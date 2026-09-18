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Copa Libertadores

Copa Libertadores Overview

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Explore Betting on GOAL
Explore Betting on GOAL
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Copa Libertadores, fixtures & results

Tuesday 15 September
LDU de Quito badge
LDU de Quito
UNI
3
Palmeiras badge
Palmeiras
SEP
2
FT
agg 3 - 3
pen 3 - 4
Corinthians badge
Corinthians
COR
0
Estudiantes badge
Estudiantes
EST
1
FT
agg 1 - 2
Wednesday 16 September
Flamengo badge
Flamengo
FLA
1
Independiente del Valle badge
Independiente del Valle
INV
1
FT
agg 3 - 1
Tuesday 13 October
Fluminense badge
Fluminense
FLU
Palmeiras badge
Palmeiras
SEP
Wednesday 14 October
Estudiantes badge
Estudiantes
EST
Flamengo badge
Flamengo
FLA
Tuesday 20 October
Palmeiras badge
Palmeiras
SEP
Fluminense badge
Fluminense
FLU
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Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Gotham FC crestGotham FC26166434201454
W
W
W
L
D
2San Diego Wave FC crestSan Diego Wave FC26153838271148
W
W
W
L
W
3Washington Spirit crestWashington Spirit26144836241246
L
W
L
W
W
4Portland Thorns crestPortland Thorns2612774335843
D
W
D
L
D
5Angel City FC crestAngel City FC26126844281642
W
W
W
D
W
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Apostas em destaque

Mudança de regra no Brasil cria oportunidade de aposta para 2 times
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