Copa Libertadores - Quarter Finals 15 Sept 2026 - 18:00

Today's game between Club Atletico Platense and Fluminense will kick off at Sep 15, 2026, 6:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Club Atletico Platense vs Fluminense are listed below. US-based viewers can watch via beIN SPORTS, with streaming available through Fubo, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS Connect.

Club Atletico Platense host Fluminense in the Copa Libertadores, with Martin Palermo's side looking to respond after a difficult run of results across domestic and continental competition.

Platense head into this fixture in poor form. They have lost three of their last five matches, including a 2-0 defeat to Fluminense in the reverse fixture and a 2-1 loss to Estudiantes in the Liga Profesional on September 12. A Copa Argentina win over Instituto is the only bright spot in an otherwise bleak recent run.

Fluminense arrive carrying their own scars. Marcao's side lost 3-1 to Atletico MG in Serie A on September 12, ending a strong run that had seen them win four of their previous five matches. That defeat was their first in five outings across all competitions.

Despite that setback, Fluminense remain well-placed in their Copa Libertadores group. They sit second in Group C, and their earlier 2-0 win over Platense in this same competition demonstrated their quality on the continental stage.

Platense hold second place in Group E, so both sides still have something to play for as the competition moves toward its decisive stages. Palermo's team will need to produce a performance well above their recent Liga Profesional showings to turn this tie around.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Club Atletico Platense vs Fluminense, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Club Atletico Platense vs Fluminense with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Martin Palermo leads Platense into this Copa Libertadores fixture. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the home side at this stage, and no probable starting XI has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Marcao takes charge of Fluminense for the away side. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are listed for the visiting squad, and no projected XI has been published. Check back for the latest team news as it becomes available.

Form

Platense have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Liga Profesional loss to Estudiantes on September 12, which followed a 2-0 Copa Libertadores defeat to Fluminense on September 8. Their only win in that run came via a Copa Argentina victory over Instituto. Platense scored four goals and conceded five across those five fixtures.

Fluminense have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 3-1 Serie A defeat to Atletico MG on September 12, ending a run that included a 2-0 Copa Libertadores win over Platense and a 1-0 Serie A victory over Vasco da Gama. A 3-3 draw with Athletico Paranaense is the only other points dropped in that sequence. Fluminense scored nine goals and conceded eight across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The only recorded meeting between these sides came in the Copa Libertadores on September 8, 2026, when Fluminense won 2-0 as the home side. That result gives Fluminense a 100 percent record in head-to-head fixtures against Platense based on available data.

Standings

In the Copa Libertadores, Fluminense sit second in Group C while Club Atletico Platense hold second place in Group E.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Club Atletico Platense vs Fluminense today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: