carril Oeste30177635251058
W
D
D
D
W
2Deportivo Moron crestDeportivo Moron30167748291955
L
W
W
W
D
3Godoy Cruz crestGodoy Cruz30157838261252
W
W
W
W
L
4Deportivo Madryn crestDeportivo Madryn301310744281649
W
L
W
L
W
5Colón crestColón30139838251348
W
L
L
L
W

Zona B

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Tristán Suárez crestTristán Suárez301412431151654
D
D
D
W
L
2Temperley crestTemperley301411536241253
W
D
W
W
W
3Gimnasia Jujuy crestGimnasia Jujuy3015874536953
D
W
W
D
D
4Atlanta crestAtlanta30154113428649
D
W
W
L
L
5CA Ferrocarril Midland crestCA Ferrocarril Midland3013893425947
W
W
L
L
W
More

Betting spotlight

Opta data predicts turnaround for 3 Premier League teams
See more betting articles

Frequently asked questions

Brazil have won the World Cup five times, more than any other country. They first lifted the trophy in 1958, before successfully defending their title four years later. They then made it three in 1970, while also emerging victorious in 1994 and 2002 to show what they're made of.

The most recent edition of the World Cup, which took place in Qatar in 2022, featured 32 teams. However, from the upcoming edition in 2026, as many as 48 teams will be contesting for the ultimate prize in international football. The number of teams that will be featuring has almost quadrupled since the inaugural edition in 1930, which hosted 13 teams.

Lionel Messi holds the record of making the most appearances in World Cups, having represented Argentina 26 times across five editions.

Germany's Miroslav Klose tops the all-time goalscoring charts in World Cups, having scored an incredible 16 goals in 24 games across four consecutive editions from 2002 to 2014.

Egyptian legend Essam El Hadary is the oldest player to have ever featured in a World Cup game. The goalkeeper was 45 years and 161 days old when he participated in Egypt's 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia at the 2018 World Cup.

Former Manchester United man Norman Whiteside is the youngest player ever to play a World Cup game. The midfielder was just 17 years and 41 days old when he featured for Northern Ireland in a game against Yugoslavia at the 1982 World Cup.

Pele, Diego Maradona, Zinedine Zidane, Gerd Muller, Roberto Baggio, Ronaldo, Romario, Eusebio, Johan Cruyff, David Villa, Sergio Ramos, Luka Modric, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo among others are some of the biggest legends in footballing history who have graced the pitch during World Cups.

The likes of Didier Deschamps, Franz Beckenbauer, Luiz Felipe Scolari, Vicente del Bosque, Vittorio Pozzo, Louis van Gaal, Sven-Goran Eriksson, and Ivica Osim are some of the most accomplished individuals to have managed at the World Cup finals.