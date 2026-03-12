Goal.com
Live
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
europa league trophyGetty Images
Neil Bennett

Where to watch and live stream UEFA Europa League football March 2026

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch every Europa League game broadcast live on UK TV.

Upcoming Europa League UK TV schedule

Bologna vs Roma
TNT Sports 3

Watch live on

TNT Sports 3
discovery+
VfB Stuttgart vs FC Porto
TNT Sports 4

Watch live on

TNT Sports 4
discovery+
Panathinaikos vs Real Betis
TNT Sports 5

Watch live on

TNT Sports 5
discovery+
Lille vs Aston Villa
TNT Sports 1

Watch live on

TNT Sports 1
discovery+
Genk vs Freiburg
TNT Sports 4

Watch live on

TNT Sports 4
discovery+
Ferencvaros vs Braga
TNT Sports 5

Watch live on

TNT Sports 5
discovery+
Celta Vigo vs Lyon
TNT Sports 3

Watch live on

TNT Sports 3
discovery+
Nottingham Forest vs FC Midtjylland
TNT Sports 1

Watch live on

TNT Sports 1
TNT Sports Ultimate
discovery+

UEFA Europa League UK TV broadcasts and rights

The UEFA Europa League knockout stages are reaching a fever pitch, and for fans in the United Kingdom, TNT Sports remains the exclusive home for every single match. Whether you are following a specific club's quest for silverware or tuning in for the "Goal Show" whip-around coverage, all live broadcasts are hosted across the TNT Sports network. For those watching via cable or satellite, marquee fixtures are typically found on TNT Sports 1 or TNT Sports 2, with additional matches available via the red button.

Watch the UEFA Europa League live on TNT Sports today!Sign up here

For fans seeking a free way to catch up on the action, the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel typically uploads comprehensive highlights of every match shortly after the final whistle. While the BBC now hosts a Wednesday night highlights show for the Champions League, Europa League highlights remain primarily within the TNT Sports ecosystem. This ensures that whether you’re watching live at 8:00 PM GMT or catching up the next morning, you won’t miss a moment.

How to watch the UEFA Europa League from anywhere

If you are traveling abroad or living in a region without a local broadcaster, you may find that your usual streaming services, like Paramount+ in the U.S. or TNT Sports in the UK, are geo-blocked. The most reliable way to bypass these restrictions and maintain access to your account is by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming live sports March 2026

Bypass georestrictions with a Virtual Private NetworkGet NordVPN today!

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting