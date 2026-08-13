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How to watch Sky Sports+: TV providers, channel numbers, EFL schedule

TV Guide & Streaming
Championship
League One
League Two
Carabao Cup
EFL Trophy

GOAL's guide on how to watch Sky Sports+ and which games you can see on the platform.

The 2026/27 English Football League (EFL) season will see 72 clubs across three divisions compete for promotion, with more than 1,000 matches from the EFL competitions - the Championship, League One, League Two, the Carabao Cup and the Vertu Trophy - set to be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

The vast majority of these games will be screened through the network's Sky Sports+ platform, which launched in August 2024 as both a linear channel and by utilising numerous temporary live streams that carry individual matches, which go live in the minutes before kick-off in each fixture that is screened in this manner.

Sky Sports states it will show games involving each of the 72 EFL clubs at least 20 times a season, with Sky Sports+ being the main platform most of these matches will be broadcast on.

The network has the ability to broadcast EFL games played outside of the Saturday 3pm window, with it offering multiple matches that kick off at 12.30pm most Saturday afternoons throughout the season, as well as up to 36 live fixtures played during midweek and bank holiday matchrounds.

But how can you access the linear channel and live streams showing these games through Sky and other TV providers? GOAL takes you through how you can find and watch the EFL fixtures that will be shown on Sky Sports+ this season.

READ MORE3pm TV blackout explained

Where can I watch the linear Sky Sports+ channel?

Sky Sports+ is available to all Sky subscribers who are signed up to the Sky Sports complete pack. Since its launch in August 2024, the linear Sky Sports+ channel has been added to the Sky Glass, Sky Stream, Sky Q and NOW platforms automatically.

The channel is also available to those who subscribe to sports bundles that contain all of the Sky Sports channels through EE TV and Virgin Media.

These are the channel numbers the linear Sky Sports+ channel can be found on across the various TV providers that carry it:

Provider

Channel number(s)

Sky

404 (HD)

EE TV

427 (SD), 447 (HD)

Virgin Media

504 (HD)

How can I access the Sky Sports+ games that are only available through streaming?

While selected live EFL matches can be watched through the Sky Sports+ linear channel, the vast majority of games broadcast under this banner are only available via streaming.

You can find the games you want to watch in various ways, depending on the platform you are watching Sky Sports through.

Those watching Sky Sports on a television using services such as Sky Glass, Sky Stream, Sky Q, Virgin Stream and Virgin TV 360 can assess Sky Sports+'s live event hub by pressing the red button on your remote control while watching any Sky Sports channel. This will take you to a menu where you can select the game you want to watch by searching and clicking on the relevant tile.

Viewers with Sky Q can also access Sky Sports+ streams by going to the Apps section, then selecting Sky Sports. By doing this, you will see a list of all the sporting events available to be watched live, and can select the game you want from there.

Those watching through Sky Glass or Sky Stream can also go to the Sky Sports page through your device, or search for Sky Sports+ by using the voice facility to locate the list of available Sky Sports+ streams.

Subscribers to Sky Sports through streaming services such as EE TV and NOW can access Sky Sports+ streams by opening the NOW app through their television or device and selecting the relevant tile on NOW's homepage. The EFL Hub can usually be found within the New & Trending section of NOW's frontpage, as well as within its Sports section, either within the Live & Upcoming section or by scrolling down to the list of Competitions. Once here, you can select the live game you want to watch.

Sky Sports subscribers can also access Sky Sports+ streams through the Sky Sports app. You need to sign in to the app with your Sky iD and go to the Watch section. From here, you can click on the live match you want to watch, and - providing you have the capabilities to stream live video through your device - you'll be able to watch from there.

The app's personalisation facilities, which enable users to follow pages that are specific to particular teams and competitions, allow subscribers to access games even quicker. Relevant streams can be located by clicking through to the club or league in question's own section.

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Which EFL games are being broadcast through Sky Sports+?

Sky Sports is set to show more than 1,000 EFL games over the course of the 2026/27 season, with the network holding rights to all three of its divisions, the Championship, League One and League Two, plus both of its cup competitions, the Carabao Cup and the Vertu Trophy.

The broadcaster utilises Sky Sports+ almost every weekend during the football season, with it typically screening seven live matches - three from the Championship plus two games from each of League One and League Two - at 12.30pm on Saturday afternoons, with the games that aren't on the Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event channels being available through the platform.

Sky Sports has also committed to screen every weeknight EFL match; all of the fixtures played on bank holidays, including Boxing Day, New Year's Day, Good Friday and Easter Monday; all of the League One and League Two games that take place during international matchrounds; plus every EFL fixture on the final day of the season - which will be Saturday 1st May for the Championship, and Saturday 8th May for League One and League Two. The vast majority of these games will be screened through Sky Sports+.

The network claims it will broadcast at least 20 fixtures featuring each of the 72 EFL clubs over the course of the season.

Full Sky Sports EFL schedule

Here is GOAL's regularly-updated table of the EFL fixtures that are being broadcast on Sky Sports, including the linear Sky Sports+ channel and the Sky Sports+ streaming platform.

Date

Game

Kick-off time

Channel

Friday 14th August

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Blackburn Rovers

8pm

Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event

Saturday 15th August

Bolton Wanderers vs Preston North End

12.30pm

Sky Sports+ (linear channel)

Saturday 15th August

Newport County AFC vs Rochdale

12.30pm

Sky Sports+

Saturday 15th August

Notts County vs Leicester City

12.30pm

Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event

Saturday 15th August

Oldham Athletic vs Port Vale

12.30pm

Sky Sports+

Saturday 15th August

Oxford United vs Milton Keynes Dons

12.30pm

Sky Sports+

Saturday 15th August

Reading vs Luton Town

12.30pm

Sky Sports+

Saturday 15th August

Accrington Stanley vs Colchester United

3pm

Sky Sports+

Saturday 15th August

Barnet vs Salford City

3pm

Sky Sports+

Saturday 15th August

Barnsley vs Bromley

3pm

Sky Sports+

Saturday 15th August

Blackpool vs Wycombe Wanderers

3pm

Sky Sports+

Saturday 15th August

Bradford City vs Peterborough United

3pm

Sky Sports+

Saturday 15th August

Bristol City vs Millwall

3pm

Sky Sports+

Saturday 15th August

Burton Albion vs Stevenage

3pm

Sky Sports+

Saturday 15th August

Cambridge United vs Wigan Athletic

3pm

Sky Sports+

Saturday 15th August

Charlton Athletic vs Derby County

3pm

Sky Sports+

Saturday 15th August

Cheltenham Town vs Rotherham United

3pm

Sky Sports+

Saturday 15th August

Chesterfield vs Fleetwood Town

3pm

Sky Sports+

Saturday 15th August

Crawley Town vs Crewe Alexandra

3pm

Sky Sports+

Saturday 15th August

Gillingham vs Walsall

3pm

Sky Sports+

Saturday 15th August

Grimsby Town vs Exeter City

3pm

Sky Sports+

Saturday 15th August

Huddersfield Town vs AFC Wimbledon

3pm

Sky Sports+

Saturday 15th August

Leyton Orient vs Sheffield Wednesday

3pm

Sky Sports+

Saturday 15th August

Mansfield Town vs Doncaster Rovers

3pm

Sky Sports+

Saturday 15th August

Middlesbrough vs Lincoln City

3pm

Sky Sports+ (linear channel)

