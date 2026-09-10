Copa Libertadores - Quarter Finals 10 Sept 2026 - 20:30

Today's game between Independiente del Valle and Flamengo will kick off at Sep 10, 2026, 8:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Independiente del Valle vs Flamengo are listed below. Fubo, beIN SPORTS, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS Connect all carry Copa Libertadores coverage, so check your regional availability and preferred platform before kick-off.

Independiente del Valle host Flamengo in the Copa Libertadores, with the Ecuadorian side looking to protect top spot in Group H against a Flamengo team that leads Group A and arrives in sharp domestic form.

Joaquín Papa's side have been solid in recent weeks. A 3-1 win over CSD Macará on September 5 kept their league campaign on track, though a 2-1 defeat to Barcelona SC on September 3 showed they are not without vulnerabilities. Their 3-1 Copa Libertadores win over Tolima on August 26 confirmed they remain competitive on the continental stage.

Flamengo, managed by Leonardo Jardim, travel to Ecuador on the back of three consecutive wins. A 1-0 victory over Remo on September 6 followed a 2-0 Serie A win over Mirassol and a 3-0 league defeat of Botafogo RJ, giving the Rubro-Negro genuine momentum heading into this fixture.

There is a subplot worth noting in Rio. Winger Gonzalo Plata returned to the club after his proposed move to Dynamo Moscow collapsed following a failed medical examination, adding a layer of squad uncertainty that Jardim will need to manage.

The two clubs have met before in this competition, and those encounters have produced dramatic swings. Flamengo hold the stronger overall record across their recent meetings, though Independiente del Valle have shown they are capable of causing upsets at home.

This is a fixture that carries real weight in the group standings. A win for either side could prove decisive in the final shape of the group.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Independiente del Valle vs Flamengo live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Independiente del Valle vs Flamengo with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Independiente del Valle head coach Joaquín Papa has no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been announced. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Flamengo manager Leonardo Jardim is similarly without confirmed injury or suspension information at this stage. No projected XI has been released, and further squad news will follow in the build-up to the match.

Form

Independiente del Valle have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 3-1 Serie A win over CSD Macará on September 5, and they also beat Tolima 3-1 in Copa Libertadores action on August 26. A 2-1 loss to Barcelona SC and a 2-2 draw with Universidad Católica show the Ecuadorian side can be inconsistent, though they have proven capable of winning when it matters in continental competition.

Flamengo have won four and lost one of their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Serie A win over Remo on September 6, and they also beat Botafogo RJ 3-0 in the league on August 30. The only blemish in this run was a 2-1 Serie A defeat to Cruzeiro on August 22. Flamengo scored nine goals and conceded three across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Recopa Sudamericana in March 2023, when Flamengo won 1-0 at home against Independiente del Valle. The sides drew 1-0 each in the two-legged tie that year, with Independiente del Valle winning the first leg on home soil. Across the five listed meetings, Flamengo have won three times to Independiente del Valle's one, with one draw, scoring nine goals and conceding six.

Standings

In the Copa Libertadores, Flamengo currently lead Group A while Independiente del Valle sit top of Group H.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Independiente del Valle vs Flamengo today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: