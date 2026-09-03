Coppa Italia - 1/16 3 Sept 2026 - 12:00

Today's game between Palermo and Mantova will kick-off at Sep 3, 2026, 12:00 PM.

Palermo vs Mantova is available to stream live. The TV channel and live stream options for this Coppa Italia fixture are listed below.

Palermo host Mantova in the Coppa Italia, with Filippo Inzaghi's side looking to continue their encouraging start to the season on home soil.

Palermo have hit the ground running this campaign. Three wins from their last four competitive matches, including a 2-0 Coppa Italia victory over Lecce in the previous round, point to a squad with genuine momentum. New goalkeeper Mattia Perin, who joined from Juventus on a permanent deal, adds experience and quality to a squad building toward a Serie A return.

The Sicilian club's Serie B form backs that up. Back-to-back wins over Catanzaro and Juve Stabia were followed by an impressive 2-3 victory away at Arezzo, suggesting Inzaghi has his team well-organised and capable of scoring on the road.

Mantova arrive in strong shape of their own. Francesco Modesto's side have won three of their last five matches, with a 0-2 win at Lazio in the Coppa Italia and a 3-1 Serie B success against Empoli among their recent results.

The two clubs know each other well from Serie B. Their last four meetings have produced just one decisive result, a 2-1 Palermo win in March 2026, with draws a recurring theme between these sides.

This Coppa Italia tie offers both clubs a chance to progress and build confidence ahead of a demanding Serie B season. Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch.

How to watch Palermo vs Mantova with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Palermo are managed by Filippo Inzaghi, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. No probable starting lineup has been released ahead of this fixture.

Mantova head coach Francesco Modesto is also yet to provide team news, with no injury or suspension data confirmed for the away squad. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Form

Palermo head into this match with four wins from their last five, conceding only twice across that run. Their most recent outing was a 2-3 win at Arezzo in Serie B on August 30, and they also beat Juve Stabia 1-0 in their previous league fixture. A 2-0 Coppa Italia win over Lecce in August underlines their cup credentials. Their only defeat in this stretch was a 2-0 friendly loss to Juventus.

Mantova have also been in solid form, winning three of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-1 Serie B win over Empoli on August 30. They beat Lazio 0-2 in the Coppa Italia on August 16 and claimed a 3-2 Serie B victory over Monza earlier in the year. Their only heavy defeat was a 5-0 loss to Frosinone in May, which stands out as an outlier against an otherwise competitive record.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs was a 2-1 Palermo home win in Serie B on March 4, 2026. Across the last four recorded encounters, Palermo have one win, Mantova have none, and two matches ended in draws. Goals have been relatively scarce, with the sides sharing a 1-1 draw in January 2026, a 2-2 draw in February 2025, and a goalless stalemate in October 2024.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Palermo vs Mantova today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: