UEFA Nations League A
Koning Willem II Stadion
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Netherlands Women vs Scotland Women Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Women's Nations League match between Netherlands and Scotland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Netherlands Women's final group game against Scotland Women in the Women's Nations League at Koning Willem II Stadion on Tuesday will be without any competitive stake attached to it.

The Dutch suffered a 4-0 defeat at the hands of group leaders Germany last week, and as a result, although Euros-bound in the summer, Andries Jonker's side will finish second and remain in League A.

Scotland are relegated to League B in fourth place after Melissa Andreatta’s side lost 1-0 against Austria at Hampden Park.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Netherlands Women vs Scotland Women online - TV channels & live streams

BBC iPlayerWatch here
BBC ScotlandWatch here
BBC Sport WebsiteWatch here

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Women's Nations League match between the Netherlands and Scotland will be available to watch and stream online live through BBC iPlayer, BBC Scotland and BBC Sport Website.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Netherlands Women vs Scotland Women kick-off time

The UEFA Women's Nations League match between the Netherlands and Scotland will be played at Koning Willem II Stadion in Tilburg, Netherlands.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm BST on Tuesday, June 3, in the UK.

Netherlands Women team news

Goalkeeper Regina van Eijk has joined the squad as Daphne van Domselaar is ruled unfit to take to the pitch, but the latter will remain with the team.

While Viviane Miedema and Lineth Beerensteyn are expected to remain unavailable due to injuries, Shanice van de Sanden has found her way back into the side.

Scotland Women team news

Amy Rodgers and Nicola Docherty remain ruled out through injury. On the other hand, Charlotte Newsham has been promoted from the Under-23s.

Form

NED
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/9
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

SCO
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/14
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

NED

Last 5 matches

SCO

5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

11

Goals scored

2
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

