World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Panama

Panama secured their second-ever qualification for the World Cup finals after making their tournament debut in 2018. They did so by topping their group in the third round of CONCACAF qualifying, as they remained unbeaten through six games to finish ahead of Suriname, Guatemala and El Salvador.

Eight years after their first appearance on the global stage, Los Canaleros are back and ready to take another shot, this time with the aim of earning their first-ever points at a World Cup finals.