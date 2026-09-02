How to get Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Real Sociedad take on Atletico Madrid on the Sunday, September 13, 2026 at Reale Arena in San Sebastian.

The two sides shared an intense rivalry in the 2025–26 season, notably clashing in the Copa del Rey where Real Sociedad edged Atlético 4-3 on penalties following a thrilling 2-2 draw. With high-profile talent on both sides this matchup serves as a vital test for both teams' early-season ambitions in Spain's top flight.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid LaLiga kick-off?

Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid takes place at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian. Kick-off time details are listed above.

LaLiga - Game Week 5 13 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Reale Arena

How to buy Getafe vs Deportivo de A Coruna LaLiga tickets?

To buy tickets for Getafe CF vs. Deportivo de La Coruña at the Estadio Coliseum in Getafe, follow these steps:

Official Direct Channel

Visit the Getafe CF Official Ticket Portal : Go to the official ticketing section on Getafe's website ( entradas.getafecf.com ). Because Getafe is the home team, all general public ticket sales are managed directly through their platform.

Visiting Fans (Deportivo de La Coruña Support)

If you wish to sit in the away section with Deportivo supporters, purchases are generally managed directly through RC Deportivo's official club channels for registered members (socios) or fan clubs (peñas).

Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets sell out or you are purchasing last-minute, secondary ticket aggregators such as LiveFootballTickets list resale tickets.

How much do Getafe vs Deportivo de A Coruña LaLiga tickets cost?

Tickets for Getafe CF vs. Deportivo de La Coruña in LaLiga generally range from around £25 to £75 (€30 to €90) for standard general admission tickets directly through official club channels.

Official Direct Channel Official tickets for Getafe vs. Deportivo de La Coruña generally cost between £25 and £75 (€30 to €90) depending on section tier, starting at £25 for stand seats behind the goals and scaling up to £75 for central main stand seating.

Secondary Platforms On secondary ticket marketplaces such as LiveFootballTickets, resale prices fluctuate based on fan demand and seat availability, often starting around £45 to £60 for basic options and rising significantly higher for premium locations.

Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Real Sociedad vs Atlético Madrid Form

Real Sociedad have lost all five of their most recent matches. Their last outing was a 1-0 LaLiga defeat to Real Betis on August 21, and prior to that they lost 3-1 to Chelsea and 2-1 to FC Koeln in pre-season friendlies. Two further defeats to FC Koeln (2-0) and Toulouse (2-1) complete a run of five straight losses. Sociedad have scored three goals and conceded ten across those five matches.

Atletico Madrid's last five matches produced one draw, two wins, and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 2-2 LaLiga draw with Villarreal on August 23. Before that, they beat Malaga 2-0 in their league opener and defeated Marseille 2-1 in a pre-season friendly. Losses to Manchester City (3-1) and Manchester United (2-1) in pre-season exposed defensive vulnerabilities. Atletico scored eight goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Copa del Rey on April 18, 2026, when the tie at the Metropolitano ended 2-2. Before that, Atletico beat Sociedad 3-2 at home in LaLiga on March 7, 2026. Across the last five meetings, Atletico Madrid have won twice, with two draws and one win for Real Sociedad. The January 2026 LaLiga clash at the Reale Arena finished 1-1, while Atletico's 4-0 home win in May 2025 stands as the most emphatic result in the recent run.

Real Sociedad vs Atlético Madrid Standings

In the early LaLiga 2026/27 table, Atletico Madrid sit third while Real Sociedad are 17th.