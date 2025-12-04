Where to watch Napoli today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Based in the vibrant city of Naples, SSC Napoli is the embodiment of pride, passion and identity for millions of soccer fans all across the world.

The club reached global fame when icon of the game Diego Maradona led them to two titles and one UEFA Cup. After a barren period in between, Napoli returned to the summit of Italian soccer in 2023, winning their first 'Scudetto' title in 33 years.

Whether at the roaring Diego Armando Maradona stadium or on screens across America, Napoli never fail to draw in an audience. Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch their next game live.

Upcoming Napoli TV schedule

READ MORE: Where to watch and live stream Italian Serie A soccer

Where to watch Napoli for free

All Napoli and other Serie A soccer games are broadcast live here in the USA on Paramount+.

New customers of Paramount+ can watch the platform free of charge using a seven day free trial before deciding on whether to commit to a subscription.

Paramount+ has the added advantage of also being the live streaming home of the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, so you can also watch Napoli in European action on the platform.

Where to watch Napoli worldwide

Napoli have supporters all over the world and if you are one of them, you are generally able to find their next game live on the broadcasters listed in the table below.

For a specific upcoming Napoli soccer game, please check your local listings.

If you are currently out of the country and you would like to watch the next Napoli soccer game on your preferred streaming platform, you can bypass geo-restrictions using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports

Where to buy Napoli tickets

For fans seeking tickets to sold-out games or specific fixtures, StubHub offers a reliable resale platform. StubHub provides a wide selection of Napoli tickets for all price points, ensuring fans can find seats for matches worldwide. All tickets on StubHub are backed by a 100% guarantee, offering peace of mind for buyers.

Where to buy Napoli kits

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official Napoli kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com - your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.