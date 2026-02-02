Goal.com
Live
+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Botafogo Celebrate After Winning Their First Copa CONMEBOL Liberadores 2024Getty Images Sport
Neil Bennett

Where to watch and live stream Copa Libertadores soccer

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch every Copa Libertadores game broadcast live.

The Copa Libertadores brings together the biggest and best teams from South American soccer.

Founded in 1960, the tournament is renowned for its mix of flair and creativity, as well as passion, emotion and intense rivalries.

For soccer fans in the United States looking to find the latest Copa Libertadores games on TV, GOAL has you covered.

Upcoming Copa Libertadores fixtures on TV schedule

Where to watch Copa Libertadores with Spanish commentary

Spanish commentary is available for Copa Libertadores soccer matches on beIN Sports. Spanish commentary on beIN Sports comes courtesy of their partnership with TUDN Radio.

Online streams of beIN Sports' coverage are available on Fubo, as well as other online streaming services like Fanatiz.

Where to watch Copa Libertadores worldwide

CountryBroadcaster
Canadabein Sports
BrazilGloboplay
South AmericaESPN / Paramount
Puerto RicoFanatiz
MENAbeIN Sports

If you're abroad and want to watch the latest Copa Libertadores game, you do so by accessing streaming services ordinarily geo-blocked to a specific location by using a Virtual Private Network.

READ MORE:The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports in 2026

Copa Libertadores kits

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official Copa Libertadores kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com -  your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting