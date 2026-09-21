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Coppa Italia

Coppa Italia Overview

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Coppa Italia, fixtures & results

Wednesday 2 September
Cagliari badge
Cagliari
CGL
1
Hellas Verona badge
Hellas Verona
VER
2
FT
Monday 14 September
Genoa badge
Genoa
GEN
1
Sudtirol badge
Sudtirol
SUD
0
FT
Fiorentina badge
Fiorentina
FIO
3
Pisa badge
Pisa
PIS
0
FT
Monday 30 November
Inter badge
Inter
INT
Genoa badge
Genoa
GEN
Tuesday 1 December
Como badge
Como
COM
Cremonese badge
Cremonese
CRE
Wednesday 2 December
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
Sassuolo badge
Sassuolo
SAS
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Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Roma crestRoma54101431113
D
W
W
W
W
2Inter crestInter5410158713
D
W
W
W
W
3Lazio crestLazio541083513
W
D
W
W
W
4Cagliari crestCagliari540152312
W
W
W
L
W
5AC Milan crestAC Milan5320104611
W
D
D
W
W
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Betting spotlight

Opta data predicts turnaround for 3 Premier League teams
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Frequently asked questions

Juventus hold the record for the most wins in the Coppa Italia. The Turin side have lifted the title for a total of 15 times. Their first win in the competition came in the 1937-38 season.

The Coppa Italia features a total of 44 teams in the annual competition. The first-ever edition of Coppa Italia took place in 1922, which featured 38 teams.

Pietro Vierchowod holds the record for most appearances in the Coppa Italia with 116 appearances. Vierchowod represented seven different clubs across his career

Alessandro Altobelli holds the record for most Coppa Italia goals with 56 goals in 94 appearances. Altobelli played for three different clubs in the competition across his career.

Some of the legendary players to have featured in the competition's history are Diego Maradona, Cirstiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Francesco Totti, Paulo Dybala, Paolo Maldni, Kaka, Javier Zanetti, etc.

Some famous managers who have been in charge of an Italian outfit in the Coppa Italia are Claudio Ranieri, Carlo Ancelotti, Massimiliano Allegri, Antonio Conte, Maurizio Sarri, Didier Deschamps, etc.