Sky Sports+: Everything you need to know about the new channel coming August 2024

Introducing the latest sports channel in town

With many options for streaming services, sports channels, and apps for sports fans, Sky Sports has added another option to the mix. Launching this summer - August 2024 - Sky Sports+ will give viewers even more choice when it comes to streaming.

Sky Sports customers will be able to access live streams, the mobile app, and a dedicated new channel. With more coverage than ever before from the EFL, tennis Tours, and men's Super League, viewers will be able to enjoy over 50% more live sport this year.

What is Sky Sports+?

Sky Sports

Sky Sports+ will make it easier for fans to browse, discover and watch the sport they love. With the capability to show up to 100 live events via concurrent streams, fans will have more choice than ever before on what to watch, while the dedicated Sky Sports+ linear channel will showcase a selection of the best live sports. What's not to love?

Sky Sports+ will also give exclusive access to Sky's great sports documentaries, such as the much-anticipated Darts documentary, two weeks before anyone else. With new and enhanced features, the viewing experience will be more immersive for fans, giving them greater flexibility in how they watch their favourite sport.

Live pause and rewind will be available on all concurrent streams, and the 'Recap' feature currently available for Premier League and Championship games will also be available for EFL games shown on the Sky Sports+ linear channel.

How much will Sky Sports+ cost?

The bottom line is that Sky Sports+ will be available to Sky Sports customers at no extra cost. Non-Sky subscribers can purchase a NOW Sports Day or Month Membership for instant, contract-free access to all Sky Sports channels.

From August, this will include every single live Sky Sports+ stream and on-demand catch-up content. As part of the Sky Sports+ launch, NOW members can pause and rewind live sports content for the first time.

Will Sky Sports+ be available on the app?

Sky Sports

Yes, it will, as the revamped Sky Sports app will become the ultimate home of sports streaming on mobile devices. Sky Sports+ streams will be accessible via event centres in the app. New personalisation features will help fans follow their favourite teams and competitions more easily.

An improved multi-sports scores section will offer fixtures, live scores and an extended view beyond the usual seven-day football calendar. Refreshed design and navigation, including a much-requested dark mode, will improve usability.

What sports will be available on Sky Sports+?

Sky Sports

The full Sky Sports package includes an unrivalled line-up of sports and record audiences tuned in during 2023. Football fans can watch more coverage of domestic leagues with Sky Sports than any other broadcaster, including Premier League, EFL, SPFL, and WSL. Through long-term deals, sports fans can continue to enjoy award-winning coverage of Formula 1 and England's domestic cricket.

2024 has also seen the return of tennis and a ground-breaking Super League deal where every match will be covered live. This, on top of every golf Major, NFL, netball, darts, boxing, and summer rugby union internationals, means that Sky Sports has something for every sports fan.