Where to watch AS Roma today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Upcoming AS Roma TV schedule

How to watch and live stream AS Roma in Serie A

For fans of the Giallorossi, keeping up with every dramatic moment from the Stadio Olimpico has never been easier. Paramount+ remains the exclusive home for Italian soccer in the United States, broadcasting every single match of the season. This means you can catch every AS Roma fixture, from high-stakes derbies to crucial title hunts, all in one place. If you are new to the service and want to test the waters before committing, you can learn how to watch and live stream Paramount+ for free through various trial offers and bundles.

Watching Roma compete at the highest level of Italian football requires a reliable connection and a platform that understands the beautiful game. For a closer look at the streaming quality, interface, and dedicated soccer coverage provided by the network, our Paramount+ review breaks down exactly what sports fans can expect.

Navigating the schedule of a packed European season can be tricky, but staying informed is key to never missing a kickoff. Whether Roma is fighting for a top-four spot or competing in mid-week action, you can find a complete guide on how to watch and live stream Italian Serie A soccer to ensure you have the right setup for every matchday. By combining your Walmart+ benefit with these streaming insights, you’ll have a front-row seat to every goal, tackle, and tactical masterclass Roma brings to the pitch.

How to watch and live stream AS Roma in the UEFA Europa League

For the Giallorossi faithful, keeping up with every tactical masterclass from the Stadio Olimpico is easier than ever. Paramount+ remains the exclusive home for Italian soccer in the United States, broadcasting every single Serie A match throughout the season. Whether Roma is fighting for a top-four spot in the league or looking to translate that domestic form into continental success, fans can also watch and live stream Europa League soccer on the same platform, making it a one-stop shop for every midweek and weekend fixture.

If you’re looking for specific price breaks to help you follow Roma all season long, you should explore the latest Paramount+ deals and discounts, which include significant savings for students and military members. By leveraging these offers, you can ensure you never miss a goal.

Where to watch AS Roma worldwide

Roma have supporters all over the world. If you are one of them, you are generally able to find their next live game on one of the broadcasters listed in the table below.

For a specific upcoming Roma game, please check your local listings.

If you are currently out of the country and you would like to watch the next Roma soccer game on your preferred streaming platform, you can bypass geo-restrictions using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports

Where to buy AS Roma tickets

For fans seeking tickets to sold-out games or specific fixtures, StubHub offers a reliable resale platform. StubHub provides a wide selection of Roma tickets for all price points, ensuring fans can find seats for matches across Europe. All tickets on StubHub are backed by a 100% guarantee, offering peace of mind for buyers.

Where to buy AS Roma kits

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official Roma kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com - your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.