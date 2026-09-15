Coppa Italia - 1/16 15 Sept 2026 - 12:00

Today's game between Genoa and Sudtirol will kick off at Sep 15, 2026, 12:00 PM.

Genoa vs Sudtirol will be broadcast live on Paramount+. You can sign up and stream the match live through their platform.

Genoa host Sudtirol in the Coppa Italia, with Daniele De Rossi's side looking to build on their cup pedigree after a difficult start to their Serie A campaign.

The rossoblù have won just one of their last five matches across all competitions, with three consecutive league defeats preceding last weekend's 1-1 draw at home to Frosinone. That draw came with a notable footnote — a VAR review led to a penalty award, the first such intervention in Serie A this season, though the spot-kick was missed.

Genoa's only win in that five-match stretch was a 4-1 Coppa Italia victory over Ascoli in August, which underlines how important this competition has become as a source of confidence for the squad.

Sudtirol arrive from Serie B, where Davide Possanzini has assembled a side in decent form. Three wins from their last five, including a 2-0 victory over Catanzaro, suggest the visitors will not treat this tie as a formality.

The gap between the top flight and the second tier makes Genoa firm favourites on paper, but De Rossi will know his team needs a performance as much as a result.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Genoa vs Sudtirol.

How to watch Genoa vs Sudtirol with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Genoa are managed by Daniele De Rossi, but no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates to the squad list will be added closer to kick-off.

Sudtirol head coach Davide Possanzini is also without confirmed team news at this stage. Full squad information for the away side will be provided when available.

Form

Genoa have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches. Their sole victory came in the Coppa Italia against Ascoli, a 4-1 result in August. They have since lost to Napoli (0-2), Lazio (1-0), and Como (1-4) in the league before drawing 1-1 with Frosinone most recently. Across those five games, Genoa have scored seven goals and conceded eight.

Sudtirol have taken 11 points from a possible 15 in their last five matches, winning three, drawing two, and losing none. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Modena in Serie B, following a 2-0 win over Catanzaro. They have scored seven goals and conceded three across that run, keeping two clean sheets.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in May 2023, when Sudtirol and Genoa drew 0-0 in Serie B. Before that, Genoa won 2-0 at home in December 2022, also in Serie B. Across the three recorded meetings, Genoa have won twice and drawn once, scoring five goals to Sudtirol's none.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Genoa vs Sudtirol today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: