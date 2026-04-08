Morocco Overview

From Morocco to Saudi Arabia, another setback has dashed Mendy’s dream of playing in the Roshen League. The left-back, who had hoped to showcase his skills in one of Asia’s most co

Senegalese star suffers fresh setback The Senegalese star has suffered another setback in his quest to regain full fitness, with the latest scan revealing a minor but frustrating recurrence of the hamstring injury that has already sidelined him for several crucial matches. Club doctors are said to be cautiously optimistic about a swift recovery, yet they insist on strict adherence to the rehabilitation protocol before the player can return to full training. This fresh blow comes at a sensitive time, as both the player and his club had hoped he would be available for selection in the upcoming fixtures against key rivals. His absence not only weakens the team’s attacking options but also raises questions about long-term planning, given his central role in the squad’s tactical setup. Supporters, eager for positive news, will now have to wait patiently while the medical staff monitors his progress day by day.