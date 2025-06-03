How to watch today's Netherlands Women vs Scotland Women Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Women's Nations League match between Netherlands and Scotland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Netherlands Women's final group game against Scotland Women in the Women's Nations League at Koning Willem II Stadion on Tuesday will be without any competitive stake attached to it.

The Dutch suffered a 4-0 defeat at the hands of group leaders Germany last week, and as a result, although Euros-bound in the summer, Andries Jonker's side will finish second and remain in League A.

Scotland are relegated to League B in fourth place after Melissa Andreatta’s side lost 1-0 against Austria at Hampden Park.

How to watch Netherlands Women vs Scotland Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Women's Nations League match between the Netherlands and Scotland will be available to watch and stream online live through BBC iPlayer, BBC Scotland and BBC Sport Website.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Netherlands Women vs Scotland Women kick-off time

UEFA Nations League A - UEFA Women's Nations League A Grp. 1 Koning Willem II Stadion

The UEFA Women's Nations League match between the Netherlands and Scotland will be played at Koning Willem II Stadion in Tilburg, Netherlands.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm BST on Tuesday, June 3, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Netherlands Women team news

Goalkeeper Regina van Eijk has joined the squad as Daphne van Domselaar is ruled unfit to take to the pitch, but the latter will remain with the team.

While Viviane Miedema and Lineth Beerensteyn are expected to remain unavailable due to injuries, Shanice van de Sanden has found her way back into the side.

Scotland Women team news

Amy Rodgers and Nicola Docherty remain ruled out through injury. On the other hand, Charlotte Newsham has been promoted from the Under-23s.

