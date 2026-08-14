Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
Live£50

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
imago-sport-1076752200.jpgBestimage
Chris Dickens

Wayne Rooney launches Manchester United-themed show with Disney+

TV Guide & Streaming
Manchester United
W. Rooney
M. Goldbridge
G. Neville
R. Keane
I. Wright
J. Carragher
J. Scott

Disney+ will sponsor The Overlap's Stick To Football and new Stick To United shows, and will host both video podcasts on its streaming platform.

Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney is set to co-host a new Red Devils-themed weekly video podcast with YouTube influencer Mark Goldbridge that can be watched through Disney+.

The new programme, called Stick To United with Wayne Rooney, is the latest show to be launched by the Gary Neville-founded The Overlap streaming platform.

Watch Stick To United on Disney+Sign up here

There will be 50 episodes of Stick To United produced during the 2026/27 Premier League season, with the debut edition of the Rooney and Goldbridge-fronted show set to debut on Tuesday 18th August.

The weekly programme will feature Rooney and Goldbridge assessing Manchester United's latest matches, providing their insight and analysis on all of the major talking points relating to the Red Devils.

Stick To United will be available to stream on Disney+ in the United Kingdom and Ireland, along with The Overlap's existing streaming platforms including Goldbridge's The United Stand YouTube channel. Disney+ is also the headline sponsor of the show.

Team crestTeam crest
Hull City vs Manchester United
TNT Sports 1

Watch live on

TNT Sports 1
TNT Sports Ultimate
HBO Max


Disney+ will also stream 40 weekly episodes of The Overlap's flagship general football discussion programme Stick To Football, which is presented by Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Roy Keane, Jill Scott and Ian Wright, during the 2026/27 season, with this term's first show set to debut on Thursday 20th August.

All 40 of this season's editions of Stick To Football will be available to stream through Disney+ and The Overlap's YouTube channel, although 20 of these episodes will be exclusive to Disney+ for a limited time before being made available on The Overlap's streaming platforms.

As is the case with Stick To United, Disney+ is the headline sponsor of Stick To Football. The streaming service has commissioned a further six editions of the programme featuring special guests that will be exclusive to Disney+.

The Overlap was founded by Manchester United and England mainstay Gary Neville in 2021, with London-based media company Global Media & Entertainment Limited - the parent company of numerous UK national radio brands, including Capital, Classic FM and Heart - purchasing a majority stake in the platform in January 2026.

Subsequently, The Overlap acquired The United Stand and That's Football, the football-themed YouTube channels operated by Mark Goldbridge, the pseudonym of Manchester United supporter and online influencer Brent Di Cesare, in April 2026.

During the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Stick To Football programmes that were recorded in New York - where Neville, Keane and Wright were based as part of ITV's punditry line-up throughout the tournament - reportedly racked up more than 250 million views across all platforms, including 46.9 million views on YouTube, 203.4 million views across social media and 2.25 million streams through audio podcasts.

Watch Stick To United on Disney+Sign up here

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google