Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Copa Libertadores
team-logoLDU de Quito
team-logoPalmeiras
Watch it on FuboWatch it on Fanatiz
GOAL-e

Assisted by

Watch LDU de Quito vs Palmeiras Copa Libertadores soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
LDU de Quito vs Palmeiras
LDU de Quito
Palmeiras
Copa Libertadores

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between LDU de Quito and Palmeiras, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Today's game between LDU de Quito and Palmeiras will kick off at Sep 16, 2026, 6:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for LDU de Quito vs Palmeiras are listed below.

Fubo

Fubo

Click here

Fanatiz

Fanatiz

Click here

beIN SPORTS Connect

beIN SPORTS Connect

Click here

LDU de Quito host Palmeiras in the Copa Libertadores, with Tiago Nunes' side looking to reverse the result from the first leg as the Brazilian visitors arrive in Ecuador carrying genuine momentum.

Palmeiras come into this fixture in strong form. Abel Ferreira's side beat LDU 1-0 in the first leg on September 9, then followed that with a 2-0 Serie A win over Sao Paulo on September 12, giving them back-to-back victories after a frustrating run of three consecutive draws.

LDU have work to do. Their last five matches have produced two defeats, including that first-leg loss to Palmeiras, and a draw against Deportivo Cuenca on September 13 did little to build confidence ahead of this return fixture.

Palmeiras sit second in Copa Libertadores Group F, while LDU lead Group G — a standings picture that reflects two clubs with different routes to this stage of the competition.

Ferreira has built a side that is difficult to break down. Palmeiras have conceded just one goal across their last five matches, a defensive record that will test LDU's attacking ambition on home soil.

For LDU, the altitude advantage in Quito remains a genuine factor, and Nunes will know his side need a fast start to put pressure on a Palmeiras team that has shown it can manage games when the result suits them.

For TV channel details, live stream options, and everything else you need ahead of kick-off, read on below.

How to watch LDU de Quito vs Palmeiras with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

LDU de Quito vs Palmeiras Probable lineups

Manager

  • T. Nunes

Tiago Nunes has no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed for LDU de Quito ahead of this Copa Libertadores fixture, and no probable starting XI has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the picture develops.

Abel Ferreira is similarly without confirmed team news for Palmeiras at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the away side, and further squad updates are expected in the build-up to the match.

Form

UNI

UNI - Form

GCI
L2-1
MUR
D0-0
TEC
W1-3
SEP
L1-0
DEC
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
SEP

SEP - Form

MIR
D1-1
SAN
D0-0
BRJ
D0-0
UNI
W1-0
SAP
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/1
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
1/5

LDU de Quito have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Deportivo Cuenca in the Ecuadorian Serie A on September 13, following their 1-0 Copa Libertadores defeat to Palmeiras on September 9. Earlier in the run, LDU claimed a 3-1 away win over Tecnico Universitario. Across their last five matches, they have scored five goals and conceded five.

Palmeiras have taken three wins and two draws from their last five outings, with no defeats in that run. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Serie A win over Sao Paulo on September 12, which followed the 1-0 Copa Libertadores victory over LDU de Quito. The run also includes a 3-0 Copa do Brasil win over Santos. Palmeiras have scored four goals and conceded one across their last five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

LDU de QuitoDrawPalmeiras
2
0
3
Copa Libertadores
Palmeiras badge
Palmeiras
SEP
1
LDU de Quito badge
LDU de Quito
UNI
0
FT
Copa Libertadores
Palmeiras badge
Palmeiras
SEP
4
LDU de Quito badge
LDU de Quito
UNI
0
FT
Copa Libertadores
LDU de Quito badge
LDU de Quito
UNI
3
Palmeiras badge
Palmeiras
SEP
0
FT
Copa Libertadores
Palmeiras badge
Palmeiras
SEP
2
LDU de Quito badge
LDU de Quito
UNI
0
FT
Copa Libertadores
LDU de Quito badge
LDU de Quito
UNI
3
Palmeiras badge
Palmeiras
SEP
2
FT
6Goals Scored9
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored1/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Copa Libertadores on September 9, 2026, when Palmeiras won 1-0 at home. Before that, Palmeiras beat LDU 4-0 in a Copa Libertadores fixture on October 31, 2025, while LDU claimed a 3-0 home win in the first leg of that same tie on October 24, 2025. Across the last five head-to-head meetings on record, Palmeiras hold three wins to LDU's two, with the sides also meeting twice in the 2009 Copa Libertadores.

Standings

In the current Copa Libertadores standings, Palmeiras sit second in Group F, while LDU de Quito lead Group G in first place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch LDU de Quito vs Palmeiras today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google