Copa Libertadores - Quarter Finals 16 Sept 2026 - 18:00

Today's game between LDU de Quito and Palmeiras will kick off at Sep 16, 2026, 6:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for LDU de Quito vs Palmeiras are listed below.

LDU de Quito host Palmeiras in the Copa Libertadores, with Tiago Nunes' side looking to reverse the result from the first leg as the Brazilian visitors arrive in Ecuador carrying genuine momentum.

Palmeiras come into this fixture in strong form. Abel Ferreira's side beat LDU 1-0 in the first leg on September 9, then followed that with a 2-0 Serie A win over Sao Paulo on September 12, giving them back-to-back victories after a frustrating run of three consecutive draws.

LDU have work to do. Their last five matches have produced two defeats, including that first-leg loss to Palmeiras, and a draw against Deportivo Cuenca on September 13 did little to build confidence ahead of this return fixture.

Palmeiras sit second in Copa Libertadores Group F, while LDU lead Group G — a standings picture that reflects two clubs with different routes to this stage of the competition.

Ferreira has built a side that is difficult to break down. Palmeiras have conceded just one goal across their last five matches, a defensive record that will test LDU's attacking ambition on home soil.

For LDU, the altitude advantage in Quito remains a genuine factor, and Nunes will know his side need a fast start to put pressure on a Palmeiras team that has shown it can manage games when the result suits them.

For TV channel details, live stream options, and everything else you need ahead of kick-off, read on below.

How to watch LDU de Quito vs Palmeiras with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Tiago Nunes has no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed for LDU de Quito ahead of this Copa Libertadores fixture, and no probable starting XI has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the picture develops.

Abel Ferreira is similarly without confirmed team news for Palmeiras at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the away side, and further squad updates are expected in the build-up to the match.

Form

LDU de Quito have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Deportivo Cuenca in the Ecuadorian Serie A on September 13, following their 1-0 Copa Libertadores defeat to Palmeiras on September 9. Earlier in the run, LDU claimed a 3-1 away win over Tecnico Universitario. Across their last five matches, they have scored five goals and conceded five.

Palmeiras have taken three wins and two draws from their last five outings, with no defeats in that run. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Serie A win over Sao Paulo on September 12, which followed the 1-0 Copa Libertadores victory over LDU de Quito. The run also includes a 3-0 Copa do Brasil win over Santos. Palmeiras have scored four goals and conceded one across their last five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Copa Libertadores on September 9, 2026, when Palmeiras won 1-0 at home. Before that, Palmeiras beat LDU 4-0 in a Copa Libertadores fixture on October 31, 2025, while LDU claimed a 3-0 home win in the first leg of that same tie on October 24, 2025. Across the last five head-to-head meetings on record, Palmeiras hold three wins to LDU's two, with the sides also meeting twice in the 2009 Copa Libertadores.

Standings

In the current Copa Libertadores standings, Palmeiras sit second in Group F, while LDU de Quito lead Group G in first place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch LDU de Quito vs Palmeiras today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: