How to watch Sky Sports+: TV providers, channel numbers, EFL schedule

The 2026/27 English Football League (EFL) season will see 72 clubs across three divisions compete for promotion, with more than 1,000 matches from the EFL competitions - the Championship, League One, League Two, the Carabao Cup and the Vertu Trophy - set to be broadcast live on Sky Sports.
The vast majority of these games will be screened through the network's Sky Sports+ platform, which launched in August 2024 as both a linear channel and by utilising numerous temporary live streams that carry individual matches, which go live in the minutes before kick-off in each fixture that is screened in this manner.
Sky Sports states it will show games involving each of the 72 EFL clubs at least 20 times a season, with Sky Sports+ being the main platform most of these matches will be broadcast on.
The network has the ability to broadcast EFL games played outside of the Saturday 3pm window, with it offering multiple matches that kick off at 12.30pm most Saturday afternoons throughout the season, as well as up to 36 live fixtures played during midweek and bank holiday matchrounds.
But how can you access the linear channel and live streams showing these games through Sky and other TV providers? GOAL takes you through how you can find and watch the EFL fixtures that will be shown on Sky Sports+ this season.
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Where can I watch the linear Sky Sports+ channel?
Sky Sports+ is available to all Sky subscribers who are signed up to the Sky Sports complete pack. Since its launch in August 2024, the linear Sky Sports+ channel has been added to the Sky Glass, Sky Stream, Sky Q and NOW platforms automatically.
The channel is also available to those who subscribe to sports bundles that contain all of the Sky Sports channels through EE TV and Virgin Media.
These are the channel numbers the linear Sky Sports+ channel can be found on across the various TV providers that carry it:
Provider
Channel number(s)
Sky
404 (HD)
EE TV
427 (SD), 447 (HD)
Virgin Media
504 (HD)
How can I access the Sky Sports+ games that are only available through streaming?
While selected live EFL matches can be watched through the Sky Sports+ linear channel, the vast majority of games broadcast under this banner are only available via streaming.
You can find the games you want to watch in various ways, depending on the platform you are watching Sky Sports through.
Those watching Sky Sports on a television using services such as Sky Glass, Sky Stream, Sky Q, Virgin Stream and Virgin TV 360 can assess Sky Sports+'s live event hub by pressing the red button on your remote control while watching any Sky Sports channel. This will take you to a menu where you can select the game you want to watch by searching and clicking on the relevant tile.
Viewers with Sky Q can also access Sky Sports+ streams by going to the Apps section, then selecting Sky Sports. By doing this, you will see a list of all the sporting events available to be watched live, and can select the game you want from there.
Those watching through Sky Glass or Sky Stream can also go to the Sky Sports page through your device, or search for Sky Sports+ by using the voice facility to locate the list of available Sky Sports+ streams.
Subscribers to Sky Sports through streaming services such as EE TV and NOW can access Sky Sports+ streams by opening the NOW app through their television or device and selecting the relevant tile on NOW's homepage. The EFL Hub can usually be found within the New & Trending section of NOW's frontpage, as well as within its Sports section, either within the Live & Upcoming section or by scrolling down to the list of Competitions. Once here, you can select the live game you want to watch.
Sky Sports subscribers can also access Sky Sports+ streams through the Sky Sports app. You need to sign in to the app with your Sky iD and go to the Watch section. From here, you can click on the live match you want to watch, and - providing you have the capabilities to stream live video through your device - you'll be able to watch from there.
The app's personalisation facilities, which enable users to follow pages that are specific to particular teams and competitions, allow subscribers to access games even quicker. Relevant streams can be located by clicking through to the club or league in question's own section.
Which EFL games are being broadcast through Sky Sports+?
Sky Sports is set to show more than 1,000 EFL games over the course of the 2026/27 season, with the network holding rights to all three of its divisions, the Championship, League One and League Two, plus both of its cup competitions, the Carabao Cup and the Vertu Trophy.
The broadcaster utilises Sky Sports+ almost every weekend during the football season, with it typically screening seven live matches - three from the Championship plus two games from each of League One and League Two - at 12.30pm on Saturday afternoons, with the games that aren't on the Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event channels being available through the platform.
Sky Sports has also committed to screen every weeknight EFL match; all of the fixtures played on bank holidays, including Boxing Day, New Year's Day, Good Friday and Easter Monday; all of the League One and League Two games that take place during international matchrounds; plus every EFL fixture on the final day of the season - which will be Saturday 1st May for the Championship, and Saturday 8th May for League One and League Two. The vast majority of these games will be screened through Sky Sports+.
The network claims it will broadcast at least 20 fixtures featuring each of the 72 EFL clubs over the course of the season.
Full Sky Sports EFL schedule
Here is GOAL's regularly-updated table of the EFL fixtures that are being broadcast on Sky Sports, including the linear Sky Sports+ channel and the Sky Sports+ streaming platform.
Date
Game
Kick-off time
Channel
Friday 14th August
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Blackburn Rovers
8pm
Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event
Saturday 15th August
Bolton Wanderers vs Preston North End
12.30pm
Sky Sports+ (linear channel)
Saturday 15th August
Newport County AFC vs Rochdale
12.30pm
Sky Sports+
Saturday 15th August
Notts County vs Leicester City
12.30pm
Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event
Saturday 15th August
Oldham Athletic vs Port Vale
12.30pm
Sky Sports+
Saturday 15th August
Oxford United vs Milton Keynes Dons
12.30pm
Sky Sports+
Saturday 15th August
Reading vs Luton Town
12.30pm
Sky Sports+
Saturday 15th August
Accrington Stanley vs Colchester United
3pm
Sky Sports+
Saturday 15th August
Barnet vs Salford City
3pm
Sky Sports+
Saturday 15th August
Barnsley vs Bromley
3pm
Sky Sports+
Saturday 15th August
Blackpool vs Wycombe Wanderers
3pm
Sky Sports+
Saturday 15th August
Bradford City vs Peterborough United
3pm
Sky Sports+
Saturday 15th August
Bristol City vs Millwall
3pm
Sky Sports+
Saturday 15th August
Burton Albion vs Stevenage
3pm
Sky Sports+
Saturday 15th August
Cambridge United vs Wigan Athletic
3pm
Sky Sports+
Saturday 15th August
Charlton Athletic vs Derby County
3pm
Sky Sports+
Saturday 15th August
Cheltenham Town vs Rotherham United
3pm
Sky Sports+
Saturday 15th August
Chesterfield vs Fleetwood Town
3pm
Sky Sports+
Saturday 15th August
Crawley Town vs Crewe Alexandra
3pm
Sky Sports+
Saturday 15th August
Gillingham vs Walsall
3pm
Sky Sports+
Saturday 15th August
Grimsby Town vs Exeter City
3pm
Sky Sports+
Saturday 15th August
Huddersfield Town vs AFC Wimbledon
3pm
Sky Sports+
Saturday 15th August
Leyton Orient vs Sheffield Wednesday
3pm
Sky Sports+
Saturday 15th August
Mansfield Town vs Doncaster Rovers
3pm
Sky Sports+
Saturday 15th August
Middlesbrough vs Lincoln City
3pm
Sky Sports+ (linear channel)
Saturday 15th August
Northampton Town vs Swindon Town
3pm
Sky Sports+
Saturday 15th August
Norwich City vs West Bromwich Albion
3pm
Sky Sports+
Saturday 15th August
Plymouth Argyle vs Stockport County
3pm
Sky Sports+
Saturday 15th August
Portsmouth vs Queens Park Rangers
3pm
Sky Sports+
Saturday 15th August
Stoke City vs Swansea City
3pm
Sky Sports+
Saturday 15th August
Tranmere Rovers vs Shrewsbury Town
3pm
Sky Sports+
Saturday 15th August
York City vs Bristol Rovers
3pm
Sky Sports+
Saturday 15th August
Sheffield United vs Birmingham City
5.30pm
Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Football
Sunday 16th August
Watford vs Southampton
1.30pm
Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event
Sunday 16th August
Burnley vs West Ham United
4pm
Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event
Monday 17th August
Cardiff City vs Wrexham
8pm
Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Football
Thursday 20th August
Sheffield Wednesday vs Bradford City
8pm
Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event
Saturday 22nd August
Birmingham City vs Bristol City
12.30pm
Sky Sports+
Saturday 22nd August
Doncaster Rovers vs Barnsley
12.30pm
Sky Sports+
Saturday 22nd August
Lincoln City vs Portsmouth
12.30pm
Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event
Saturday 22nd August
Luton Town vs Notts County
12.30pm
Sky Sports+
Saturday 22nd August
Millwall vs Norwich City
12.30pm
Sky Sports+
Saturday 22nd August
Salford City vs Chesterfield
12.30pm
Sky Sports+
Saturday 22nd August
Walsall vs Grimsby Town
12.30pm
Sky Sports+
Sunday 23rd August
West Bromwich Albion vs Burnley
12pm
Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event
Friday 28th August
Wrexham vs Birmingham City
8pm
Sky Sports Football
Saturday 29th August
Barnet vs Cheltenham Town
12.30pm
Sky Sports+
Saturday 29th August
Blackpool vs Peterborough United
12.30pm
Sky Sports+
Saturday 29th August
Derby County vs Swansea City
12.30pm
Sky Sports+
Saturday 29th August
Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich Albion
12.30pm
Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Football
Saturday 29th August
Milton Keynes Dons vs Leicester City
12.30pm
Sky Sports+
Saturday 29th August
Port Vale vs Crewe Alexandra
12.30pm
Sky Sports+
Saturday 29th August
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Stoke City
12.30pm
Sky Sports+
Tuesday 1st September
Accrington Stanley vs Grimsby Town
7.45pm
Sky Sports+
Tuesday 1st September
Birmingham City vs Southampton
7.45pm
Sky Sports+
Tuesday 1st September
Bradford City vs Cambridge United
7.45pm
Sky Sports+
Tuesday 1st September
Bristol Rovers vs Colchester United
7.45pm
Sky Sports+
Tuesday 1st September
Bromley vs Leyton Orient
7.45pm
Sky Sports+
Tuesday 1st September
Burton Albion vs AFC Wimbledon
7.45pm
Sky Sports+
Tuesday 1st September
Cheltenham Town vs York City
7.45pm
Sky Sports+
Tuesday 1st September
Chesterfield vs Gillingham
7.45pm
Sky Sports+
Tuesday 1st September
Crewe Alexandra vs Walsall
7.45pm
Sky Sports+
Tuesday 1st September
Doncaster Rovers vs Notts County
7.45pm
Sky Sports+
Tuesday 1st September
Exeter City vs Barnet
7.45pm
Sky Sports+
Tuesday 1st September
Fleetwood Town vs Oldham Athletic
7.45pm
Sky Sports+
Tuesday 1st September
Huddersfield Town vs Oxford United
7.45pm
Sky Sports+
Tuesday 1st September
Leicester City vs Plymouth Argyle
7.45pm
Sky Sports+
Tuesday 1st September
Lincoln City vs Blackburn Rovers
7.45pm
Sky Sports+
Tuesday 1st September
Luton Town vs Stockport County
7.45pm
Sky Sports+
Tuesday 1st September
Northampton Town vs Crawley Town
7.45pm
Sky Sports+
Tuesday 1st September
Peterborough United vs Stevenage
7.45pm
Sky Sports+
Tuesday 1st September
Portsmouth vs Derby County
7.45pm
Sky Sports+
Tuesday 1st September
Preston North End vs Bristol City
7.45pm
Sky Sports+
Tuesday 1st September
Rochdale vs Shrewsbury Town
7.45pm
Sky Sports+
Tuesday 1st September
Salford City vs Newport County AFC
7.45pm
Sky Sports+
Tuesday 1st September
Sheffield United vs Bolton Wanderers
7.45pm
Sky Sports+
Tuesday 1st September
Swansea City vs Watford
7.45pm
Sky Sports+
Tuesday 1st September
Swindon Town vs Port Vale
7.45pm
Sky Sports+
Tuesday 1st September
Tranmere Rovers vs Rotherham United
7.45pm
Sky Sports+
Tuesday 1st September
West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
7.45pm
Sky Sports+
Tuesday 1st September
Wigan Athletic vs Milton Keynes Dons
7.45pm
Sky Sports+
Tuesday 1st September
Wycombe Wanderers vs Sheffield Wednesday
7.45pm
Sky Sports+
Tuesday 1st September
Reading vs Mansfield Town
8pm
Sky Sports+
Tuesday 1st September
Stoke City vs Norwich City
8pm
Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event
Wednesday 2nd September
Barnsley vs Blackpool
7.45pm
Sky Sports+
Wednesday 2nd September
Millwall vs Wrexham
7.45pm
Sky Sports+
Wednesday 2nd September
Queens Park Rangers vs Cardiff City
7.45pm
Sky Sports+
Wednesday 2nd September
West Bromwich Albion vs Charlton Athletic
7.45pm
Sky Sports+
Wednesday 2nd September
Burnley vs Middlesbrough
8pm
Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Football
Saturday 5th September
Fleetwood Town vs Shrewsbury Town
12.30pm
Sky Sports+
Saturday 5th September
Lincoln City vs Southampton
12.30pm
Sky Sports+
Saturday 5th September
Peterborough United vs Sheffield Wednesday
12.30pm
Sky Sports+
Saturday 5th September
Preston North End vs Blackburn Rovers
12.30pm
Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event
Saturday 5th September
Salford City vs Port Vale
12.30pm
Sky Sports+
Saturday 5th September
Stoke City vs Charlton Athletic
12.30pm
Sky Sports+
Saturday 5th September
Wigan Athletic vs Stockport County
12.30pm
Sky Sports+
Saturday 5th September
Swansea City vs Wrexham
8pm
Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event
Sunday 6th September
Birmingham City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
12pm
Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event
Monday 7th September
Bromley vs AFC Wimbledon
8pm
Sky Sports Football
Tuesday 8th September
Blackburn Rovers vs Sheffield United
7.45pm
Sky Sports+
Tuesday 8th September
Bristol City vs Lincoln City
7.45pm
Sky Sports+
Tuesday 8th September
Cardiff City vs Stoke City
7.45pm
Sky Sports+
Tuesday 8th September
Middlesbrough vs Millwall
7.45pm
Sky Sports+
Tuesday 8th September
Southampton vs Swansea City
7.45pm
Sky Sports+
Tuesday 8th September
Watford vs Preston North End
7.45pm
Sky Sports+
Tuesday 8th September
Wrexham vs Burnley
7.45pm
Sky Sports+
Tuesday 8th September
Bolton Wanderers vs West Ham United
8pm
Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Football
Wednesday 9th September
Derby County vs West Bromwich Albion
7.45pm
Sky Sports+
Wednesday 9th September
Norwich City vs Birmingham City
7.45pm
Sky Sports+
Wednesday 9th September
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Portsmouth
7.45pm
Sky Sports+
Wednesday 9th September
Charlton Athletic vs Queens Park Rangers
8pm
Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event
Thursday 10th September
Stevenage vs Luton Town
8pm
Sky Sports Football
Friday 11th September
West Ham United vs Wrexham
8pm
Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event
Saturday 12th September
Bolton Wanderers vs Cardiff City
12.30pm
Sky Sports+
Saturday 12th September
Crawley Town vs Cheltenham Town
12.30pm
Sky Sports+
Saturday 12th September
Derby County vs Birmingham City
12.30pm
Sky Sports Football
Saturday 12th September
Grimsby Town vs Bristol Rovers
12.30pm
Sky Sports+
Saturday 12th September
Leyton Orient vs Wycombe Wanderers
12.30pm
Sky Sports+
Saturday 12th September
Notts County vs Bradford City
12.30pm
Sky Sports+
Saturday 12th September
West Bromwich Albion vs Queens Park Rangers
12.30pm
Sky Sports+
Sunday 13th September
Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
12pm
Sky Sports Football
Thursday 17th September
AFC Wimbledon vs Milton Keynes Dons
8pm
Sky Sports Football
Friday 18th September
Bristol City vs Watford
8pm
Sky Sports Football
Saturday 19th September
Barnsley vs Leicester City
12.30pm
Sky Sports+
Saturday 19th September
Burton Albion vs Mansfield Town
12.30pm
Sky Sports+
Saturday 19th September
Cardiff City vs Charlton Athletic
12.30pm
Sky Sports+
Saturday 19th September
Millwall vs West Ham United
12.30pm
Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Football
Saturday 19th September
Rochdale vs Oldham Athletic
12.30pm
Sky Sports+
Saturday 19th September
Stoke City vs Sheffield United
12.30pm
Sky Sports+
Saturday 19th September
Walsall vs Port Vale
12.30pm
Sky Sports+
Sunday 20th September
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Bromwich Albion
12pm
Sky Sports Football
Saturday 26th September
Crawley Town vs Barnet
12.30pm
Sky Sports Football
Saturday 26th September
Oldham Athletic vs Salford City
5.30pm
Sky Sports Football
Saturday 3rd October
Chesterfield vs Tranmere Rovers
12.30pm
Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event