Tebas: Morocco is in the running to host some La Liga matches

La Liga president Javier Tebas has revealed that staging some league matches in Morocco, specifically in Casablanca, is under consideration.

In an exclusive interview with the Moroccan News Agency, Tebas said, “It is possible that some La Liga matches could be held in Morocco, specifically in Casablanca.”

He explained that the idea is driven by the large number of La Liga supporters in the North African nation and the ease of travel.

He added, “We see tremendous passion for La Liga right across the region, from Iraq to Morocco.”

He emphasised the deep historical links between the two nations, stating, “There have always been strong ties and great affinity between Spain and Morocco in sport, especially football.”

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