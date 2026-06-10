Australia Overview

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Leah Williamson England Euro 2025

Williamson's availability for Lionesses vs Spain in real doubt

England could be without captain Leah Williamson next week for the huge World Cup qualifier against Spain at Wembley, after the Arsenal defender was again not involved for her club at the weekend. Williamson watched from the sidelines as the Gunners crashed out of the FA Cup, suffering a shock defeat to Brighton, and there is real doubt over whether she will be fit enough to join the Lionesses' camp this week as a result.

L. WilliamsonEngland
Women's NXGN 2026 GFX

NXGN 2026: Top 25 teenage talents in women's football

The annual NXGN lists are back for 2026, as GOAL ranks the world's top teenage talents in men's and women's football, crowning winners that will follow in the footsteps of the likes of Jude Bellingham, Lamine Yamal, Lena Oberdorf and Linda Caicedo in being recognised as the best young footballers on the planet.

NXGNS. Schertenleib
WSL Asian Cup AFCON GFX

RANKED: How the Asian Cup will effect WSL clubs

The Women's Asian Cup began on March 1, kickstarting a month that was set to see two of the major tournaments in the women's game take place, with the Africa Cup of Nations to follow on March 17. Incredibly, the latter was postponed just 12 days before it was due to start, but the impact the Asian Cup will have on the continuing club competitions will still be fascinating, as teams across the women's game say goodbye to some of their best players for a few weeks.

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June 2026
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