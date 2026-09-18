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Copa Libertadores
Copa Libertadores Overview
Copa Libertadores, fixtures & results
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Tuesday 15 September
Wednesday 16 September
Tuesday 13 October
Wednesday 14 October
Tuesday 20 October
Standings
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|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|Gotham FC
|26
|16
|6
|4
|34
|20
|14
|54
|2
|San Diego Wave FC
|26
|15
|3
|8
|38
|27
|11
|48
|3
|Washington Spirit
|26
|14
|4
|8
|36
|24
|12
|46
|4
|Portland Thorns
|26
|12
|7
|7
|43
|35
|8
|43
|5
|Angel City FC
|26
|12
|6
|8
|44
|28
|16
|42