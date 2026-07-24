How to watch Anthony Joshua vs Kristian Prenga: Date, timings, fight card & streaming links

Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua returns to the ring to take on Kristian Prenga on Saturday, July 25, 2026, live from the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia on DAZN PPV.

Many thought Joshua’s high-profile fight nights were behind him, after successive setbacks against Oleksandr Usyk and a tough knockout defeat to Daniel Dubois, but the former two-time world heavyweight champion, who has been training with Usyk recently, is aiming to make a big impression in Jeddah.

Joshua may be the strong favourite heading into Saturday’s bout, but he knows all too well that he cannot afford to dismiss an opponent too lightly. The shocking and painful loss to Andy Ruiz Jr. will still haunt the British boxer and Prenga, who has won his last three bouts with opening round knockouts, definitely packs a punch.

Let GOAL give you all the vital information you need ahead of the Joshua vs Prenga heavyweight clash in Saudi Arabia, including details of the fight card and how you can watch and stream all the live action.

When is Anthony Joshua vs Kristian Prenga?

Date : Saturday, July 25

Location : Jeddah Superdome, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Time : The DAZN PPV show starts at 6pm BST / 1pm ET / 10am PT

Main event ring walks (approx) : 11pm BST / 6pm ET / 3pm PT

The Anthony Joshua vs Kristian Prenga card will be staged at the Jeddah Superdome, which is a 40,000 seat multi-purpose venue. Located west of King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, it's hosted multiple local and international exhibitions, sports and entertainment events since opening in 2021.

Anthony Joshua also headlined on the only previous boxing card held at the Jeddah Superdome. Back in August 2022, AJ’s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, billed as 'Rage on the Red Sea' took place there. Usyk retained the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles following a split decision victory.

More recently the Jeddah Superdome has hosted some huge wrestling events, WWE Night of Champions in 2023 and WWE King and Queen of the Ring in 2024. Global stars including Cody Rhodes, Logan Paul, Brock Lesnar and Liv Morgan all featured.

How to watch or stream Anthony Joshua vs Kristian Prenga worldwide

Anthony Joshua vs Kristian Prenga and the whole Jeddah card is live on DAZN PPV and there are multiple ways to purchase the fight night:

You can buy the PPV as a one-off cost for £19.99 / $59.99 and also get an 8-day free trial of DAZN, which includes the Pierce O'Leary vs. Mark Chamberlain (UK & US) and Lamont Roach Jr vs. William Zepeda (US and Canada customers only) bouts, which take place the following weekend.

You also have the option of subscribing to ‘DAZN Ultimate Tier’ to watch Joshua vs Prenga. DAZN's Ultimate Tier package includes a minimum of 12 PPVs a year (including Joshua vs Prenga), on top of the regular 185 fight nights offering.

Other upcoming PPVs included in Ultimate Tier are Spence Jr. vs. Tszyu (July 25), Romero vs. Lopez (August 22) and Moses vs. Hrgovic (August 29). That means you would not need to purchase these PPVs individually at extra costs.

US customers can sign up for Ultimate Tier now for $44.99 per month. UK customers can subscribe for 24.99 per month.

Watch Anthony Joshua vs Kristian Prenga from anywhere with a VPN

If Anthony Joshua vs Kristian Prenga isn't available to watch live in your area or if you're travelling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection that lets you bypass geographical restrictions and access your favourite streaming services from anywhere. We recommend ExpressVPN.

You can also check out our in-depth VPN guide to determine which one is best for you.

Anthony Joshua vs Kristian Prenga Fight Card

Weight Fight Heavyweight Anthony Joshua vs Kristian Prenga Super middleweight (WBO world title) Hamzah Sheeraz vs Simon Zachenhuber Super welterweight (IBF world title) Josh Kelly vs Caoimhin Agyarko Super featherweight Reito Tsutsumi vs Alvino Herrera Super middleweight Jacob Bank vs Pawel August Super welterweight Nishant Dev vs Cesar Diaz

While Joshua vs Prenga is the top-of-the-bill event in Jeddah, there are two cracking world title contests preceding the headline bout. Britain's WBO super middleweight champion, Hamzah Sheeraz, and IBF super welterweight belt-holder, Josh Kelly, are both making the first defences of their titles against Simon Zachenhuber and Caoimhin Agyarko respectively.

Undefeated Hamzah Sheeraz, was involved in a split-decision draw against Carlos Adames when he last fought in Saudi Arabia (Riyadh) in February 2025. Since then, the Slough-born fighter has KO'd both Edgar Berlanga and Alem Begic, and the latter of those victories saw him crowned world champion for the first time.

While Sheeraz has been a regular globetrotter of late, fighting in Saudi Arabia, England, the United States and Egypt over the past couple of years, Josh Kelly will be lacing up his gloves outside the UK for the first time since 2019. Having clinched the IBF light-middleweight belt in his beloved North East at the start of this year, Kelly now looks to cement his status against a tough unbeaten opponent in the shape of Ireland's Caoimhin Agyarko.

Anthony Joshua professional boxing stats

Age : 36

Height : 6′ 6″ / 198cm

Reach : 82″ / 208cm

Total fights : 33

Record : 29-4-0

Wins by KO/TKO % : 89

Kristian Prenga professional boxing stats