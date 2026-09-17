Copa Libertadores - Quarter Finals 17 Sept 2026 - 20:30

Today's game between Flamengo and Independiente del Valle will kick off at Sep 17, 2026, 8:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Flamengo vs Independiente del Valle are listed below. Fubo, beIN SPORTS, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS Connect all carry Copa Libertadores coverage, so check your regional availability and preferred platform before kick-off.

Flamengo host Independiente del Valle in the Copa Libertadores, with Leonardo Jardim's side looking to build on their recent continental form against the Ecuadorian group leaders.

Flamengo arrive in exceptional shape. They have won all five of their last five matches across Serie A and the Copa Libertadores, including a 2-0 victory over Independiente del Valle in the reverse fixture on September 11. That result underlined just how dangerous Jardim's side can be when they are running at full pace.

Independiente del Valle have recovered from that defeat with a 2-3 win over Libertad on September 13, showing they still carry a threat in South American competition. Joaquín Papa's side sit top of Group H and will not travel without ambition.

Winger Gonzalo Plata remains in the Flamengo squad after his proposed move to Dynamo Moscow collapsed following a failed medical examination. That gives Jardim additional options as the club manages a demanding schedule across two competitions.

Corinthians' 2-1 Serie A defeat to Flamengo on September 13 confirmed the Rio club's domestic dominance, but the Copa Libertadores demands a different kind of focus. Independiente del Valle will be looking to exploit any drop in intensity from a side that has been winning almost everything in front of them.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Flamengo vs Independiente del Valle live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Flamengo vs Independiente del Valle with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Leonardo Jardim takes charge of Flamengo for this fixture. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the home side, and no probable starting XI has been released at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Joaquín Papa leads Independiente del Valle into the match. No injury or suspension information has been confirmed for the away side, and no projected XI has been published. Further team news is expected in the build-up to the game.

Form

Flamengo have won all five of their last five matches across Serie A and the Copa Libertadores. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Serie A win over Corinthians on September 13, and they also beat Independiente del Valle 2-0 in the Copa Libertadores on September 11. Earlier in the run, they defeated Botafogo RJ 3-0 in the league on August 30. Jardim's side scored eight goals and conceded one across those five fixtures, a record that reflects both their attacking output and defensive solidity.

Independiente del Valle have taken two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-3 win over Libertad on September 13, though they lost 0-2 to Flamengo in the Copa Libertadores on September 11. A 3-1 Serie A win over CSD Macará on September 5 and a 2-2 draw with Universidad Católica also feature in that run. Papa's side have scored eight goals and conceded eight across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Copa Libertadores on September 11, 2026, when Flamengo won 2-0 away at Independiente del Valle. Before that, the sides met in the Recopa Sudamericana in 2023, with each team winning their home leg 1-0. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Flamengo have won three times to Independiente del Valle's one, with one draw, scoring ten goals and conceding six.

Standings

In the Copa Libertadores, Flamengo currently lead Group A while Independiente del Valle sit top of Group H.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Flamengo vs Independiente del Valle today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: