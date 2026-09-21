Who has won the most Coppa Italia titles?

Juventus hold the record for the most wins in the Coppa Italia. The Turin side have lifted the title for a total of 15 times. Their first win in the competition came in the 1937-38 season.

How many teams are in the Coppa Italia?

The Coppa Italia features a total of 44 teams in the annual competition. The first-ever edition of Coppa Italia took place in 1922, which featured 38 teams.

Who has made the most Coppa Italia appearances ever?

Pietro Vierchowod holds the record for most appearances in the Coppa Italia with 116 appearances. Vierchowod represented seven different clubs across his career

Who is the all-time top scorer of the Coppa Italia?

Alessandro Altobelli holds the record for most Coppa Italia goals with 56 goals in 94 appearances. Altobelli played for three different clubs in the competition across his career.

Which famous players have played in the Coppa Italia?

Some of the legendary players to have featured in the competition's history are Diego Maradona, Cirstiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Francesco Totti, Paulo Dybala, Paolo Maldni, Kaka, Javier Zanetti, etc.

Which famous managers have managed in the Coppa Italia?