Saturday 15th August

Northampton Town vs Swindon Town

3pm

Sky Sports+

Saturday 15th August

Norwich City vs West Bromwich Albion

3pm

Sky Sports+

Saturday 15th August

Plymouth Argyle vs Stockport County

3pm

Sky Sports+

Saturday 15th August

Portsmouth vs Queens Park Rangers

3pm

Sky Sports+

Saturday 15th August

Stoke City vs Swansea City

3pm

Sky Sports+

Saturday 15th August

Tranmere Rovers vs Shrewsbury Town

3pm

Sky Sports+

Saturday 15th August

York City vs Bristol Rovers

3pm

Sky Sports+

Saturday 15th August

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

5.30pm

Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Football

Sunday 16th August

Watford vs Southampton

1.30pm

Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event

Sunday 16th August

Burnley vs West Ham United

4pm

Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event

Monday 17th August

Cardiff City vs Wrexham

8pm

Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Football

Thursday 20th August

Sheffield Wednesday vs Bradford City

8pm

Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event

Saturday 22nd August

Birmingham City vs Bristol City

12.30pm

Sky Sports+

Saturday 22nd August

Doncaster Rovers vs Barnsley

12.30pm

Sky Sports+

Saturday 22nd August

Lincoln City vs Portsmouth

12.30pm

Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event

Saturday 22nd August

Luton Town vs Notts County

12.30pm

Sky Sports+

Saturday 22nd August

Millwall vs Norwich City

12.30pm

Sky Sports+

Saturday 22nd August

Salford City vs Chesterfield

12.30pm

Sky Sports+

Saturday 22nd August

Walsall vs Grimsby Town

12.30pm

Sky Sports+

Sunday 23rd August

West Bromwich Albion vs Burnley

12pm

Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event

Friday 28th August

Wrexham vs Birmingham City

8pm

Sky Sports Football

Saturday 29th August

Barnet vs Cheltenham Town

12.30pm

Sky Sports+

Saturday 29th August

Blackpool vs Peterborough United

12.30pm

Sky Sports+

Saturday 29th August

Derby County vs Swansea City

12.30pm

Sky Sports+

Saturday 29th August

Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich Albion

12.30pm

Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Football

Saturday 29th August

Milton Keynes Dons vs Leicester City

12.30pm

Sky Sports+

Saturday 29th August

Port Vale vs Crewe Alexandra

12.30pm

Sky Sports+

Saturday 29th August

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Stoke City

12.30pm

Sky Sports+

Tuesday 1st September

Accrington Stanley vs Grimsby Town

7.45pm

Sky Sports+

Tuesday 1st September

Birmingham City vs Southampton

7.45pm

Sky Sports+

Tuesday 1st September

Bradford City vs Cambridge United

7.45pm

Sky Sports+

Tuesday 1st September

Bristol Rovers vs Colchester United

7.45pm

Sky Sports+

Tuesday 1st September

Bromley vs Leyton Orient

7.45pm

Sky Sports+

Tuesday 1st September

Burton Albion vs AFC Wimbledon

7.45pm

Sky Sports+

Tuesday 1st September

Cheltenham Town vs York City

7.45pm

Sky Sports+

Tuesday 1st September

Chesterfield vs Gillingham

7.45pm

Sky Sports+

Tuesday 1st September

Crewe Alexandra vs Walsall

7.45pm

Sky Sports+

Tuesday 1st September

Doncaster Rovers vs Notts County

7.45pm

Sky Sports+

Tuesday 1st September

Exeter City vs Barnet

7.45pm

Sky Sports+

Tuesday 1st September

Fleetwood Town vs Oldham Athletic

7.45pm

Sky Sports+

Tuesday 1st September

Huddersfield Town vs Oxford United

7.45pm

Sky Sports+

Tuesday 1st September

Leicester City vs Plymouth Argyle

7.45pm

Sky Sports+

Tuesday 1st September

Lincoln City vs Blackburn Rovers

7.45pm

Sky Sports+

Tuesday 1st September

Luton Town vs Stockport County

7.45pm

Sky Sports+

Tuesday 1st September

Northampton Town vs Crawley Town

7.45pm

Sky Sports+

Tuesday 1st September

Peterborough United vs Stevenage

7.45pm

Sky Sports+

Tuesday 1st September

Portsmouth vs Derby County

7.45pm

Sky Sports+

Tuesday 1st September

Preston North End vs Bristol City

7.45pm

Sky Sports+

Tuesday 1st September

Rochdale vs Shrewsbury Town

7.45pm

Sky Sports+

Tuesday 1st September

Salford City vs Newport County AFC

7.45pm

Sky Sports+

Tuesday 1st September

Sheffield United vs Bolton Wanderers

7.45pm

Sky Sports+

Tuesday 1st September

Swansea City vs Watford

7.45pm

Sky Sports+

Tuesday 1st September

Swindon Town vs Port Vale

7.45pm

Sky Sports+

Tuesday 1st September

Tranmere Rovers vs Rotherham United

7.45pm

Sky Sports+

Tuesday 1st September

West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

7.45pm

Sky Sports+

Tuesday 1st September

Wigan Athletic vs Milton Keynes Dons

7.45pm

Sky Sports+

Tuesday 1st September

Wycombe Wanderers vs Sheffield Wednesday

