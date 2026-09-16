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UEFA Nations League A
team-logoWales
Cardiff City Stadium
team-logoDenmark
Book Wales vs Denmark Tickets
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How to get Wales vs Denmark tickets: UEFA Nations League A prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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UEFA Nations League A
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Wales take on Denmark in the UEFA Nations League A. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Wales take on Denmark in an exciting UEFA Nations League group-stage encounter at the Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff on October 4, 2026. This high-profile Group D matchup brings together two dynamic European sides eager to claim critical tournament points.

GOAL provides all the key details you need to secure your seat at Cardiff City Stadium. Discover official ticket outlets, secondary market options, pricing information, and how to get your tickets today.

Wales vs Denmark TicketsBuy now

When is Wales vs Denmark UEFA Nations League A kick-off?

Wales vs Denmark kicks off at 7:45pm BST on Thursday, October 1, 2026, at Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff.

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UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 4
Cardiff City Stadium

Where to buy Wales vs Denmark tickets?

Official match tickets can be purchased directly through the Football Association of Wales (FAW) ticketing portal, which handles primary sales for Wales national team home fixtures. The official portal is your primary destination to secure face-value tickets during pre-sale and general public sale windows.

If listings on the official site are sold out, secondary platforms like Ticombo are your way to go.

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How much are Wales vs Denmark tickets?

Standard ticket prices on the official FAW ticketing portal typically start at €35 for general admission seating behind the goals, with prices increasing based on seat category and location within Cardiff City Stadium.

On secondary marketplaces such as Ticombo, secondary market ticket prices currently start at €58 per seat, with final rates fluctuating depending on seating section, location, and real-time market demand.

Wales vs Denmark TicketsBuy now

Wales vs Denmark UEFA Nations League A: Everything you need to know

Wales vs Denmark Form

Wales have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches, scoring 11 goals and conceding eight. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 defeat to Romania in a June friendly. Prior to that, they drew 1-1 with both Ghana and Northern Ireland, lost 1-1 to Bosnia and Herzegovina on aggregate in World Cup qualifying, and beat North Macedonia 7-1 in the previous qualifying round.

Denmark have one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five games, with eight goals scored and eight conceded. Their most recent match was a 0-0 draw with DR Congo in a friendly. Before that, they lost out to Czechia 2-2 on aggregate in World Cup qualifying, beat North Macedonia 4-0, lost 4-2 to Scotland, and drew 2-2 with Belarus.

WAL

WAL - Form

MKD
W7-1
BIH
L1-1
NIR
D1-1
GHA
D1-1
ROU
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
5/5
DEN

DEN - Form

BLR
D2-2
SCO
L4-2
MKD
W4-0
CZE
L2-2
COD
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Wales vs Denmark: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between Wales and Denmark came at Euro 2020 in June 2021, when Denmark won 4-0 in Amsterdam. Across the last four recorded fixtures, Denmark have won three times and Wales once, with no draws. Denmark claimed a 2-0 win and a 2-1 win in the 2018 UEFA Nations League B, while Wales' sole victory in the dataset came in a friendly in November 2008.

Head to Head

WalesDrawDenmark
1
0
3
European Championship
Wales badge
Wales
WAL
0
Denmark badge
Denmark
DEN
4
FT
UEFA Nations League B
Wales badge
Wales
WAL
1
Denmark badge
Denmark
DEN
2
FT
UEFA Nations League B
Denmark badge
Denmark
DEN
2
Wales badge
Wales
WAL
0
FT
Friendlies
Denmark badge
Denmark
DEN
0
Wales badge
Wales
WAL
1
FT
2Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals2/4
Both teams scored1/4


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