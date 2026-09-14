Coppa Italia - 1/16 15 Sept 2026 - 15:00

Today's game between Fiorentina and Pisa will kick off at Sep 15, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Fiorentina vs Pisa in the Coppa Italia is available to watch live on Paramount+. You can sign up and stream the match via the link below.

Fiorentina host Pisa in the Coppa Italia, with Paolo Vanoli's side looking to build on a momentum-shifting result after a difficult start to the Serie A season.

The Viola arrive into this cup fixture on the back of a 4-2 win at Venezia, their first points of the 2026/27 campaign. It was a night that belonged to Franco Mastantuono, whose hat-trick turned a one-goal deficit into a comfortable away victory.

Vanoli returned to the Fiorentina dugout after the club dismissed Fabio Grosso, who had lost all three opening league fixtures. Sporting director Fabio Paratici cited a breakdown in trust as the reason for the change, and the early signs under Vanoli have been encouraging.

Pisa, competing in Serie B, arrive with mixed form. Paolo Bianco's side won their Coppa Italia group-stage match against Empoli and have taken results against Juve Stabia and Catanzaro in the league, though they were beaten 4-1 by Virtus Entella in their most recent outing.

This fixture gives Vanoli the chance to rotate his squad while maintaining competitive rhythm. For Pisa, a trip to face top-flight opposition represents the biggest test of their cup campaign.

For information on how to watch the game live, see the broadcaster details below.

How to watch Fiorentina vs Pisa with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Paolo Vanoli takes charge of Fiorentina for this Coppa Italia fixture, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available at this stage. Updates to the squad are expected closer to kick-off.

Pisa are managed by Paolo Bianco, and similarly, no detailed team news has been confirmed ahead of the match. Further information will be added as it becomes available.

Form

Fiorentina head into this match with a record of two wins and three losses across their last five games in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 4-2 victory at Venezia in Serie A, a result that ended a run of three straight league defeats. Earlier in the season they beat Benevento 4-1 in the Coppa Italia. Across those five matches, Fiorentina scored 11 goals and conceded 12.

Pisa's last five matches show two wins, one draw, and two losses. Their most recent game ended in a 4-1 defeat to Virtus Entella in Serie B, though they had previously won 3-0 against Juve Stabia. They drew 1-1 with Empoli in the Coppa Italia earlier in the season.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in Serie A on February 23, 2026, when Fiorentina won 1-0 at home. Before that, the sides drew 0-0 in Pisa on September 28, 2025. Across the two recorded head-to-head fixtures, Fiorentina hold one win to Pisa's none, with one match ending level.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Fiorentina vs Pisa today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: