Wayne Rooney launches Manchester United-themed show with Disney+

Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney is set to co-host a new Red Devils-themed weekly video podcast with YouTube influencer Mark Goldbridge that can be watched through Disney+.

The new programme, called Stick To United with Wayne Rooney, is the latest show to be launched by the Gary Neville-founded The Overlap streaming platform.

There will be 50 episodes of Stick To United produced during the 2026/27 Premier League season, with the debut edition of the Rooney and Goldbridge-fronted show set to debut on Tuesday 18th August.

The weekly programme will feature Rooney and Goldbridge assessing Manchester United's latest matches, providing their insight and analysis on all of the major talking points relating to the Red Devils.

Stick To United will be available to stream on Disney+ in the United Kingdom and Ireland, along with The Overlap's existing streaming platforms including Goldbridge's The United Stand YouTube channel. Disney+ is also the headline sponsor of the show.



Disney+ will also stream 40 weekly episodes of The Overlap's flagship general football discussion programme Stick To Football, which is presented by Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Roy Keane, Jill Scott and Ian Wright, during the 2026/27 season, with this term's first show set to debut on Thursday 20th August.

All 40 of this season's editions of Stick To Football will be available to stream through Disney+ and The Overlap's YouTube channel, although 20 of these episodes will be exclusive to Disney+ for a limited time before being made available on The Overlap's streaming platforms.

As is the case with Stick To United, Disney+ is the headline sponsor of Stick To Football. The streaming service has commissioned a further six editions of the programme featuring special guests that will be exclusive to Disney+.

The Overlap was founded by Manchester United and England mainstay Gary Neville in 2021, with London-based media company Global Media & Entertainment Limited - the parent company of numerous UK national radio brands, including Capital, Classic FM and Heart - purchasing a majority stake in the platform in January 2026.

Subsequently, The Overlap acquired The United Stand and That's Football, the football-themed YouTube channels operated by Mark Goldbridge, the pseudonym of Manchester United supporter and online influencer Brent Di Cesare, in April 2026.

During the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Stick To Football programmes that were recorded in New York - where Neville, Keane and Wright were based as part of ITV's punditry line-up throughout the tournament - reportedly racked up more than 250 million views across all platforms, including 46.9 million views on YouTube, 203.4 million views across social media and 2.25 million streams through audio podcasts.