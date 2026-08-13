How to watch Sky Sports+: TV providers, channel numbers, EFL schedule

The 2026/27 English Football League (EFL) season will see 72 clubs across three divisions compete for promotion, with more than 1,000 matches from the EFL competitions - the Championship, League One, League Two, the Carabao Cup and the Vertu Trophy - set to be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

The vast majority of these games will be screened through the network's Sky Sports+ platform, which launched in August 2024 as both a linear channel and by utilising numerous temporary live streams that carry individual matches, which go live in the minutes before kick-off in each fixture that is screened in this manner.

Sky Sports states it will show games involving each of the 72 EFL clubs at least 20 times a season, with Sky Sports+ being the main platform most of these matches will be broadcast on.

The network has the ability to broadcast EFL games played outside of the Saturday 3pm window, with it offering multiple matches that kick off at 12.30pm most Saturday afternoons throughout the season, as well as up to 36 live fixtures played during midweek and bank holiday matchrounds.

But how can you access the linear channel and live streams showing these games through Sky and other TV providers? GOAL takes you through how you can find and watch the EFL fixtures that will be shown on Sky Sports+ this season.

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Where can I watch the linear Sky Sports+ channel?

Sky Sports+ is available to all Sky subscribers who are signed up to the Sky Sports complete pack. Since its launch in August 2024, the linear Sky Sports+ channel has been added to the Sky Glass, Sky Stream, Sky Q and NOW platforms automatically.

The channel is also available to those who subscribe to sports bundles that contain all of the Sky Sports channels through EE TV and Virgin Media.

These are the channel numbers the linear Sky Sports+ channel can be found on across the various TV providers that carry it:

Provider Channel number(s) Sky 404 (HD) EE TV 427 (SD), 447 (HD) Virgin Media 504 (HD)

How can I access the Sky Sports+ games that are only available through streaming?

While selected live EFL matches can be watched through the Sky Sports+ linear channel, the vast majority of games broadcast under this banner are only available via streaming.

You can find the games you want to watch in various ways, depending on the platform you are watching Sky Sports through.

Those watching Sky Sports on a television using services such as Sky Glass, Sky Stream, Sky Q, Virgin Stream and Virgin TV 360 can assess Sky Sports+'s live event hub by pressing the red button on your remote control while watching any Sky Sports channel. This will take you to a menu where you can select the game you want to watch by searching and clicking on the relevant tile.

Viewers with Sky Q can also access Sky Sports+ streams by going to the Apps section, then selecting Sky Sports. By doing this, you will see a list of all the sporting events available to be watched live, and can select the game you want from there.

Those watching through Sky Glass or Sky Stream can also go to the Sky Sports page through your device, or search for Sky Sports+ by using the voice facility to locate the list of available Sky Sports+ streams.

Subscribers to Sky Sports through streaming services such as EE TV and NOW can access Sky Sports+ streams by opening the NOW app through their television or device and selecting the relevant tile on NOW's homepage. The EFL Hub can usually be found within the New & Trending section of NOW's frontpage, as well as within its Sports section, either within the Live & Upcoming section or by scrolling down to the list of Competitions. Once here, you can select the live game you want to watch.

Sky Sports subscribers can also access Sky Sports+ streams through the Sky Sports app. You need to sign in to the app with your Sky iD and go to the Watch section. From here, you can click on the live match you want to watch, and - providing you have the capabilities to stream live video through your device - you'll be able to watch from there.

The app's personalisation facilities, which enable users to follow pages that are specific to particular teams and competitions, allow subscribers to access games even quicker. Relevant streams can be located by clicking through to the club or league in question's own section.

Which EFL games are being broadcast through Sky Sports+?

Sky Sports is set to show more than 1,000 EFL games over the course of the 2026/27 season, with the network holding rights to all three of its divisions, the Championship, League One and League Two, plus both of its cup competitions, the Carabao Cup and the Vertu Trophy.

The broadcaster utilises Sky Sports+ almost every weekend during the football season, with it typically screening seven live matches - three from the Championship plus two games from each of League One and League Two - at 12.30pm on Saturday afternoons, with the games that aren't on the Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event channels being available through the platform.

Sky Sports has also committed to screen every weeknight EFL match; all of the fixtures played on bank holidays, including Boxing Day, New Year's Day, Good Friday and Easter Monday; all of the League One and League Two games that take place during international matchrounds; plus every EFL fixture on the final day of the season - which will be Saturday 1st May for the Championship, and Saturday 8th May for League One and League Two. The vast majority of these games will be screened through Sky Sports+.

The network claims it will broadcast at least 20 fixtures featuring each of the 72 EFL clubs over the course of the season.

Full Sky Sports EFL schedule

Here is GOAL's regularly-updated table of the EFL fixtures that are being broadcast on Sky Sports, including the linear Sky Sports+ channel and the Sky Sports+ streaming platform.