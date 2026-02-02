Where to watch and live stream Copa Libertadores soccer

The Copa Libertadores brings together the biggest and best teams from South American soccer.

Founded in 1960, the tournament is renowned for its mix of flair and creativity, as well as passion, emotion and intense rivalries.

For soccer fans in the United States looking to find the latest Copa Libertadores games on TV, GOAL has you covered.

Upcoming Copa Libertadores fixtures on TV schedule

Where to watch Copa Libertadores with Spanish commentary

Spanish commentary is available for Copa Libertadores soccer matches on beIN Sports. Spanish commentary on beIN Sports comes courtesy of their partnership with TUDN Radio.

Online streams of beIN Sports' coverage are available on Fubo, as well as other online streaming services like Fanatiz.

Where to watch Copa Libertadores worldwide

Country Broadcaster Canada bein Sports Brazil Globoplay South America ESPN / Paramount Puerto Rico Fanatiz MENA beIN Sports

If you're abroad and want to watch the latest Copa Libertadores game, you do so by accessing streaming services ordinarily geo-blocked to a specific location by using a Virtual Private Network.

Copa Libertadores kits

