How to watch today's Scotland Women vs China Women friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Scotland women's football team will face China women's team on Tuesday at Estadio Municipal de Chapín in Jerez, Spain.

This international friendly serves as a preparation match for both teams as they gear up for upcoming major tournaments.

How to watch Scotland vs China online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on BBC in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Scotland vs China kick-off time

The match will be played on Tuesday at Estadio Municipal de Chapín, with kick-off at 6pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Scotland team news

Scotland have their full squad available for selection. Head coach Melissa Andreatta said before the game: "I think China will be a team that's going to want to redeem themselves. The result against England was probably a one-off for them and I’m sure they’ll park that and move on to this game."

The whole squad will be hopeful of getting much-needed experience and physical test from the 90 minutes here as they prepare for bigger challenges.

China team news

China's team is in a rebuilding phase under coach Ante Milicic, aiming to bounce back after a heavy 8-0 loss to England in a recent friendly. The squad fields a blend of experienced and young players eager to challenge stronger rivals. Injury updates are minimal, allowing most of the squad to be available for selection.