7.45pm

Sky Sports+

Tuesday 1st September

Reading vs Mansfield Town

8pm

Sky Sports+

Tuesday 1st September

Stoke City vs Norwich City

8pm

Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event

Wednesday 2nd September

Barnsley vs Blackpool

7.45pm

Sky Sports+

Wednesday 2nd September

Millwall vs Wrexham

7.45pm

Sky Sports+

Wednesday 2nd September

Queens Park Rangers vs Cardiff City

7.45pm

Sky Sports+

Wednesday 2nd September

West Bromwich Albion vs Charlton Athletic

7.45pm

Sky Sports+

Wednesday 2nd September

Burnley vs Middlesbrough

8pm

Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Football

Saturday 5th September

Fleetwood Town vs Shrewsbury Town

12.30pm

Sky Sports+

Saturday 5th September

Lincoln City vs Southampton

12.30pm

Sky Sports+

Saturday 5th September

Peterborough United vs Sheffield Wednesday

12.30pm

Sky Sports+

Saturday 5th September

Preston North End vs Blackburn Rovers

12.30pm

Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event

Saturday 5th September

Salford City vs Port Vale

12.30pm

Sky Sports+

Saturday 5th September

Stoke City vs Charlton Athletic

12.30pm

Sky Sports+

Saturday 5th September

Wigan Athletic vs Stockport County

12.30pm

Sky Sports+

Saturday 5th September

Swansea City vs Wrexham

8pm

Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event

Sunday 6th September

Birmingham City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

12pm

Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event

Monday 7th September

Bromley vs AFC Wimbledon

8pm

Sky Sports Football

Tuesday 8th September

Blackburn Rovers vs Sheffield United

7.45pm

Sky Sports+

Tuesday 8th September

Bristol City vs Lincoln City

7.45pm

Sky Sports+

Tuesday 8th September

Cardiff City vs Stoke City

7.45pm

Sky Sports+

Tuesday 8th September

Middlesbrough vs Millwall

7.45pm

Sky Sports+

Tuesday 8th September

Southampton vs Swansea City

7.45pm

Sky Sports+

Tuesday 8th September

Watford vs Preston North End

7.45pm

Sky Sports+

Tuesday 8th September

Wrexham vs Burnley

7.45pm

Sky Sports+

Tuesday 8th September

Bolton Wanderers vs West Ham United

8pm

Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Football

Wednesday 9th September

Derby County vs West Bromwich Albion

7.45pm

Sky Sports+

Wednesday 9th September

Norwich City vs Birmingham City

7.45pm

Sky Sports+

Wednesday 9th September

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Portsmouth

7.45pm

Sky Sports+

Wednesday 9th September

Charlton Athletic vs Queens Park Rangers

8pm

Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event

Thursday 10th September

Stevenage vs Luton Town

8pm

Sky Sports Football

Friday 11th September

West Ham United vs Wrexham

8pm

Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event

Saturday 12th September

Bolton Wanderers vs Cardiff City

12.30pm

Sky Sports+

Saturday 12th September

Crawley Town vs Cheltenham Town

12.30pm

Sky Sports+

Saturday 12th September

Derby County vs Birmingham City

12.30pm

Sky Sports Football

Saturday 12th September

Grimsby Town vs Bristol Rovers

12.30pm

Sky Sports+

Saturday 12th September

Leyton Orient vs Wycombe Wanderers

12.30pm

Sky Sports+

Saturday 12th September

Notts County vs Bradford City

12.30pm

Sky Sports+

Saturday 12th September

West Bromwich Albion vs Queens Park Rangers

12.30pm

Sky Sports+

Sunday 13th September

Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

12pm

Sky Sports Football

Thursday 17th September

AFC Wimbledon vs Milton Keynes Dons

8pm

Sky Sports Football

Friday 18th September

Bristol City vs Watford

8pm

Sky Sports Football

Saturday 19th September

Barnsley vs Leicester City

12.30pm

Sky Sports+

Saturday 19th September

Burton Albion vs Mansfield Town

12.30pm

Sky Sports+

Saturday 19th September

Cardiff City vs Charlton Athletic

12.30pm

Sky Sports+

Saturday 19th September

Millwall vs West Ham United

12.30pm

Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Football

Saturday 19th September

Rochdale vs Oldham Athletic

12.30pm

Sky Sports+

Saturday 19th September

Stoke City vs Sheffield United

12.30pm

Sky Sports+

Saturday 19th September

Walsall vs Port Vale

12.30pm

Sky Sports+

Sunday 20th September

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Bromwich Albion

12pm

Sky Sports Football

Saturday 26th September

Crawley Town vs Barnet

12.30pm

Sky Sports Football

Saturday 26th September

Oldham Athletic vs Salford City

5.30pm

Sky Sports Football

Saturday 3rd October

Chesterfield vs Tranmere Rovers

12.30pm

Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event

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