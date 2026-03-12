Where to watch and live stream UEFA Europa League football March 2026

Upcoming Europa League UK TV schedule

UEFA Europa League UK TV broadcasts and rights

The UEFA Europa League knockout stages are reaching a fever pitch, and for fans in the United Kingdom, TNT Sports remains the exclusive home for every single match. Whether you are following a specific club's quest for silverware or tuning in for the "Goal Show" whip-around coverage, all live broadcasts are hosted across the TNT Sports network. For those watching via cable or satellite, marquee fixtures are typically found on TNT Sports 1 or TNT Sports 2, with additional matches available via the red button.

For fans seeking a free way to catch up on the action, the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel typically uploads comprehensive highlights of every match shortly after the final whistle. While the BBC now hosts a Wednesday night highlights show for the Champions League, Europa League highlights remain primarily within the TNT Sports ecosystem. This ensures that whether you’re watching live at 8:00 PM GMT or catching up the next morning, you won’t miss a moment.

How to watch the UEFA Europa League from anywhere

If you are traveling abroad or living in a region without a local broadcaster, you may find that your usual streaming services, like Paramount+ in the U.S. or TNT Sports in the UK, are geo-blocked. The most reliable way to bypass these restrictions and maintain access to your account is by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming live sports March 2026