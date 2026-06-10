World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Iran

Iran secured their place at the World Cup by winning AFC Group A. However, qualification was not as straightforward as it had initially seemed.

A draw with Uzbekistan in March 2025, followed by a 1-0 defeat to Qatar two months later, briefly reopened the race for top spot. Fortunately for Amir Ghalenoei’s side, Uzbekistan failed to capitalise, and Iran sealed first place on the final matchday.

Iran ended the campaign with the most prolific attack in the group, scoring 19 goals, but their eight goals conceded suggested a lack of defensive solidity.