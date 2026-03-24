Scotland Overview

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Women's NXGN 2026 GFX

NXGN 2026: Top 25 teenage talents in women's football

The annual NXGN lists are back for 2026, as GOAL ranks the world's top teenage talents in men's and women's football, crowning winners that will follow in the footsteps of the likes of Jude Bellingham, Lamine Yamal, Lena Oberdorf and Linda Caicedo in being recognised as the best young footballers on the planet.

NXGNS. Schertenleib
BRITAIN-FBL-ENG-EURO-2025-WOMEN-PARADE

UK officially launches bid to host 2035 Women's World Cup

The United Kingdom has launched a joint bid to host the 2035 Women's World Cup. England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales are hoping to host the tournament in just under a decade, with the proposal including 22 stadiums. The competition would be the largest single-sport event ever staged in the UK and the first FIFA World Cup hosted on these shores since 1966.

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Standings

Prva Liga crestPrva Liga

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
5AC Milan crestAC Milan106312112921
W
L
W
W
D
6Frosinone crestFrosinone116232415920
L
W
W
D
W
7Juventus crestJuventus105231310317
W
L
W
L
D
8Bologna crestBologna115241614217
W
W
W
W
L
9Cagliari crestCagliari115151015-516
W
L
L
L
L
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Zoom sur les paris

Pronostic Atletico Madrid vs Barcelone 08/11/2026 : l'Atleti pour éviter la défaite
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