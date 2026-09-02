Coppa Italia - 1/16 3 Sept 2026 - 15:00

Today's game between Cagliari and Hellas Verona will kick off at Sep 3, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Cagliari vs Hellas Verona is available to stream live on Paramount+. You can sign up and watch live using the link below.

Cagliari host Hellas Verona in the Coppa Italia, with both clubs looking to advance in the domestic cup competition as their respective seasons gather momentum.

Fabio Pisacane's side arrive off the back of a narrow 1-0 Serie A defeat to Inter, a game in which goalkeeper Caprile stood out with a series of sharp saves to keep the scoreline respectable. Before that, Cagliari had beaten Parma in their league opener and defeated Arezzo in an earlier Coppa Italia round, showing they are capable of competing across competitions.

Hellas Verona come into this fixture in a different situation entirely. Marco Baroni's team are competing in Serie B this season, and their recent results reflect the grind of that division. A draw at Calcio Padova was followed by a defeat to Ascoli, though they did secure a Coppa Italia win over Virtus Entella to reach this stage.

The contrast in league levels makes this an intriguing cup tie. Cagliari will carry the weight of expectation as the top-flight side, while Verona will look to use the cup as a platform to build confidence and momentum.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Cagliari vs Hellas Verona, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Cagliari vs Hellas Verona with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Cagliari are managed by Fabio Pisacane, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the hosts. No probable lineup has been announced at this stage.

Hellas Verona are led by Marco Baroni, with team news similarly unavailable at this point. Updates on both squads will be added closer to kick-off as official information is confirmed.

Form

Cagliari head into this match with a record of two wins, two draws, and one loss across their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat at home to Inter in Serie A, a game they competed in despite being outplayed for long stretches. Before that, they claimed a 1-0 victory away at Parma and beat Arezzo 1-0 in an earlier Coppa Italia round. Their two draws came in pre-season friendlies against Nice and Union Berlin, the latter finishing 2-2.

Hellas Verona's last five matches tell a different story. Their most recent fixture ended 1-1 at Calcio Padova in Serie B, following a 2-1 loss to Ascoli. Their only win in this run was a 2-2 score that saw them progress against Virtus Entella in the Coppa Italia. The two remaining results in their last five both came from Serie A last season, a 0-2 loss to Roma and a 1-1 draw with Inter, reflecting the gap between where the club was and where they find themselves now.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended in a convincing 4-0 win for Cagliari at home in Serie A on January 31, 2026. Across the last five encounters, Cagliari hold the stronger record, with three wins to Verona's none, and two draws. The sides also drew 2-2 when Verona hosted in October 2025, while Cagliari won 2-0 and 1-0 in the two meetings from the 2024-25 season.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cagliari vs Hellas Verona today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: