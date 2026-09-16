Copa Libertadores - Quarter Finals 16 Sept 2026 - 20:30

Today's game between Corinthians and Estudiantes will kick off at Sep 16, 2026, 8:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Corinthians vs Estudiantes are listed below. US-based viewers can watch via Fubo, beIN SPORTS, Fanatiz, or beIN SPORTS Connect.

Corinthians host Estudiantes in the Copa Libertadores, with Fernando Diniz's side desperate for a result that their domestic form has so far failed to deliver.

Corinthians sit first in Copa Libertadores Group E, but that standing masks a troubling run in Serie A. Diniz's side have lost four of their last five matches across all competitions, with defeats to Flamengo, Chapecoense AF, Santos FC, and Coritiba in the league leaving them 12th in the Brazilian top flight.

Their only points of relief have come in continental competition. A 1-1 draw with Estudiantes in the reverse fixture kept their Copa Libertadores campaign on track, and they will need to build on that at home.

Estudiantes arrive in better shape. Alexander Medina's side lead Copa Libertadores Group A in second place and have shown they can grind out results, most recently beating Club Atletico Platense 2-1 in the Liga Profesional on September 12.

The Argentine side's form across five matches reads two wins, two draws, and one defeat. They scored seven goals across those fixtures and have demonstrated enough attacking threat to trouble a Corinthians defence that has looked vulnerable in recent weeks.

With Group E leadership at stake for Corinthians and continental progress on the line for both clubs, this fixture carries genuine weight in the competition's group stage.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Corinthians vs Estudiantes, including TV channel and live stream options and kick-off time.

How to watch Corinthians vs Estudiantes with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Fernando Diniz takes charge of Corinthians for this Copa Libertadores fixture. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the home side, and no probable starting XI has been released at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Alexander Medina leads Estudiantes into the match. No injury or suspension information has been confirmed for the away side either, and no projected XI has been published. Further team news is expected in the build-up to the game.

Form

Corinthians have taken zero wins, one draw, and four defeats from their last five matches across the Copa Libertadores and Serie A. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Serie A defeat to Flamengo on September 13, and they also lost 1-2 to Chapecoense AF on September 6. The only point in that run came from a 1-1 Copa Libertadores draw with Estudiantes on September 10. Diniz's side have scored four goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.

Estudiantes have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 Liga Profesional win over Club Atletico Platense on September 12, which followed a 1-1 Copa Libertadores draw with Corinthians. The standout result in that run was a 3-1 Copa Argentina win over Barracas Central. Medina's side scored seven goals and conceded three across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Copa Libertadores on September 10, 2026, when Estudiantes and Corinthians drew 1-1 at Estudiantes' ground. Before that, the sides met twice in the Copa Sudamericana in 2023, with Estudiantes winning 1-0 at home on August 30 and Corinthians winning 1-0 at home on August 23. Across the three recorded head-to-head meetings, Estudiantes hold one win, Corinthians hold one win, and one match has ended level.

Standings

In Copa Libertadores Group A, Estudiantes sit second. Corinthians lead Group E in first place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Corinthians vs Estudiantes today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: